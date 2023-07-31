Tabor routs Clark/Willow Lake to reach final four at Class B state Legion

REDFIELD, S.D. — Tabor scored eight times in the second inning on Sunday night and cruised to a Class B state Legion baseball tournament elimination game victory over Clark/Willow Lake by a 13-1 margin. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

For Tabor, which had 13 hits, Landon Bares had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times to lead the Bluebirds, while Riley Rothschadl had two hits, three runs scored and one RBI. Brady Bierema had three hits and knocked in two runs, and Jace Toupal knocked in two runs, as well. Jackson Caba had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Tabor’s Landon Schmidt threw four innings in the start, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out seven. Toupal pitched the fifth inning, allowing a hit and a run.

For the Senators, Trey Huber and Jakob Steen had the lone hits, with the RBI coming from Huber in the fifth inning. Dawson Lantgen took the loss, throwing 1 1/3 innings and allowing six hits, nine runs and walking four. Cooper Pommer allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Tabor (20-6) will play an elimination game against the winner of the Redfield and Dell Rapids game on Monday. Clark/Willow Lake’s season ends at 10-12.

EPJ ends state run for SMC

REDFIELD, S.D. — With their seasons on the line Sunday afternoon, Elk Point/Jefferson stayed one step ahead of Salem/Montrose/Canova in a Class B state Legion baseball elimination game with a 5-3 victory.

EPJ (19-11) will play another elimination game on Monday afternoon with only four teams remaining in the state bracket. SMC’s season ends at 18-7.

EPJ scored three runs in the first innings and never trailed, stretching the lead to 5-2 by the fifth inning. Tayson Swatek kept the SMC hitters in check, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings. Ben Swatek earned the save in the seventh inning in relief. Keaton Gale had three hits and two runs scored, while Kayden Moore drove in a pair of runs, as EPJ outhit Salem by a 9-6 margin.

SMC’s Braeden Kerkhove threw 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing five runs and seven hits and took the loss. Griffin Club covered the final 2 2/3 innings of relief with two hits and no runs allowed and four strikeouts.

Jack Neises had a pair of doubles and a run scored, while Weston Remmers had a double and two RBIs. Clubb had a hit and a run scored, and Jackson Remmers also drove in a run.