State track roundup: Chargers' Josiah Adams wins rare sprint, hurdles triple
Inside: O'Gorman boys surge for first title and Jefferson's Griffin Wilde makes school history.
SIOUX FALLS — Josiah Adams was a force at Howard Wood Field.
Most track stars are either great in the sprint or the hurdles, but on Saturday, Adams was dominant at both among the Class A boys for Sioux Falls Christian.
In the first boys race of the day, Adams won the 110-meter hurdles. Then 25 minutes later, he won the 100-meter dash on the same frontstretch, this time with no obstacles in the way. Later in the day, Adams cruised in the 300-meter hurdles final for his third state title.
“I knew my training and my preparation would put me in position to win both,” Adams said after pulling off the 100/110 double. “They both had really good competition, so I knew I needed my best.”
Training and preparation improved Adams’ outcomes compared to 2022, where he won the 300 hurdles but finished third in the 100, 200 and 110 hurdles. This time, he was a three-time champion and second in the 200.
ADVERTISEMENT
Adams, who will run collegiately at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.78 seconds, edging Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Reed Rus by a half-second, while he won the 100 dash in 10.84 seconds.
The 300 hurdles was essentially a blowout, with Adams winning by two full seconds in the meet’s best time of 38.95 seconds. Custer’s Blake Boyster — last year’s 100, 200 and 400 winner — won the 200 dash (22.69), with Adams second (22.93).
Isaac Davelaar, Adams’ teammate, was even more dominant. The Dordt-bound middle-distance standout won the 800 and 1,600-meter races in the meet, topping his teammate Davis Buck in the 800 and edging Gonzaga recruit Sawyer Clarkson, of Belle Fourche, in the 1,600. Davelaar and Buck were both members of the 4x400 and 4x800 championship squads during the meet, as well.
In all, the Class A team competition was a walk for the Chargers, who scored 153 points on the team side with Custer second at 45 points. In the girls team points, the Chargers had 126.5, while Mount Vernon/Plankinton was second at 68.5 points.
“Great coaches and all glory goes to God,” Adams said of the team’s dominance. “We are blessed with some great athletes.”
Knights win boys team title with a flourish
The task was simple for the O’Gorman 4x400-relay team in Saturday’s final race.
Finish the race and score any points and they’d secure the Class AA boys team title.
But the Knights’ relay team had the top seed time entering the finals. Might as well win it all.
ADVERTISEMENT
So that’s what the quartet of Kellen Askew, Kyle Konechne, Ashton Bierema and Sam Castle accomplished, winning the final race of the track meet in 3:20.18, edging Aberdeen Central by 0.45 seconds.
O’Gorman has won more than 120 team championships in various sports, but 2023 is the first boys team track championship for the Knights since joining SDHSAA competitions in 1968.
OG Boys Track & Field 2023 AA State Champions! ⚔️💙🏃🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/nuVPfujdvP— O'Gorman High School (@OGHSKnights) May 27, 2023
The Knights were tied with Brandon Valley going to the 4x4 at 90.5 points, but the Lynx didn’t have an entry in the final relay. Neither did Rapid City Stevens, which was at 88 points. That meant even an eighth-place finish would give the Knights the title. But a conservative race plan wasn’t on the table.
“We had to go for it. We knew we had the time and a great chance to win it,” Askew said.
Castle, who ran at Roosevelt as a sophomore and Jefferson as a junior, said he was welcomed with open arms at O’Gorman for his senior year, something he greatly appreciated.
“These guys were great teammates and really made the transition easy for me,” Castle said. “I appreciate them so much.”
He noted that O’Gorman was an under-the-radar pick for the Class AA boys team title. They scored 27 points in the 2022 meet, good for 12th place.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lincoln gets back to title spot for AA girls
For the first time since 2019, Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Class AA girls track and field championship. The Patriots scored 114 points, edging Brandon Valley at 102 points and O’Gorman at 91.
Lincoln had three girls champions. Dymond Nave won the 100-meter girls hurdles in 14.78 seconds, edging Sioux Falls Washington’s Nyariek Kur (14.88), and she was second in the 300 hurdles.
Ellen Merkley (12.42) defeated teammate Ella Termaat (12.51) to claim the Class AA girls 100 title, winning by nine-hundredths of a second. For the Patriots, Nave, Merkley, Termaat and Linnea Nesheim won the 4x200 in a meet-best time of 1:43.19.
Lincoln distance ace Ali Bainbridge, who is headed to run at Nebraska next year, won the 3,200-meter race on Friday in a time of 10:30.25.
Wilde wins the first title for Cavaliers
It was a special day for Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde.
Wilde became the first individual champion for the city’s newest high school, winning the Class AA boys 400-meter title. Wilde, a senior, won the event in 48.99 seconds, ahead of O’Gorman’s Sam Castle (49.26).
Jefferson got on the podium for the first time in 2022, winning the 4x800-meter relay but Wilde was the first to win an individual event.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It was a battle with the wind on the last curve,” Wilde said of the 400. “But coming along the backstretch, I knew I just had to dig in and go.”
Wilde, the future South Dakota State football player, was a force all over the stadium grounds over the three-day meet. Individually, he was fourth in the 200 dash and fifth in the long jump and javelin throw.
After a state football championship in the fall, a third-place state finish in basketball in the winter and success on the track in the spring, Wilde has helped leave a mark on the new school.
“It’s kind of cool. By being first, you have that responsibility as a role model,” Wilde said. “You give kids someone to look up to and shoot for. It will be cool to see that next group of younger kids have a chance to take it forward.”
Other notable Class AA titles
- Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum put the final touches on a brilliant distance running career in South Dakota, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races and claiming the Class AA boys track MVP award. It was Saturday's 1,600-meter race that thrilled the stadium, as Birnbaum launched an early challenge for a sub-4-minute 1,600-meter time in South Dakota. (Birnbaum broke the 4-minute mile mark in June 2022, becoming the 17th high school all time to do so.). Birnbaum was a few seconds short of the goal, winning in 4:02.78, breaking Rod DeHaven's nearly 40-year state meet record in the event.
- The Warriors’ Kur was a two-time champion in the triple jump and long jump. Both were gold-medal performances, and she finished as the Class AA girls field MVP.
- The Class AA girls track MVP was Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy, who won four times. The junior anchored the Lynx’s 4x400 and 4x800 championship relays and had the state title in the 800 run on Friday (2:12.08).
- Audrey Meyer, of O’Gorman, successfully defended her Class AA 300-meter hurdles championship, with a time of 45.21 seconds, edging Nave (45.40). It was the top time of all classes in the event.
- Fellow Knight Libby Castelli won her first career 1,600-meter title (4:51.11), topping Lincoln’s Bainbridge (4:43.59). Castelli, a sophomore, had the top time of all classes, and was third in the 3,200.
- Brandon Valley freshman Jayaunna Stroh won the girls high jump with a leap of 5-foot-4 inches.
- Kael Miedema closed out his Sioux Falls Washington throwing career with a dominant showing in the Class AA boys discus, winning by nearly 20 feet. The senior won with a top mark of 193 feet, 2 inches, claiming Class AA boys field MVP honors. Brandon Valley’s Tristan Niewenhuis was second at 174-5.
- Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Vaughn Brown, Keontay Rawls, Damon Roggenbuck and Jayden Huber combined for a gold-medal time of 42.34 seconds in winning the Class AA boys 4x100.
- Brandon Valley won the gold medal in the 4x200 relay in 1:27.52 with Miles Hunt, Joey DeWitt, Nate Andresen and Landon Dulaney. Dulaney won the Class AA boys 200-meter race in 22.21 seconds in a race where the top-three places were decided by 0.06 seconds.
- Harrisburg’s Carson Barnett is now 2-for-2 winning the Class AA boys javelin, winning Thursday with a top throw of 176 feet, 6 inches. It was the second year the event was contested at the state meet, and is exclusive to Class AA. Rapid City Stevens’ Brynn Nelson was the girls champion (136-6).
ADVERTISEMENT