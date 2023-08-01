Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tabor outdone by Elk Point/Jefferson, falls short of Class B winner-take-all title game

The Bluebirds end a successful year with a third-place state finish

Tabor second baseman Jackson Saba leaps up and watches a fly ball soar over his head in the first inning of Class B state championship play on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Redfield.
Tabor second baseman Jackson Caba leaps up and watches a fly ball soar over his head in the first inning of Class B state championship play on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Redfield.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 3:49 PM

REDFIELD, S.D. — On Monday afternoon, a five-run innings vaulted Tabor into the final day of the American Legion Class B state baseball tournament.

A day later, a five-run inning sunk them.

The Bluebirds’ dreams of a state championship came apart in an eventful third inning on Tuesday afternoon that saw Elk Point/Jefferson build a 6-2 lead on the heels of two hit batters, multiple walks and back-to-back RBI singles, chasing starter Landon Smith from the game and leading to an 8-5 EPJ victory.

The game was to decide who would play Dell Rapids later on Tuesday in a winner-take-all championship game in Class B, bringing the eight-team, five-day tournament to an end. Tabor's season ends at 21-7 and in third place at the tournament.

Tabor cashed in to take a early 2-1 lead in the third, but after EPJ starter Hunter Geary was pulled, the Bluebirds offense slowed down, scoring a run in the fifth and sixth innings.

Smith, who pitched seven scoreless innings on Saturday, struggled with his control, and as a result, the Huskies’ offense unleashed in the middle innings.

With the bases loaded in the third, Smith hit a batter then walked a batter to give EPJ the lead. Then, a passed ball run followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Jacob Gale and Noah McDermott extended the lead. EPJ tacked on two runs in the fourth inning.

This story will be updated.

