Tabor bounces back in Class B state Legion elimination game win over Platte/Geddes

REDFIELD, S.D. -- A seven-run first inning was all Tabor Post 183 needed on Saturday morning in an elimination game victory over Platte/Geddes in an 8-1 win in the Class B state Legion baseball tournament at American Legion Field.

The Bluebirds (19-6) will advance to another elimination game at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday against either Clark/Willow Lake or Redfield. Platte/Geddes’ season ends at 11-7.

Tabor starter Riley Rothschadl allowed one hit and struck out eight batters in 3 2/3 innings, throwing a mere 45 pitches, leaving the door open for Rothschadl to return to the mound in the state tournament. At the plate, Rothschadl had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

The game was a solid bounce back from Tabor, which lost 15-2 on Friday night to Salem/Montrose/Canova in the opening round. Tabor had only three RBIs on offense, benefitting from seven WhiteCaps errors, including four in the first inning when Tabor posted seven runs. Logan Winckler added two hits for Tabor, plus threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and one run, and Brady Bierema had a double at the plate.

Tanner Dyk and Aiden Bultje each had two hits for P/G, with Dyk posting the lone RBI in the sixth inning, while Carter Lenz had a double. P/G struck out nine times as a team.

On the mound, Dakota Munger pitched all six innings with seven hits and eight runs (two earned) allowed, and seven strikeouts.

Elk Point/Jefferson won the other elimination game played Saturday afternoon, defeating Castlewood/Clear Lake by a 5-1 score. EPJ (18-11) will face the loser of the Salem/Montrose/Canova and Dell Rapids game at 1 p.m. Sunday.