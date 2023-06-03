State softball roundup: Lincoln, Brookings secure spots in Class AA state title game

ABERDEEN -- With her pitching and offensive prowess, Madison Evans drove the Sioux Falls Lincoln softball team to the Class AA state championship game on Friday with a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson in the state semifinal round.

Evans struck out 10, allowed only five hits and one earned run in the complete-game effort to send the Patriots to the inaugural Class AA championship game. On offense, Evans doubled twice and knocked in three runs, scoring Dilynn Severson twice. Kierra Lubovich added a pair of hits for the Patriots, who led 3-0 after one inning.

Whitney Portner took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing six hits and four runs in six innings of work. Emma Buie had the lone RBI for Jefferson, which was held to five hits.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (18-2) will face Brookings for the title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, while Jefferson (16-5) battles Brandon Valley for third place at 3 p.m.

Brookings 5, Brandon Valley 3

ABERDEEN -- Third-seeded Brookings won for the second time on Friday, with the latest of those victories sending the Bobcats to the Class AA championship game with a 5-3 win over the seventh-seeded Lynx.

After defeating O’Gorman 6-5 on Friday morning in the quarterfinals, senior Gracie Adamson picked up her second pitching win of the day. The Lynx scored twice in the opening inning but could not add much from there, scoring once more in the seventh. On offense, Adamson had a home run, a double and three RBIs and Morgan Linstad drove in two runs for Brookings, which had two of its six doubles from Kymber Buys. Adamson allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned) and struck out seven in the win.

Brandon Valley had two hits each from Tenley Rude and Peyton Amdahl, with Amdahl and Coral Gonseth driving in Rude twice to score. Jorden Gabert took the loss, allowing si hits and five runs in three innings of work.

Brookings (16-3) faces Sioux Falls Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. Brandon Valley (11-7) plays for third place against Jefferson at 4 p.m.

Class A

Tea Area 22, Dell Rapids 9

ABERDEEN -- In Friday’s stunner of a Class A semifinal, Tea Area racked up 26 hits and 22 runs against top-seeded Dell Rapids to allow the fifth-seeded Titans to move to Saturday’s championship game.

The Titans scored in six of the seven innings, including 15 runs over the final three frames of the game, reversing a 9-7 lead held by Dell Rapids after four innings. The Quarriers had allowed only 20 runs total for the season entering the state tournament.

Skyler Haines had two home runs, two doubles and drove in six runs for Tea Area, which had a home run and four RBIs from Addisyn Hansen and a home run from Emily Froendt. Every player in the Tea Area lineup had at least two hits. Hansen and Froendt split the pitching duties, with Froendt getting the win. Combined, they allowed 13 hits, nine runs (four earned) and struck out seven.

Dell Rapids (12-2) had three hits each from Rileigh Foster and Claire Wynia, plus three RBIs from Jaycee Tebay. But the Quarriers’ pitching staff was knocked around, with Paige Trewin taking the loss.

West Central 16, Dakota Valley 2

ABERDEEN -- For the second day in a row, West Central racked up 16 runs and had the offense going at full tilt in a Class A state tournament game, this time dispatching Dakota Valley in the semifinal round.

Izzi Parsons was 5-for-5 for the West Central offense, scoring three times, and Caitlyn Hoff had four hits, including two doubles and drove in five runs, scoring three times. Jocelyn Nilson also had two doubles and drove in four runs. Emilee Stofferahn and Hoff split the pitching duties, allowing five hits, two earned runs and striking out 10 combined.

Avry Trotter and Brennan Trotter each drove in runs for the Panthers (17-9), who will face Dell Rapids for third place on Saturday.

The Trojans, who moved to 21-0, will take on Tea Area for the state title on Saturday afternoon.

State tournament scores/schedule

Class AA

State quarterfinals — Thursday, June 1

At Koehler Hall of Fame Field, in Aberdeen

Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Yankton 1

Sioux Falls Jefferson 8, Sioux Falls Washington 2

Brandon Valley 10, Harrisburg 0

Friday, June 2

Brookings 6, O'Gorman 5

Friday’s schedule

Consolation bracket

Harrisburg 10, O’Gorman 5

Sioux Falls Washington 7, Yankton 4

Semifinals

Sioux Falls Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls Jefferson 2

Brookings 5, Brandon Valley 3

Saturday’s schedule

Seventh place

No. 8 Yankton (12-9) vs. No. 6 O’Gorman (12-8), 10 a.m.

Fifth place

No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington (14-6) vs. No. 2 Harrisburg (18-4), 12:30 p.m.

Third place

No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (16-5) vs. No. 7 Brandon Valley (11-7), 3 p.m.

Championship

No. 3 Brookings (16-3) vs. No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (18-2), 5:30 p.m.

Class A

State quarterfinals — Thursday, June 1

At Players Complex, in Aberdeen

Dell Rapids 21, Lennox 5 (3 inn.)

Tea Area 5, Madison 4

West Central 16, Beresford 1 (4 inn.)

Dakota Valley 15, Elk Point-Jefferson 5 (_)

Friday’s schedule

Consolation bracket

Madison 15, Lennox 2 (5 innings)

Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Beresford 6

Semifinals

Tea Area 22, Dell Rapids 9

West Central 16, Dakota Valley 2 (6 innings)

Saturday’s schedule

Seventh place

No. 8 Lennox (5-9) vs. No. 7 Beresford (10-12), 10 a.m.

Fifth place

No. 4 Madison (16-4) vs. No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (11-8), 12:30 p.m.

Third place

No. 3 Dakota Valley (17-9) vs. No. 1 Dell Rapids (12-2), 3 p.m.

Championship

No. 5 Tea Area (12-5) vs. No. 2 West Central (21-0), 5:30 p.m.

Class B

State quarterfinals — Thursday, June 1

At Players Complex, in Aberdeen

Alcester-Hudson 4, Hanson 2

Bon Homme 5, Gayville-Volin 2

Arlington 13, Viborg-Hurley 6

Castlewood 13, Deuel 3 (5 inn.)

Friday’s schedule

Consolation bracket

Hanson 8, Gayville-Volin 7

Viborg-Hurley 17, Deuel 7

Semifinals

Alcester-Hudson 10, Bon Homme 0 (6 innings)

Castlewood 6, Arlington 5

Saturday’s schedule

Seventh place

No. 5 Gayville-Volin (11-8) vs. No. 6 Deuel (12-6), 10 a.m.

Fifth place

No. 8 Hanson (6-11) vs. No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (9-10), 12:30 p.m.

Third place

No. 4 Bon Homme (14-5) vs. No. 2 Arlington (15-5), 3 p.m.

Championship

No. 3 Castlewood (12-5) vs. No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (14-1), 5:30 p.m.

