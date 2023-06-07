State golf roundup: Gregory pulls away for second consecutive Class B boys golf title

WATERTOWN — The Gregory High School boys golf team found another gear on Tuesday at the Class B state golf meet.

A year after winning a shortened 18-hole state championship marred by weather, the Gorillas left no doubt about their title prowess on Tuesday, cruising to win by 29 strokes over second-place Hanson at Prairie Winds Golf Course. In doing so, Gregory becomes the first Class B boys golf squad to repeat as state champions since Aberdeen Christian in 2016 and 2017.

Gregory shot 231 on the day with their three scoring golfers for a two-day score of 474. Hanson was second with 503 strokes, Sully Buttes was third at 507, and Ethan, which was tied for the 18-hole team lead after shooting 243 on Monday, finished fourth with a total team score of 508.

Gregory's Luke Stukel, Eli Fogel, Kade Stukel and Trey Murray along with coaches Kaitlyn Steffen and Britany Reber pose with the team championship trophy during the South Dakota state Class B boys golf meet on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Prairie Winds Golf Course in Watertown. South Dakota Public Broadcasting photo

In the individual competition, Gregory’s Eli Fogel shot the round of the day with a 1-over-par 73 to claim the state championship by one stroke over Wyatt Larson, of McIntosh. Fogel shot 78 on Monday but was in control for much of the day on Tuesday, shooting even-par on the front nine and had a birdie at the 10th hole to counteract a pair of bogeys at the 13th and 14th holes. He scored par on his final four holes of the day to stave off Larson.

Sully Buttes’ Gavin Colson shot a two-day 153, including 74 on Tuesday to get in the mix for the top individual honors, finishing two shots back of Fogel. Wessington Springs’ Blake Larson shot 80 both days to finish alone in fourth with a score of 160. Gregory’s Trey Murray (85-76) and Hanson’s Ben Wilber (82-79) each shot 161 to tie for fifth place. The Gorillas’ Kade Stukel (80-82) finished in the ninth place grouping with a score of 162.

Other area top-25 finishers included Ethan’s Rylan Gerlach, who was tied for 13th (78-85) to shoot 163, and Hanson’s AJ Wilber (81-84) to tie for 15th at 165. Howard’s Lane Hodges and McCook Central/Montrose’s Jackson Remmers (both 86-80—166) finished tied for 18th, while Scotland/Menno’s Maveric Smith (88-79—167) was tied for 22nd and Trysten Eide, of Mount Vernon/Plankinton shot 168 over two days (88-80).

Chester Area wins Class B girls championship

WATERTOWN — Chester Area emerged with the state team title in Class B girls golf on Tuesday at the state meet at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.

The Flyers won the title with a team score of 498, five shots ahead of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton. Miller was third (514), Deubrook Area was fourth (538) and Burke in fifth (542). Howard was sixth with a score of 553.

Allison Kahler, of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton, continued her steady play on Tuesday with a round of 75, locking up the individual state title by five strokes with a gross score of 151 strokes. Clark/Willow Lake’s Brynn Roehrich was second with a score of 156 (79-77).

Last year’s co-champions, Greta Anderson, of BHS, and Jayce Pugh, of Miller, both scored high finishes again. Pugh tied her teammate Kaihlyn Anderson with a two-day score of 158, each shooting 80-78 for the two days to share third place. Anderson was sixth with a score of 160.

Chester Area’s Ayla McDonald (159) and Jadyn McDonald (162) finished fifth and seventh, respectively, to help power the Flyers to the team title. Burke’s Adisyn Indhal finished eighth with a two-day score of 163 (82-81).

Andes Central/Dakota Christian’s Abigail Svatos bounced back from an opening day 89 with an 82 on Tuesday, finishing with a two-day score of 171, good for 10th place. Other top-25 finishers from the area included McCook Central/Montrose’s Maddy Lauck and Howard’s Trinity Palmquist, who each finished with two-day totals of 174 and tied for 12th place. Gregory’s Jessy Jo VanDerWerff finished in a tie for 22nd place with a two-day total of 178 and Corsica-Stickney’s Jacey Kemp finished in the top-25 by tying for 24th place, with a two-day score of 180.

Chargers claim Class A girls team title

RAPID CITY — In the Class A girls golf meet, Sioux Falls Christian stayed a few strokes ahead of Vermillion again on Tuesday to claim the team championship at Meadowbrook Golf Course. The Chargers shot 687 for the two days, while the Tanagers checked in at 695, expanding their four-shot team lead after the first day to the final eight shot margin.

St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning shot the round of the tournament on Tuesday, a 2-over-par 74 and finished with a gross score of 156, winning the individual title by six strokes. Canton’s Olivia Sorlie was second at 162, followed by Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth (164), Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr (168) and Sioux Falls Christian’s Tori Peterson (170) for the top-five individuals.

Chamberlain’s Trey Speer was the lone area top-25 finisher, shooting rounds of 88 and 87 to finish at 175, good for a tie for 12th place.

Aside from SF Christian and Vermillion, St. Thomas More was third for the team scoring at 70, followed by Dakota Valley (719), Canton (726) and Winner Area and West Central tying for sixth place at 764.