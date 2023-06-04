State softball championship roundup: Lincoln shuts out Brookings for Class AA title

ABERDEEN — Madison Evans spun a three-hit shutout in the circle, helping Sioux Falls Lincoln secure the Class AA state championship with a 3-0 win over Brookings on Saturday evening at Northern State’s Koehler Hall of Fame Field.

The top-seeded Patriots put together the victory with a run in the third inning and two runs in the fifth. Kierra Lubovich’s single to center field opened the scoring for Lincoln (19-2) and Katelyn Hamm had a two-RBI double in the fifth inning to build some insurance into the lead. Avery Dorman led the team with three hits in the win.

Evans, a freshman, pitched all 21 innings in the state tournament for Lincoln with a total of 13 hits allowed, three runs (two earned) and 28 strikeouts. Evans and Dorman were all-tournament selections for the Patriots.

Gracie Adamson was the losing pitcher of record for third-seeded Brookings, allowing 10 hits, three runs, five walks and striking out two. Adamson and Ava Sandine each had doubles in the game for the Bobcats (16-4), who loaded the bases in the seventh inning before a line out to left field ended the contest. Adamson and Kymber Buys represented Brookings on the all-tournament squad.

Class AA placement round scores

Championship

Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Brookings 0

Third place

Sioux Falls Jefferson 11, Brandon Valley 1

Fifth place

Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3

Seventh place

Yankton 6, O’Gorman 2

West Central celebrates winning the Class A state softball championship on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Aberdeen. Dawn Sahli / South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Class A: West Central captures seventh-straight championship

ABERDEEN — Continuing their reign over South Dakota softball, West Central shut down red-hot Tea Area, punctuating a perfect season with a seventh-consecutive state title with a 4-0 victory on Saturday evening at the Players Softball Complex. The Trojans finished as the lone undefeated team in South Dakota softball in its first season of SDHSAA-sanctioned play.

Emilee Stofferahn hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning for West Central (22-0), which had eight hits and RBIs from Kaylee Olson and Jocelyn Nilson. Caitlyn Hoff pitched the shutout, allowing four hits and striking out nine, while walking two for West Central. The Trojans outscored their three opponents 35-3 in the state tournament.

For Tea Area (12-6), Neveah Berg had a pair of hits but the Titan offense could never cash in with its baserunners in the later innings, getting runners to third base in the fifth and sixth frames and two runners aboard in the seventh. Addisyn Hansen took the loss in the pitching circle, allowing four earned runs and striking out three in seven innings.

Class A placement round scores

Championship

West Central 4, Tea Area 0

Third place

Dell Rapids 7, Dakota Valley 5

Fifth place

Madison 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Seventh place

Beresford 10, Lennox 5

Class B: Castlewood tops No. 1 Alcester-Hudson

ABERDEEN — Tied 2-2 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lyndsey Archer delivered.

The senior outfielder smacked an RBI single to right field that scored Madeline Horn, giving No. 3 Castlewood the eventual game-winning run in a 3-2 upset of No. 1 Alcester-Hudson in the Class B championship game on Saturday evening at the Players Softball Complex.

For the Warriors (13-5), Mackenzie Everson scored twice and had two hits, including a triple, while Horn added two hits of her own with one RBI. Claire Horn earned the win with five strikeouts to one walk in a complete game outing.

Alcester-Hudson’s Emma Moller was also effective in the circle, registering seven strikeouts to one walk in six innings. The Cubs (14-2) out-hit Castlewood nine to seven, as Ella Serck had three and Elly Doering added two. Paxtyn Moller and Sarah Ebert each drove in one run.

Class B placement round scores

Championship

Castlewood 3, Alcester-Hudson 2

Third place

Arlington 4, Bon Homme 0

Fifth place

Hanson 11, Viborg-Hurley 9

Seventh place

Deuel 6, Gayville-Volin 3