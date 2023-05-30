99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Support, competition push MVP's sibling trio on and off track

“I'm just so proud of them,” Reagan Rus said of Reed Rus and Berkeley Engelland. “I couldn’t imagine them not being my siblings. They’re there for me for everything.”

5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-76.jpg
Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland (left) competes during the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Today at 4:20 PM

SIOUX FALLS — When Berkeley Engelland runs, there are plenty of voices yelling for competitors to catch her.

But there are also voices she can always count on to cheer her on.

More often than not, those voices belong to her siblings — Reed and Reagan Rus.

“It's just really relieving knowing that you have somebody there next to you,” Engelland said. “In my case, when I run half the time I can hear, ‘Go get her,’ which I understand, but knowing that you have other people out there that are like, ‘Come on, Berkeley. Let’s go.’ That's always nice.”

There’s admittedly a lot of friendly competition in the family, and it can be the smallest things. Reed said almost everything at home is a competition, even if it’s just setting the table for dinner, with Reagan adding that everything is a race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it just always keeps us on our game,” Engelland said of the competitive environment. “We’re ready to go and up to any challenge.”

050623 HWDR-2 MVP sprint podium.JPG
From left, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland, Reagan Rus, Alyssa Johnson and Madalynn Lorang accept the Class A sprint medley team trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

The competition helps push each other, and it extends beyond light-hearted competitiveness between the three. They have a gym in their house they all workout in and Reed said they’d use the gym at school together after track practice. On top of that, he said they’d travel to Sioux Falls two to three times a week and train together with Avera, doing strength training and running on the treadmill together.

That work has paid off on a multitude of playing fields. Reed starred on the football field and basketball court and is committed to play Division I football at the University of South Dakota next year. Reagan was arguably the best player on MVP’s volleyball team this past season as a sophomore and was also one of the centerpieces on the basketball team, on top of winning the Class A girls 100-meter hurdle title at the state track meet Saturday.

052723 A MVP Reagan Rus.JPG
From left, McCook Central/Montrose's Brandy Pulse and Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reagan Rus compete in the Class A 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

And Engelland, a junior, is already a 10-time state champion on the track, including four this year to go along with the all-class gold medal in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. She has eight individual and two relay first-place finishes as well as two Class A girls track MVP awards, earning the honor each of the past two years.

052723.MVP Track.Berkeley Engelland-2.JPG
Prep
MVP's MVP: Berkeley Engelland earns quartet of titles at state meet
Engelland dominated at the state track meet, as she took home four first-place finishes, two gold medals and was named the Class A girls track MVP, helping the Titan girls team to second place.
May 28, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
052723.ReaganRus1.JPG
Prep
Lean at the line gives Titans’ Reagan Rus Class A 100-meter hurdles victory
Rus edged out the second-place finisher by one-hundredth of a second to win her first individual state title.
May 27, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
090222.REEDRUS2.JPG
Prep
Recruiting connection helped Reed Rus commit to University of South Dakota football
Division I goal has been long-held by Rus, who starred for the Titans on both sides of the ball
December 14, 2022 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
3-30-23PoYReedRus-4.jpg
Members Only
Prep
A true Titan: MVP's Reed Rus is the Mitchell Republic’s 2023 boys basketball player of the year
For nearly averaging a triple-double while serving as a leader on and off the court, Rus was chosen as the 2023 Mitchell Republic boys basketball player of the year.
March 31, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
022823.ReedRus1.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Reed Rus shoots way into Mount Vernon/Plankinton record books during Region 5A quarterfinals
Rus, already the MVP all-time leader in rebounds, assists and steals, added the all-time scoring mark to his resume on Tuesday night
February 28, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
031823 Reed Rus Spirit of Su.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Reed Rus takes his place in Titan basketball history as Class A Spirit of Su winner
“Knowing that the guys I was watching as a waterboy and guys that I looked up to and wanted to be like as a kid, to be listed with them, it’s a very special feeling,” Reed Rus said.
March 18, 2023 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

Engelland said part of the fun of living with Reed and Reagan is coming home with as many medals as they do. And at the state meet, it was Engelland who walked away with the most bragging rights.

“Obviously Berkeley, she's taking the cake,” Reed said after the state meet. “She got four (first-place finishes), so she beat us all.”

The trio is an integral part to Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s success. Engelland racked up 40 points at the state track meet, while Reagan tacked on 16 of the Titans’ 68.5 girls team points. On the boys side, Reed picked up all 22 points for the Titans boys, landing them in 10th place.

050523 HWDR-1 Reed Rus high jump.JPG
1/2: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the bar in the boys high jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
52623.MVP Track.Berkeley Engelland-1.JPG
2/2: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland competes in the Class A girls 800-meter run on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

But their impact on the team is felt more than just on the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They're great leaders,” coach Lawron Bohr said. “They're great role models.”

No matter the highs or lows, though, nor what the competition at home brings, the support the trio has for one another is unmatched.

“I'm just so proud of them,” Reagan said. “I couldn’t imagine them not being my siblings. They’re there for me for everything.”

Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
What To Read Next
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-23.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Bon Homme/Avon advances to the Class B championship
May 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
052723 track Dave Stevens.JPG
Prep
SDHSAA service award winner Dave Stevens has followed his athletic passions for 50 years
May 30, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-10.jpg
Prep
Riley Rothschadl’s semifinal no-hitter propels Bon Homme/Avon into Class B title game
May 30, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052723 AA track MIT Lizzie Tyler 4x100.JPG
Prep
Kernel relays post season-ending surge at state meet in Sioux Falls
May 28, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052723 AA track 200.JPG
Prep
Full results from the South Dakota state high school track and field championships
May 28, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
060121.N.DR.MEMORIALSERVICE2.jpg
Community
Memorial Day events planned for communities around Mitchell region
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler