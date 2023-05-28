State track roundup: Chargers' Josiah Adams wins rare sprint, hurdles triple

SIOUX FALLS — Josiah Adams was a force at Howard Wood Field.

Most track stars are either great in the sprint or the hurdles, but on Saturday, Adams was dominant at both among the Class A boys for Sioux Falls Christian.

In the first boys race of the day, Adams won the 110-meter hurdles. Then 25 minutes later, he won the 100-meter dash on the same frontstretch, this time with no obstacles in the way. Later in the day, Adams cruised in the 300-meter hurdles final for his third state title.

“I knew my training and my preparation would put me in position to win both,” Adams said after pulling off the 100/110 double. “They both had really good competition, so I knew I needed my best.”

Training and preparation improved Adams’ outcomes compared to 2022, where he won the 300 hurdles but finished third in the 100, 200 and 110 hurdles. This time, he was a three-time champion and second in the 200.

From left, Lennox's Layne Kuper, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus and Sioux Falls Christian's Josiah Adams compete in the Class A 110-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Adams, who will run collegiately at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.78 seconds, edging Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Reed Rus by a half-second, while he won the 100 dash in 10.84 seconds.

The 300 hurdles was essentially a blowout, with Adams winning by two full seconds in the meet’s best time of 38.95 seconds. Custer’s Blake Boyster — last year’s 100, 200 and 400 winner — won the 200 dash (22.69), with Adams second (22.93).

Isaac Davelaar, Adams’ teammate, was even more dominant. The Dordt-bound middle-distance standout won the 800 and 1,600-meter races in the meet, topping his teammate Davis Buck in the 800 and edging Gonzaga recruit Sawyer Clarkson, of Belle Fourche, in the 1,600. Davelaar and Buck were both members of the 4x400 and 4x800 championship squads during the meet, as well.

In all, the Class A team competition was a walk for the Chargers, who scored 153 points on the team side with Custer second at 45 points. In the girls team points, the Chargers had 126.5, while Mount Vernon/Plankinton was second at 68.5 points.

“Great coaches and all glory goes to God,” Adams said of the team’s dominance. “We are blessed with some great athletes.”

Knights win boys team title with a flourish

The task was simple for the O’Gorman 4x400-relay team in Saturday’s final race.

Finish the race and score any points and they’d secure the Class AA boys team title.

But the Knights’ relay team had the top seed time entering the finals. Might as well win it all.

So that’s what the quartet of Kellen Askew, Kyle Konechne, Ashton Bierema and Sam Castle accomplished, winning the final race of the track meet in 3:20.18, edging Aberdeen Central by 0.45 seconds.

O’Gorman has won more than 120 team championships in various sports, but 2023 is the first boys team track championship for the Knights since joining SDHSAA competitions in 1968.

OG Boys Track & Field 2023 AA State Champions! ⚔️💙🏃🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/nuVPfujdvP — O'Gorman High School (@OGHSKnights) May 27, 2023

The Knights were tied with Brandon Valley going to the 4x4 at 90.5 points, but the Lynx didn’t have an entry in the final relay. Neither did Rapid City Stevens, which was at 88 points. That meant even an eighth-place finish would give the Knights the title. But a conservative race plan wasn’t on the table.

“We had to go for it. We knew we had the time and a great chance to win it,” Askew said.

Castle, who ran at Roosevelt as a sophomore and Jefferson as a junior, said he was welcomed with open arms at O’Gorman for his senior year, something he greatly appreciated.

“These guys were great teammates and really made the transition easy for me,” Castle said. “I appreciate them so much.”

He noted that O’Gorman was an under-the-radar pick for the Class AA boys team title. They scored 27 points in the 2022 meet, good for 12th place.

Sioux Falls Lincoln's Dymond Nave leads the pack in the Class AA 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Lincoln gets back to title spot for AA girls

For the first time since 2019, Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Class AA girls track and field championship. The Patriots scored 114 points, edging Brandon Valley at 102 points and O’Gorman at 91.

Lincoln had three girls champions. Dymond Nave won the 100-meter girls hurdles in 14.78 seconds, edging Sioux Falls Washington’s Nyariek Kur (14.88), and she was second in the 300 hurdles.

Ellen Merkley (12.42) defeated teammate Ella Termaat (12.51) to claim the Class AA girls 100 title, winning by nine-hundredths of a second. For the Patriots, Nave, Merkley, Termaat and Linnea Nesheim won the 4x200 in a meet-best time of 1:43.19.

Lincoln distance ace Ali Bainbridge, who is headed to run at Nebraska next year, won the 3,200-meter race on Friday in a time of 10:30.25.

From left, O'Gorman's Kellan Askew and Sioux Falls Jefferson's Griffin Wilde run in a preliminary race during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Tim Tushla / South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Wilde wins the first title for Cavaliers

It was a special day for Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde.

Wilde became the first individual champion for the city’s newest high school, winning the Class AA boys 400-meter title. Wilde, a senior, won the event in 48.99 seconds, ahead of O’Gorman’s Sam Castle (49.26).

Jefferson got on the podium for the first time in 2022, winning the 4x800-meter relay but Wilde was the first to win an individual event.

“It was a battle with the wind on the last curve,” Wilde said of the 400. “But coming along the backstretch, I knew I just had to dig in and go.”

Wilde, the future South Dakota State football player, was a force all over the stadium grounds over the three-day meet. Individually, he was fourth in the 200 dash and fifth in the long jump and javelin throw.

After a state football championship in the fall, a third-place state finish in basketball in the winter and success on the track in the spring, Wilde has helped leave a mark on the new school.

“It’s kind of cool. By being first, you have that responsibility as a role model,” Wilde said. “You give kids someone to look up to and shoot for. It will be cool to see that next group of younger kids have a chance to take it forward.”

Other notable Class AA titles