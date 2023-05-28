State track roundup: Relays, throws lead the way for Platte-Geddes in Class A

SIOUX FALLS — At the South Dakota state high school track meet, the goal is to be in sync.

The Platte-Geddes 4x100-meter boys relay showed they were on Saturday.

The Black Panthers’ Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Aiden Bultje won the Class A race in 43.80 seconds, just ahead of Sioux Falls Christian (44.08) and Hanson (44.36).

“The main thing was our handoffs. They were great all state meet,” Bultje said. “We were really in sync in these last five meets. We’ve worked great all season and to end the year like this, it’s a special feeling.”

The Black Panthers ended up being the only Class A relay — boys or girls — to keep Sioux Falls Christian from sweeping every relay event. That was on the P-G team’s minds before the race, especially after coming close in the 4x200-meter relay earlier in the day, when it was second behind the Chargers. That P-G foursome was Braxton Breukelman, Hanten, Rolland and Bultje.

“That was the goal. Just beat Sioux Falls Christian,” Bultje said.

The relay squad tried to stay loose all weekend, relaxing at the team camp and joking around. The team agreed that Sprik is the jokester of the four, pointing to his Spongebob Squarepants tights under his uniform.

“We have a good time as a team, and this is a great group of guys,” Sprik said.

Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser competes in the boys shot put during the Class A state track and field meet on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Reiser finishes off Class A throws sweep

SIOUX FALLS — The smile and the satisfaction was apparent for Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser.

Reiser won the Class A shot put title on Saturday at Howard Wood Field with a throw of 57 feet, 7.25 inches, finishing three feet ahead of second-place Paul Hoekman, of Sioux Falls Christian (54-7.5).

Reiser had the goal of 60 feet in the shot put but the champion now three times over — twice in the shot put, once in the discus — wasn’t going to be picky after topping the podium. He won the Class A discus in dominant fashion on Thursday.

“It was a really good day,” he said. “I went out and did what I wanted to do and it’s a very good feeling.”

The efforts of Reiser and the relays helped Platte-Geddes land in fifth place in the Class A boys team scoring with 38 points. Hanson was seventh with 27 points and MVP was 10th with 22 points among Class A boys.

“I’m just proud of the team,” Reiser said. “We thought we’d have a shot at it. Everyone went out and competed at the level we thought we could and it’s great to back that up.”

Team scores

Mount Vernon/Plankinton earned second place in Class A among girls squads with 68.5 points, with Sioux Falls Christian winning with 126.5 points. The Class A girls top-10 included McCook Central/Montrose in ninth with 24 points and Ethan/Parkston in 10th with 23 points.

Menno landed on both Class B team podiums. On the girls side, the Wolves were fifth with 34 points and Burke was sixth at 31.5 points. Freeman was ninth with 28 points. Colman-Egan won with 88 points.

The Wolves were sixth among boys teams with 35 points. Canistota was ninth with 35 points. Ipswich and Gregory tied for the team title with 54 points.

Top performances

Freeman finished second in the Class B girls 4x100-meter relay (52.49), run by Makenzie Scharberg, Rylee Peters, Kate Miller and Zenovia Butler. Howard was fourth (52.73), while Colman-Egan won in 51.98 seconds.

In the Class B 110 boys hurdles, Lyman’s Rory McManus was third (15.91) and Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma was sixth (16.23). Luke Campbell, of Viborg-Hurley won both the 110 (15.23) and the 300 hurdles (40.77), where Bosma was third (41.68).

In the boys Class A 300 hurdles, MVP’s Reed Rus was third (41.19), Wagner’s Jhett Breen was fourth (41.43) and Hanson’s Jackson Jarding was seventh (42.92).

Winner’s Keelie Kuil and Preslie Petersek finished third and fourth, respectively, in the Class A 400 dash. Both sophomores, Kuil ran 59.70 and Petersek ran 59.93. In the boys Class A 400, Kolter Kramer, of Ethan/Parkston, was seventh (51.43), and Nick Nelson, of Burke, was eighth (53.74) in the Class B 400.

Howard’s Melanie Calmus finished seventh in the Class B girls 100 dash (12.98). Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee had the best time of any girl in the meet in the 100 (12.16). Calmus was eighth in the 200 dash (27.72), also won by Lee (26.26).

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Clara Fink throws in the Class A girls shot put during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

