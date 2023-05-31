99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tea Area tops Bon Homme/Avon for Class B high school baseball championship

Tea Area won the Class B state baseball championship in their first season as a state tournament qualifier with a 20-5 overall record. BHA finishes with a record of 16-1.

5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-202.jpg
Bon Homme/Avon's Landon Bares (right) lays the tag on Tea Area's Clayton Schwebach (left) during the Class B state baseball championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 8:01 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme/Avon’s pursuit of a Class B baseball state championship and undefeated season was halted one step short.

Powered by a flurry of early offense and aided by a handful of BHA miscues, Tea Area cruised to a 13-2 victory at Sioux Falls Stadium, claiming the program's first Class B championship in its first state baseball tournament appearance.

The Titans, who finish with a 20-5 record, put one run on the scoreboard in the top half of the first inning and tacked on three more in the second for an early 4-0 lead.

BHA pulled one run back with two outs in the second, as Landon Smith slapped an RBI single to left field that plated Landon Bares. Later in the third, Brady Bierema tripled over the right fielder’s head to score Riley Rothschadl.

But for every one of the Cavaliers’ advances, the Titans had a response.

ADVERTISEMENT

5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-201.jpg
Bon Homme/Avon's centerfielder Brady Bierema reaches out for a fly ball during the Class B state baseball championship game against Tea Area on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

After BHA’s first run, Tea Area pushed back with two runs in the top of the third inning. Then, with the score at 6-2 after both teams posted a scoreless fourth, the Titans’ pushed five runs across, including three on a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Logan Boom. For good measure, they capped the effort with two runs in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, untimely miscues — most notably errors and passed balls or wild pitches — were also troubling the Cavaliers. For the game, the Cavaliers were credited with five errors.

It was in stark contrast to the Cavaliers' 5-0 state semifinal win earlier in the day, when BHA never trailed and rode a no-hitter from Rothschadl, the Class B player of the year. Tea Area reached the title game on the strength of a 3-2, eight-inning win over Dakota Valley in Tuesday's first semifinal.

Neither team in the state tournament was in the 2022 state tournament. The Cavaliers were playing in their fourth Class B championship game since 2011, with victories in 2011 and 2018 and a state-runner-up finish in 2013.

5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-23.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Bon Homme/Avon advances to the Class B championship
BH/A defeats Dell Rapids 5-0. BH/A take on Tea Area for the championship title at 5:20pm.
May 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury

For Tea Area, Boom finished with two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Nathan Babb recorded three hits and scored twice, as well. Matt Halbur, who propelled the Titans into the title game with a walk-off in the semifinals, had two hits, RBIs and runs. Mason Schramm drove in a pair of runs, as Ethan Vis scored twice.

Bon Homme had five hits, one each from Rothschadl, Bierema, Bares, Smith and Jace Toupal. Rothschadl also reached base via walk, as did Logan Winckler. The Cavaliers’ season ends with a record of 16-1.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-30.jpg
Prep
Kernel girls golf breaks MHS team record in final state tune-up in Pierre
May 30, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-23.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Bon Homme/Avon advances to the Class B championship
May 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
052723 track Dave Stevens.JPG
Prep
SDHSAA service award winner Dave Stevens has followed his athletic passions for 50 years
May 30, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
5-23-23CandidateHeadshots-1.jpg
News
Mitchell School Board election: Matt Christiansen looks to continue service
May 30, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-23-23CandidateHeadshots-4.jpg
News
Mitchell School Board election: Deb Everson aims to give back with run for board position
May 30, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Spencer Tornado Janklow.PNG
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic