Support, competition push MVP's sibling trio on and off track

SIOUX FALLS — When Berkeley Engelland runs, there are plenty of voices yelling for competitors to catch her.

But there are also voices she can always count on to cheer her on.

More often than not, those voices belong to her siblings — Reed and Reagan Rus.

“It's just really relieving knowing that you have somebody there next to you,” Engelland said. “In my case, when I run half the time I can hear, ‘Go get her,’ which I understand, but knowing that you have other people out there that are like, ‘Come on, Berkeley. Let’s go.’ That's always nice.”

There’s admittedly a lot of friendly competition in the family, and it can be the smallest things. Reed said almost everything at home is a competition, even if it’s just setting the table for dinner, with Reagan adding that everything is a race.

“I think it just always keeps us on our game,” Engelland said of the competitive environment. “We’re ready to go and up to any challenge.”

From left, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland, Reagan Rus, Alyssa Johnson and Madalynn Lorang accept the Class A sprint medley team trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The competition helps push each other, and it extends beyond light-hearted competitiveness between the three. They have a gym in their house they all workout in and Reed said they’d use the gym at school together after track practice. On top of that, he said they’d travel to Sioux Falls two to three times a week and train together with Avera, doing strength training and running on the treadmill together.

That work has paid off on a multitude of playing fields. Reed starred on the football field and basketball court and is committed to play Division I football at the University of South Dakota next year. Reagan was arguably the best player on MVP’s volleyball team this past season as a sophomore and was also one of the centerpieces on the basketball team, on top of winning the Class A girls 100-meter hurdle title at the state track meet Saturday.

From left, McCook Central/Montrose's Brandy Pulse and Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reagan Rus compete in the Class A 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

And Engelland, a junior, is already a 10-time state champion on the track, including four this year to go along with the all-class gold medal in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. She has eight individual and two relay first-place finishes as well as two Class A girls track MVP awards, earning the honor each of the past two years.

Engelland said part of the fun of living with Reed and Reagan is coming home with as many medals as they do. And at the state meet, it was Engelland who walked away with the most bragging rights.

“Obviously Berkeley, she's taking the cake,” Reed said after the state meet. “She got four (first-place finishes), so she beat us all.”

The trio is an integral part to Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s success. Engelland racked up 40 points at the state track meet, while Reagan tacked on 16 of the Titans’ 68.5 girls team points. On the boys side, Reed picked up all 22 points for the Titans boys, landing them in 10th place.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the bar in the boys high jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland competes in the Class A girls 800-meter run on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

But their impact on the team is felt more than just on the scoreboard.

“They're great leaders,” coach Lawron Bohr said. “They're great role models.”

No matter the highs or lows, though, nor what the competition at home brings, the support the trio has for one another is unmatched.

“I'm just so proud of them,” Reagan said. “I couldn’t imagine them not being my siblings. They’re there for me for everything.”