Standouts shine at SD American Legion baseball all-star game in Alexandria

The two squads gathered at the South Dakota American Legion baseball all-star game on Monday, Aug. 7 in Alexandria showed off their skills and each earned a victory in the exhibition doubleheader.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:04 AM

The teams split the two games, with Red winning the first contest by a score of 15-4 and Black winning the second game 9-7.

In Game 1, the Red team scored 15 runs on 13 hits, including eight runs in the final two innings to build a 15-0 lead going to the bottom of the seventh, when the Black team got on the board.

For the Red squad, Sam Hand (Stanley County) drove in three runs and Aiden Boechler (Dell Rapids) had two RBIs. Mitchell Larson (Clark/Willow Lake) hit a home run and drove in two runs and Dawson Hoffman (Platte/Geddes) had a two-RBI day. Hayden Leighty (Rapid City Post 22), Brayden Pankonen (Dell Rapids), Dylan Kindt (Dell Rapids), Tyler Duin (Sioux Falls Black), Drew Salfrank (Aberdeen) and Trey Huber (Clark) pitched in the game for the Red team.

For the Black team, Jack Neises (Salem/Montrose/Canova) had two hits and Brady Bierema (Tabor) had a triple and drove in two runs. Dylan Rippentrop (Sioux Falls East), Peyton Osborn (Redfield), Tayson Swatek (Elk Point/Jefferson), Kain Peters (Sturgis), Ethan Bartels (Winner/Colome), Hunter Geary (Elk Point/Jefferson) and Neises all pitched, with Swatek charged with the loss.

In the second game, Black was led by a three-RBI effort from Camden Osborn (Redfield), who had a double, and Hunter Geary had two RBIs. Tayson Swatek and Brady Bierema each had two stolen bases. Owen Osborn (Redfield), Bierema, Anthony Budmayr (Belle Fourche), Braeden Kerkhove (SMC), Rippentrop and Peyton Osborn all pitched, with Rippentrop earning the win and Peyton Osborn picking up the save. The Black squad scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the lead and earn the victory.

For the Red team, Clark/Willow Lake's Trey Huber doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) had two stolen bases. Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield), Casey Vining (Aberdeen), Nolan Gall (Redfield), Harrison Good (Rapid City Post 22), Gunner Brueggeman (Faulkton/Highmore) and Dawson Hoffman all pitched, with Hoffman taking the loss in relief.

