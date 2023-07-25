Tabor, Platte/Geddes, SMC represent area Legion squads at Class B state tournament

REDFIELD, S.D. — The Tabor Legion baseball team has been close. Been there, done that.

Now they're looking to be champs.

The Bluebirds go to Redfield this weekend with an eye on a Class B state championship, after missing out on the state tournament in 2022 and coming close to a state championship in 2023 with many of the same players on the Bon Homme/Avon high school team in May.

And behind the strong arms of Landon Smith and Riley Rothschadl, the Bluebirds (18-5) coasted through the tournament in three region games, defeating Alexandria, Parkston and MVPCS by a combined score of 20-1 to clinch one of the eight spots in this year’s state tournament.

“Talking to the kids about how we felt short last year, it kind of was the motivation we needed this year going into high school ball and into the summer,” coach Ross Kortan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing a proud baseball town, Tabor’s entire summer campaign is something to rally behind. It begins with stellar pitching, as opposing batters are hitting just .234 against Post 183. The team has a combined 2.986 earned-run average, including an 1.522 ERA and .656 ERA from Smith and Rothschadl respectively. The Bluebirds' offense averages a .871 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and an 324 batting average. Rothschadl is batting with a 1.507 OPS.

As 18-5 Tabor preps for its first round matchup on Friday, it appears to be peaking at the right time, having won nine of its last 10 games. For a group that’s grown up together through the years, the state tournament’s significance is understood. Playing at the VFW level for Tyndall, a number of the Bluebirds' players have been part of the three consecutive state championships in Class B at the 16-and-under level in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I don't know how many state tournaments this group has been in from 12U all the way through teeners,” Kortan said. “They've been to the state tournament almost every year, especially during Riley's years. And we work hard at it. In Tabor, this is just about the only thing that we got that we can call our own and we really work hard at baseball and we want to be good at it. And to the kids credit, they take it to heart and we are good at it.”

Tabor faces Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m. in Redfield.

Platte/Geddes' Dakota Munger flips the ball during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Alexandria. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Platte/Geddes

To get to the Class B state tournament, Platte/Geddes had to go through a familiar foe.

In three games against Winner/Colome at the Region 7B tournament in Winner, Platte/Geddes won twice, including a 4-2 victory in a winner-take-all title game. In that game, Platte/Geddes scored three runs in the third inning, including a two-RBI single from Dakota Munger, and held on to defeat Winner/Colome 4-2 and return to the state tournament.

To reach the finals, the Whitecaps won its quarterfinals game against Belle Fourche 7-0 and semifinal matchup against Winner/Colome 4-3 in 16 innings, but fell to Winner/Colome 3-0 in the first championship series game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We always play (Winner/Colome) close," Platte/Geddes coach Jeff Kuiper said. "It seems like we're always evenly balanced teams. Both teams probably deserve to go to state. I'm happy that we were the ones that made it."

The pitching throughout the tournament was stout for the Whitecaps. Aiden Bultje pitched seven scoreless inning, giving up just three hits in a win over Belle Fourche. In the 16-inning semifinal game, six pitchers combined to hold Winner/Colome to 15 hits and two earned runs. Dawson Hoffman pitched 7 innings in the Game 2 final against Winner/Colome, allowing just one earned run.

P/G is one of four teams to make a return trip to the Class B state tournament in Legion play, going 1-2 and finishing among the last six teams standing in 2022. This season, they are one of four programs to reach both the high school and Legion state tournaments, joined by Dell Rapids, Bon Homme (Tabor) and Redfield.

In the Legion season, the Whitecaps played a limited regular-season schedule, going 5-3 prior to the postseason. They face Dell Rapids, the defending Class B champions, at 10 a.m. Friday in first round of the state tournament.

"(Dell Rapids) is one of the best teams in the state," Kuiper said. "So we're just going to go out and give it our best and see what happens."

Salem/Montrose/Canova's Jack Neises delivers a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Volga on Saturday, Julu 8, 2023, in Salem. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Salem/Montrose/Canova

It's been five years since the baseball-loving towns of Salem or Canova or Montrose were represented in the Class B state Legion baseball tournament. But SMC has looked the part of a contender all season, posting a 17-5 record to this point.

SMC Post 140 defeated Lake Norden 9-0 on Friday in a winner-take-all Region 5B championship game. Pitcher Luke Koepsell and Carter Randall allowed only three hits and no runs in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

SMC reached the championship by eking out a 2-1 win over Colton and defeating Lake Norden 7-0. It fell to Lake Norden 5-1 on Friday before bouncing back in Game 2.

This summer, Post 140’s pitching staff holds a 1.97 ERA, and is holding opponents to a .242 batting average. Jack Neises is the ace, allowing just three earned runs through 33 innings pitched. The lineup is batting a .839 OPS and .310 average, and Griffen Clubb leads the team with a 1.100 OPS and .455 average.

SMC has won eight of its last nine games. Two of its five losses, however, have come against Tabor, which it faces in the first round of the state tournament on 5 p.m. Friday.

The state tournament appearance is SMC's first since 2018, when the team appeared under the McCook/Miner name. Coincidentally, that appearance also was in Redfield, where McCook/Miner reached the title round before falling to Dell Rapids in the championship.

