Sports Prep

Tabor Legion shuts out MVPCS to advance to Class B state tournament

Landon Smith struck out seven batters as the Bluejays punched their ticket to the state tournament.

tabor 2.jpg
Tabor pitcher Landon Smith pitched a shutout of MVPCS in the Region 4B Legion Championship on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 7:17 PM

TABOR, S.D. — One win away from a region championship on Saturday afternoon, Tabor coach Ross Kortan never doubted giving the nod to pitcher Landon Smith.

And as the innings progressed under a sun-drenched Leonard Cimpl Park, Smith’s performance left little doubt of the game’s outcome.

Smith pitched a complete game shutout, getting out his first 11 batters faced, allowing three hits and leading Tabor Legion Post 183 (18-5) to a 7-0 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney Padres to clinch the 4B region title. Fans scattered in pickups around the field honked horns in celebration as the Bluejays punched their ticket to the American Legion Class B State Tournament Redfield.

“Everything worked out the way we planned it,” Kortan said. “And Landon obviously pitched great. Time after time, he pitches great.”

Smith’s performance reflected the summer he’s had. He’s 8-0 on the mound with an ERA of 1.52 and is holding opponents to a .188 average. In the quarterfinals against Alexandria, he allowed just three hits and a run.

Needing a win to force a second, winner-take-all game later in the day, MVPCS never got any offense going. The Padres got just one runner into scoring position, on back-to-back two-out hits in the fourth inning, and went away quietly the final three innings. Never pressed on his pitch count, Smith struck out seven batters, including two of three in the seventh-inning to seal the game.

“With the defense that we got, there's absolutely no fear out on that mound,” Smith said. “I know if I do my job they're gonna do theirs so I wasn't too worried...our coach called the right pitches and I just went with the flow.”

Early run support aided Tabor’s campaign, as Landon Schmidt ripped an RBI line drive to left field in the second-inning, then later advanced home on a passed ball to give the Bluejays a 2-0 lead. A Brady Bierema RBI single in the third made it 3-0, and Tabor rallied four runs in the sixth, including a two-RBI single from Landon Bares to widen the margin.

The win caps off an unblemished tournament for Bluejays, who defeated Alexandria 8-1 on Tuesday and Parkston 5-0 on Thursday.

“We've been playing baseball together forever. I mean, Tabor, Tyndall and Springfield. That's all we got,” Smith said. “We've been playing together since we were five. We come together and we like to have a good time and that allows us to win some games.”

Tabor advances to face Salem/Montrose/Canova in the first round of the Class B state tournament on Friday afternoon in Redfield.

Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
