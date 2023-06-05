State golf roundup: Gregory, Ethan tied for first in Class B boys team standings after Day 1

WATERTOWN — Through 18 holes, the race for the Class B boys golf team title is a dead heat, as Gregory and Ethan tied for the Day 1 lead on Prairie Winds Golf Course.

Both sides recorded 243 strokes shared between three golfers, creating a nine-stroke lead over the remainder of the 23-team field entering Day 2. Further, the top golfer for the Gorillas and Rustlers — Eli Fogel and Rylan Gerlach, respectively — each shot a 6-over-par 78 for the round.

Gregory's Kade Stukel putts on Hole No. 5 during the first round of the Class B boys golf tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Prairie Winds Golf Course. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

Gregory, the defending Class B golf champions, also had an 80-stroke round from Kade Stukel and Trey Murray's 85 factor into the team total. Meanwhile, Ethan's score was rounded out by Kody Klumb (81) and Aiden Riggs (84).

Wessington Springs and Hanson were among other Mitchell-area teams with strong showings on Day 1. The Spartans shot 253 on the day to come in fifth, and the Beavers slot in at sixth with a score of 255. Blake Larson's 80-stroke round led the way for Springs, which also had JD Thompson (85) and Brock Krueger (88) post sub-90-stroke rounds. AJ Wilber and Ben Wilber carded 81 and 82 strokes, respectively to pace Hanson.

Hanson's Ben Wilber chips toward the green on Hole No. 5 during the first round of the Class B boys golf tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Prairie Winds Golf Course. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

Howard finished the first round tied for 13th place with 270 strokes, as Lane Hodges and Luke Koepsell both shot 86 for the round.

Jackson Remmers, of McCook Central/Montrose, also shot an 86, as MCM (282) ranks 18th after one round.

Dawson Hoffman carded an 88 on Day 1 for Platte-Geddes, which sits in 15th place as a team at 271 strokes.

Rounding out the area teams in attendance was Freeman (287) in 19th place.

McIntosh's Wyatt Larson owns a three-shot lead on the field after carding a 2-over 74, with Edmunds Central's Harrison Beyers (77) leading the chase in second. Fogel and Gerlach are tied for third, as Colman-Egan's Taylor Kriech, Sully Buttes' Gavin Colson, Selby Area's Tray Hettick and Webster Area's Blaize Amdahl in a four-way tie for fifth at 79 strokes.

Chasing Gregory and Ethan in the team standings are Edmunds Central and Colman-Egan in a tie for third at 252 strokes.

CLASS B GIRLS

Howard, Burke highlight area performances on Day 1

Burke's Adisyn Indahl chips toward the green on Hole No. 1 during the first round of the Class B girls golf tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

WATERTOWN — After Monday's opening round of the Class B girls golf tournament at Cattail Crossing Golf Course, Burke's Adisyn Indahl ranks as the top Mitchell-area individual, while the Cougars and Howard both occupy top-six positions.

Indahl carded a 10-over 82 in the first round of the two-day event to put the senior in eighth place overall. As a team, the Cougars are sixth in the standings with a total three-golfer score of 277 strokes.

Howard stands at fourth as a team at 272 strokes, led by Trinity Palmquist's 86, which put her in a three-way tie for 12th place individually. Teammate Piper Thompson (89) also ranked in the top 20.

Howard's Trinity Palmquist lifts a shot down the fairway on Hole No. 1 during the first round of the Class B girls golf tournament on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

Between Indahl and Palmquist, Gregory's Jessy Jo VanDerWerff ranks just outside the top 10 individually after carding an 85, good for solo control of 11th place. Gregory is not a part of the team competition.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton is tied for 13th at 320 total strokes, with Vanessa Hoffman (104) as the Titans' top finisher. McCook Central/Montrose is in 15th place, paced by Maddy Lauck, who's tied for 19th overall at 89 strokes.

Topping the Day 1 leaderboard, Bison/Hettinger/Scranton's Allison Kahler will begin Day 2 with a two-stroke edge after carding a 4-over 76. Kahler's teammate Greta Anderson and Chester Area's Jadyn McDonald lead the chase in a tie for second at 78 strokes. Chester Area's Ayla McDonald and Clark/Willow Lake's Brynn Roehrich both recorded a 79-stroke round in a tie for fourth, while the Miller pair of Jayce Pugh and Kaihlyn Anderberg is tied for sixth at 80 strokes.

Also in the mix with top-10 rounds were Jones County's Kamri Kittleson and Potter County's Neva Mikkelsen, who had 84-stroke rounds and are tied for ninth.

Powered by the McDonald duo, Chester Area leads the team race with a total score of 245 strokes, while Bison/Hettinger/Scranton sits in second at 252 and Miller is in third at 260.

CLASS A GIRLS

Winner Area seventh entering Day 2

RAPID CITY — Led by twin 97-stroke rounds from Gracie Root and Leila Balsinger, Winner Area is in seventh place at the Class A girls golf tournament following Monday's action at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Rylee Root (98) and Tessa Mann (99) also factored into the Warriors' team score of 391 strokes.

Paced by an 88 from Trey Speer that was top 15 in the individual standings on the day, Chamberlain is in 11th place entering Day 2 with a team score of 423.

Parkston, which is 14th in the standings, was led by Gracie Oakley, who shot a 99.

Aberdeen Roncalli's Claire Crawford shot a 9-over 81 and will head to Day 2 with a one-stroke lead on St. Thomas More's Rylan Horning (82). Rounding out the top five individuals after 18 holes are Sioux Falls Christian's Tori Peterson and Vermillion's Stephanie Carr in a tie for third at 83 strokes and Katie Betsworth, of Dakota Valley, in fifth at 84.

With four rounds of 86 strokes or better, Sioux Falls Christian owns the team lead after Day 1 at 339 strokes, while Vermillion (343) is in second and St. Thomas More (359) is in third.

