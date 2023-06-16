State wrestling duals move up to February on prep calendar but days could be numbered again

PIERRE — South Dakota’s high school wrestling tournament has grown so large that the duals tournament portion will be moved to a separate date. That decision was made Thursday by the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

“Something had to give,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, explaining that with the addition of girls’ wrestling, the tournament has gotten unwieldy. Athletic directors, Swartos said, were hesitant to move girls’ wrestling to its own tournament.

The duals tournament was added to the state wrestling tournament during the 2019-2020 school year, with the 2023 tournament as the fourth edition. The dual format was brought back in 2020 after the SDHSAA stopped sanctioning a dual champion in 2004. The fast-growing girls state wrestling tournament was added in 2021.

While they approved moving the duals tournament to Feb. 10 on a 7-1 vote, some board members were skeptical of whether the tournament needs to happen at all. Board members questioned the commitment of schools to the duals format and the ability of the tournament to draw a crowd.

“Are we moving around something that doesn’t need to happen?” asked board member Jeff Danielsen of Watertown. “I don’t think it’s serving the purpose it’s supposed to have.”

The schedule changes were made through the SDHSAA's wrestling advisory committee process. Board member Tom Culver of Avon said he recalled a wrestling dual tournament with a small crowd.

“Wrestling coaches need to figure out if they want this or not,” Culver said.

Board members agreed that they would track the participation in the duals tournament.

“They’ll have one last shot to see how it goes,” said board member Kelly Messmer of Harding County.

Policy formalized for introducing new high school sports, activities

PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association now has a formal procedure for sanctioning new sports or activities. The policy was endorsed by the SDHSAA board at its meeting Thursday.

In the past, there was no formalized procedure for adding a new sport. “Schools came to us and asked us for it,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

The informal procedure led to the association recently sanctioning girls’ wrestling and softball. Plans are in the works to add e-sports.

The new procedure starts with a formal written request from a member school or from the association itself. A proposal is then made that includes the history of the sport or activity; gauging interest from member schools through a survey; recommending season length, number of contests and the postseason format; and projected start-up costs for member schools.

After the proposal has been made, the SDHSAA staff or a steering committee will study postseason finances and venues and study the impact on current programs.

The next step is action by the board of directors. If the board approves, an advisory committee must be appointed and a handbook created before full implementation of the new sport or activity.

Swartos said he estimated that the entire process may take as long as two years to complete.

Harding County principal to lead activities association board

PIERRE — Kelly Messmer, the K-12 principal of the Harding County School District, will be the next chairman of the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors. He was elected at the association’s board meeting Thursday.

Elected vice chairman was Groton School Board member Marty Weismantel. Messmer and Weismantel will start their leadership of the association board at its July meeting.

Messmer’s board will have some new faces. Replacing current board chairman Mark Murphy of Aberdeen, who represented school boards from large schools, will be Pierre School Board member Randy Hartmann. Hartmann was the only candidate for that position on the board.

The association will need to hold a run-off election to see who will represent the board from Division III schools. None of the three candidates received 50% of the vote in the first election. The run-off election will be between principals Adam Shaw of Madison and Jeff Sheehan of Hamlin.

The association will also hold an election to replace board member Mike Talley of the Rapid City School District. Talley was elected as a principal, but now has a different job in education. Nominated for the position are principal Daniel Conrad of Sioux Falls Jefferson, principal Ryan Rollinger of Harrisburg and assistant principal Krista Inman of Rapid City Stevens.

If there is no run-off to replace Talley, the election winners may take their positions on the board at its July meeting.

At Thursday’s meeting, board member Dani Walking Eagle, whose term was ending, was appointed to fill out the last year of the term of board member Barry Mann of Wakpala who retired. Walking Eagle will serve as the Native American at-large member of the board.

After the association’s annual meeting in April, member schools voted on two amendments to its constitution, both of which passed handily. One dealt with recruitment violations and the other with ejections from contests.