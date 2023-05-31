Tea Area tops Bon Homme/Avon for Class B high school baseball championship

SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme/Avon’s pursuit of a Class B baseball state championship and undefeated season was halted one step short.

Powered by a flurry of early offense and aided by a handful of BHA miscues, Tea Area cruised to a 13-2 victory at Sioux Falls Stadium, claiming the program's first Class B championship in its first state baseball tournament appearance.

The Titans, who finish with a 20-5 record, put one run on the scoreboard in the top half of the first inning and tacked on three more in the second for an early 4-0 lead.

BHA pulled one run back with two outs in the second, as Landon Smith slapped an RBI single to left field that plated Landon Bares. Later in the third, Brady Bierema tripled over the right fielder’s head to score Riley Rothschadl.

But for every one of the Cavaliers’ advances, the Titans had a response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bon Homme/Avon's centerfielder Brady Bierema reaches out for a fly ball during the Class B state baseball championship game against Tea Area on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

After BHA’s first run, Tea Area pushed back with two runs in the top of the third inning. Then, with the score at 6-2 after both teams posted a scoreless fourth, the Titans’ pushed five runs across, including three on a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Logan Boom. For good measure, they capped the effort with two runs in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, untimely miscues — most notably errors and passed balls or wild pitches — were also troubling the Cavaliers. For the game, the Cavaliers were credited with five errors.

It was in stark contrast to the Cavaliers' 5-0 state semifinal win earlier in the day, when BHA never trailed and rode a no-hitter from Rothschadl, the Class B player of the year. Tea Area reached the title game on the strength of a 3-2, eight-inning win over Dakota Valley in Tuesday's first semifinal.

Neither team in the state tournament was in the 2022 state tournament. The Cavaliers were playing in their fourth Class B championship game since 2011, with victories in 2011 and 2018 and a state-runner-up finish in 2013.

For Tea Area, Boom finished with two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Nathan Babb recorded three hits and scored twice, as well. Matt Halbur, who propelled the Titans into the title game with a walk-off in the semifinals, had two hits, RBIs and runs. Mason Schramm drove in a pair of runs, as Ethan Vis scored twice.

Bon Homme had five hits, one each from Rothschadl, Bierema, Bares, Smith and Jace Toupal. Rothschadl also reached base via walk, as did Logan Winckler. The Cavaliers’ season ends with a record of 16-1.

