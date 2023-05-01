99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

South Dakota track and field top-10 leaderboard for May 1, 2023

A look at the top track and field athletes in South Dakota through April 29 meets

track and field3.JPG
Track and field.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
May 01, 2023 at 3:45 PM

South Dakota track and field leaders

Top-10 for all classes combined, as reported to athletic.net database.

Athletes listed by ranking, time, school and date mark was attained.

Through April 29 meets.

BOYS

100 Meters

1. Jaden Guthmiller, 10.50, Spearfish, April 14

2. Josiah Adams, 10.54, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11

T3. Julian Scott, 10.80, Rapid City Stevens, March 24

T3. Griffin Fischer, 10.80, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7

5. Carter VanDonge, 10.91, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11

T6. Blake Boyster, 10.93, Custer, April 24

T6. Jade Anstine, 10.93, O'Gorman, April 27

T8. Braden Peterson, 10.97, Hot Springs, April 14

T8. Lucas Flemmer, 10.97, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 17

10. Chris Stanford, 10.99, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

2022DakotaRelays-91.jpg
Spearfish's Jaden Guthmiller (left), Chester Area's Jovi Wolf (center) and Custer's Blake Boyster (right) race in the boys 200-meter special event during the 97th Annual Dakota Relays at Howard Wood Field on May 6, 2022.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

200 Meters

1. Griffin Fischer, 21.79, Sioux Falls Lincoln Apr 13

2. Josiah Adams, 22.38, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17

3. Keontay Rawls, 22.39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6

4. Cael Meisman, 22.42, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

5. Lucas Flemmer, 22.43, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 17

6. Blake Boyster, 22.45, Custer, April 24

7. Jade Anstine, 22.48, O'Gorman, April 27

8. Landon Dulaney, 22.51, Brandon Valley, April 7

9. Austin Gobel, 22.52, Yankton, April 27

10. Griffin Wilde, 22.60, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

400 Meters

1. James Pierce, 49.34, Lead-Deadwood, April 29

2. Blake Boyster, 49.45, Custer, April 11

3. Griffin Wilde, 49.51, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

4. Griffin Fischer, 49.76, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

5. Drew Salfrank, 49.99, Aberdeen Central, April 27

6. Isaac Davelaar, 50.13, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

7. Braden Peterson, 50.26, Hot Springs, April 11

T8. Treven Grimsrud, 50.53, Deubrook Area, April 27

T8. Jaxson Fiechtner, 50.53, Watertown, April 27

10. Rugby Ryken, 50.58, Yankton, April 27

800 Meters

1. Simeon Birnbaum, 1:53.69, Rapid City Stevens, March 24

2. Sam Castle, 1:57.32, O'Gorman, April 20

3. Andrew Atwood, 1:57.59, Beresford, April 17

4. Samuel Conrad, 1:58.94, Brookings, April 11

5. Davis Buck, 1:59.02, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

6. Matt Close, 1:59.09, Hot Springs, April 29

7. Trevor Thomsen, 1:59.44, Rapid City Central, April 29

8. Sawyer Clarkson, 1:59.65, Belle Fourche, April 29

9. Cody Vertin, 1:59.67, Brookings, April 27

10. Dylan Payer, 2:00.18, Yankton, April 11

1,600 Meters

1. Simeon Birnbaum, 4:01.05, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

2. Dylan Payer, 4:23.70, Yankton, April 17

3. Isaac Davelaar, 4:24.39, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

4. Sawyer Clarkson, 4:25.66, Belle Fourche, April 11

5. Grady Loos, 4:28.88, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

6. Cashton Johnson, 4:28.93, Harrisburg, April 27

7. Joe Cross, 4:30.16, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 25

8. Jack Castelli, 4:30.44, O'Gorman, April 20

9. Jared Lutmer, 4:31.61, Pierre, April 11

10. Andrew Atwood, 4:32.65, Beresford, April 27

3,200 Meters

1. Simeon Birnbaum, 8:34.10, Rapid City Stevens, April 8

2. Sawyer Clarkson, 9:13.31, Belle Fourche, April 29

3. Dylan Payer, 9:34.01, Yankton, April 27

4. Joe Cross, 9:34.51, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 25

5. Cashton Johnson, 9:38.95, Harrisburg, April 27

6. Jack Castelli, 9:43.65, O'Gorman, April 27

7. Grady Loos, 9:51.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 18

8. Mikah Peters, 9:53.42, Brandon Valley, April 27

9. Jared Lutmer, 9:53.82, Pierre, April 24

10. Kieran Weigelt, 9:54.48, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

110m Hurdles - 39"

1. Aidan Hedderman, 14.79, Sturgis, April 29

2. Josiah Adams, 15.07, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

3. Clay Sonnenschein, 15.11, Harrisburg, April 25

4. Tate Larson, 15.22, Harrisburg, April 25

5. Aiden Heimann, 15.37, Aberdeen Central, April 18

6. Owen Horsted, 15.47, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

7. Hunter Cramer, 15.48, Warner, April 29

8. Cody Oswald, 15.51, Yankton, April 27

T9. Layne Kuper, 15.55, Lennox, April 11

T9. Rory McManus, 15.55, Lyman, April 29

300m Hurdles - 36"

1. Josiah Adams, 38.54, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

2. Vaughn Brown, 40.06, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27

3. Aiden Heimann, 40.28, Aberdeen Central, April 24

4. Aaron VanHemert, 40.79, Brandon Valley, April 27

5. Simon Fried, 41.04, Mobridge-Pollock, April 24

6. Layne Kuper, 41.09, Lennox, April 25

7. Owen Horsted, 41.54, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13

8. Bryce Palmer, 41.63, Mitchell, April 27

9. Aidan Hedderman, 41.76, Sturgis, April 29

10. Deegan Houska, 41.83, Pierre, April 24

4x100 Relay

1. 42.72, Rapid City Stevens (Julian Scott, Cael Meisman, Beck Morgan, Ben Lust), April 25

2. 42.87, Rapid City Central, April 29

3. 42.96, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

4. 43.01, O'Gorman, April 27

5. 43.15, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

6. 43.17, Spearfish, April 25

7. 43.22, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

8. 43.80, Brandon Valley, April 24

9. 43.86, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

10. 44.24, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27

4x200 Relay

1. 1:29.09, Sioux Falls Christian (Jahaeim Reuer, Noah Schroder, Carter VanDonge, Josiah Adams), April 17

2. 1:29.87, Rapid City Stevens, April 25

3. 1:30.11, Brandon Valley, April 24

4. 1:30.81, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

5. 1:30.85, Aberdeen Central, April 27

6. 1:30.86, Spearfish, April 25

T7. 1:31.13, Rapid City Central, April 11

T7. 1:31.13, Harrisburg, April 18

9. 1:31.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18

10. 1:32.15, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

4x400 Relay

1. 3:22.66, Sioux Falls Christian ( Noah Schroder, Bennett Wassenaar, Davis Buck, Isaac Davelaar), April 17

2. 3:24.69, O'Gorman, April 27

3. 3:24.87, Aberdeen Central, April 17

4. 3:25.26, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27

5. 3:25.98, Yankton, April 27

6. 3:27.08, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13

7. 3:28.38, Brandon Valley, April 11

8. 3:28.60, Mitchell (Jagger Tyler, Bryce Palmer, Alexier Padilla, Nathan McCormick), April 27

9. 3:28.98, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

10. 3:31.29, Deubrook Area, April 17

4x800 Relay

1. 7:54.00, Sioux Falls Christian (Noah Schroder, Bennett Wassenaar, Davis Buck, Isaac Davelaar), April 27

2. 8:06.48, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

3. 8:08.45, O'Gorman, April 20

4. 8:11.22, Yankton, April 27

5. 8:20.55, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

6. 8:22.08, Vermillion, April 25

7. 8:22.22, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27

8. 8:23.46, Brandon Valley, April 27

9. 8:24.12, Sturgis, April 24

10. 8:24.65, Harrisburg, April 27

Sprint Medley Relay (1,600 meters)

1. 3:34.67, Sioux Falls Jefferson (Tayten Sanow, Taylen Ashley, Griffin Wilde, Kieran Weigelt), April 25

2. 3:36.34, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17

3. 3:39.77, O'Gorman, April 18

4. 3:42.07, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27

5. 3:42.24, Rapid City Central, April 29

6. 3:43.07, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

7. 3:43.48, Spearfish, April 25

8. 3:43.49, Sturgis, April 29

9. 3:43.53, Custer, April 24

10. 3:43.76, Milbank, April 17

Shot Put - 12lb

1. Jason Maciejczak, 60-9, Pierre, April 24

2. Kael Miedema, 59-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11

3. Lee Reiser, 59-4, Platte-Geddes, April 11

4. Caiden Mason, 57-2, Harrisburg, April 27

5. Jon Nefzger, 54-2, Estelline/Hendricks, April 25

6. Boaz Raderschadt, 53-11, Watertown, April 11

7. Paul Hoekman, 53-4, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

8. Ty Naaktgeboren, 51-10.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 20

T9. Elias Gillen, 51-7, Rapid City Stevens, April 18

T9. Brayden Cline, 51-7, Brandon Valley, April 24

Discus - 1.6kg

1. Kael Miedema, 191-7, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27

2. Jason Maciejczak, 181-1, Pierre, Apr 27

3. Tristan Niewenhuis, 169-3, Brandon Valley, April 11

4. Carson Stiff, 165-1, Harrisburg, April 27

5. Brayden Cline, 164-2, Brandon Valley, April 27

6. Lee Reiser, 159-1, Platte-Geddes, April 11

7. Conner Warren, 158-6, Rapid City Central, Mar 24

8. Brian Johnson, 156-7, Aberdeen Central, April 11

9. Paul Hoekman, 153-0, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

10. Trayden Lemons, 150-9, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18

Javelin - 800g

1. Carson Barnett, 180-6, Harrisburg, April 27

2. Griffin Wilde, 177-7, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11

3. Zach Boden, 167-2, Beresford, April 11

4. Hayden Groos, 165-0.5, O'Gorman, April 18

5. Damon Roggenbuck, 164-9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27

6. Brayden Cline, 162-6, Brandon Valley, April 24

7. Cain Wallner, 157-8, Canton, April 25

8. Tate Schafer, 157-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18

9. Kellan Odell, 154-11, Mitchell, April 27

10. Jack Smith, 153-5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

High Jump

1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-6, Gregory, April 11

T2. Beck Morgan, 6-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24

T2. Brayden Delahoyde, 6-4, Spearfish, March 24

T4. Ethan McKnelly, 6-3, Tea Area, April 11

T4. Luther Nesheim, 6-3, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25

T6. Reed Rus, 6-2, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 11

T6. Moshe Richmond, 6-2, Wolsey-Wessington, April 11

T6. Jack Mousel, 6-2, Colman-Egan, April 13

T6. Jeff Boschee, 6-1, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, April 25

T6. Trevor Fredenburg, 6-2, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

Pole Vault

T1. Beau Karst, 15-0, Harrisburg, April 4

T1. Owen Spartz, 15-0, Watertown, April 11

3. Aaron Hawkes, 14-9, Madison, April 11

4. Robbie Emery, 14-0, Custer, April 11

T5. Spencer Warkentien, 13-6, Brandon Valley, April 11

T5. Winston Prill, 13-3, St. Thomas More, April 18

T5. Drew Reetz, 13-3, Webster Area, April 24

T8. Lane Longbrake, 13-3, Belle Fourche, April 29

T8. 11 Chase Maher, 13-3, Rapid City Christian, April 29

T10. Tie (5 athletes), 13-0, April 6-27

Long Jump

1. Rylan McDonnell, 22-7.75, Wall, April 24

2. Jayden Munroe, 22-5, Aberdeen Roncalli, April 11

3. Griffin Wilde, 22-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Mar 31

4. James Deckert, 22-3, Ethan/Parkston, April 11

T5. Juven Hudson, 22-1, Watertown, April 11

T5. Trevor Heinz, 22-1, Ipswich, April 18

7. Aiden Cuka, 22-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

8. Landon Dulaney, 21-11.5, Brandon Valley, April 27

9. Madinko Hawley, 21-11.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 11

10. Austin Gobel, 21-5.5, Yankton, April 18

Triple Jump

1. James Deckert, 44-5, Ethan/Parkston, April 11

2. Jayden Munroe, 44-3, Aberdeen Roncalli, April 11

3. Kincade Lehman, 43-8.5, Custer, April 14

4. Kyle Konechne, 43-7.5, O'Gorman, April 11

5. Rylan McDonnell, 43-7.25, Wall, April 24

6. Wyatt Melcher, 43-6, Brandon Valley, April 18

7. Kennan Voss, 43-4.5, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11

8. Aidan Hofer, 43-1.75, O'Gorman, April 11

9. Henry Theobald, 43-1, O'Gorman, April 20

10. Isaac Flanegan, 43-0.25, Rapid City Central, April 14

GIRLS

100 Meters

1. Jordyn Larsen, 12.30, Custer, April 11

2. Brooklyn Jurgens, 12.40, Rapid City Stevens, April 11

3. Mya Nishimura, 12.49, Rapid City Stevens, April 14

4. Linnea Nesheim, 12.51, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7

5. Emma Buys, 12.63, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11

6. Kali Ringstmeyer, 12.64, Pierre, April 11

7. Ellen Merkley, 12.72, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7

8. Mia Mullenmeister, 12.75, Mitchell, April 11

T9. Jennifer Noutsougan, 12.76, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13

T9. Berkeley Engelland, 12.76, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17

200 Meters

1. Jordyn Larsen, 25.86, Custer, April 29

2. Julia Eggert, 26.00, O'Gorman, April 18

3. Berkeley Engelland, 26.13, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17

4. Linnea Nesheim, 26.21, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7

5. Mahli Abdouch, 26.24, O'Gorman, April 18

6. Anna Hoffman, 26.28, Spearfish, April 29

7. Brooklyn Jurgens, 26.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

8. Molli Thornton, 26.32, West Central, April 25

T9. Landree Wilson, 26.33, Sioux Valley, April 17

T9. Claudia Werner, 26.33, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

400 Meters

1. Julia Eggert, 57.97, O'Gorman, April 27

2. Berkeley Engelland, 58.07, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 11

3. Anna Vyn, 58.10, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11

4. Mia Wentzy, 58.47, Brandon Valley, April 27

5. Shae Rumsey, 59.33, Yankton, April 17

6. Addison Scholten, 59.57, Brandon Valley, April 27

7. Ellie Olsen, 1:00.27, Deubrook Area, April 27

8. Madison Pederson, 1:00.44, Brandon Valley, April 7

9. Taryn Hyronimus, 1:00.60, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

10. Keelie Kuil, 1:00.64, Winner, April 27

800 Meters

1. Berkeley Engelland, 2:10.78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17

2. Anna Vyn, 2:15.68, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

3. Mia Wentzy, 2:16.44, Brandon Valley, April 7

4. Ali Bainbridge, 2:17.50, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7

5. Libby Castelli, 2:18.11, O'Gorman, April 11

6. Addison Scholten, 2:19.55, Brandon Valley, April 27

7. Ruth Pardy, 2:19.98, O'Gorman, April 11

8. Ramsey Karim, 2:21.88, Custer, April 29

9. Madie Donovan, 2:21.89, Spearfish, April 29

10. Ragyn Peska, 2:22.84, Harrisburg, April 27

1,600 Meters

1. Libby Castelli, 4:55.25, O'Gorman, April 29

2. Ali Bainbridge, 5:02.44, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

3. Emery Larson, 5:04.57, Chester Area, April 17

4. Isabelle Bloker, 5:06.24, Sioux Valley, April 17

5. Ruth Pardy, 5:07.73, O'Gorman, April 20

6. Mia Wentzy, 5:08.90, Brandon Valley, April 11

7. Corinne Braun, 5:11.98, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

8. Brionna Holso, 5:12.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

9. Peyton VanDeest, 5:12.70, Spearfish, April 29

10. Ellie Maddox, 5:13.15, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17

3,200 Meters

1. Ali Bainbridge, 10:49.87, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7

2. Libby Castelli, 11:08.85, O'Gorman, April 18

3. Emery Larson, 11:14.05, Chester Area, April 27

3. Brionna Holso, 11:16.24, Rapid City Stevens, April 18

4. Gracie Uhre, 11:16.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 18

5. Ruth Pardy, 11:17.41, O'Gorman, April 18

6. Corinne Braun, 11:17.57, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17

7. Addison Scholten, 11:22.86, Brandon Valley, April 18

9. Ellie Maddox, 11:24.81, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

10. Peyton VanDeest, 11:27.72, Spearfish, April 22

100m Hurdles - 33"

1. Dymond Nave, 15.10, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

2. Addie Budig, 15.19, Harrisburg, April 27

3. Anna Hoffman, 15.27, Spearfish, April 18

4. Nyariek Kur, 15.48, Sioux Falls Washington, April 18

5. Reagan Rus, 15.59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17

6. Claire Fierro, 15.67, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

7. Jada Backes, 15.72, Rapid City Central, April 29

8. Shelby Bergan, 15.80, Brandon Valley, April 27

9. Hallie Forman, 15.89, Rapid City Central, April 29

10. Madyson Wolfe, 15.95, Rapid City Central, April 29

300m Hurdles - 30"

T1. Dymond Nave, 46.85, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

T1. Anna Hoffman, 46.85, Spearfish, April 29

3. Reagan Rus, 46.93, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17

4. Audrey Meyer, 47.24, O'Gorman, April 25

5. Jada Backes, 47.42, Rapid City Central, April 18

6. Claire Fierro, 47.85, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

7. Shelby Bergan, 48.23, Brandon Valley, April 11

8. Mylee Sebbo, 48.24, St. Thomas More, April 29

T9. Claire Backstrom, 48.28, Harrisburg, April 25

T9. Madyson Wolfe, 48.28, Rapid City Central, April 29

4x100 Relay

1. 49.49, Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen, Claudia Werner, Brooklyn Jurgens), April 25

2. 49.81, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25

3. 50.22, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13

4. 50.73, Pierre, April 24

T5. 50.86, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

T5. 50.86, Rapid City Central, April 29

7. 50.94, Mitchell (Lizzie Tyler, Lainee Forst, Claire Hegg, Brooke Bartscher), April 11

8. 50.96, Harrisburg, April 25

9. 51.06, Sturgis, April 29

10. 51.24, West Central, April 25

041723 CP Relays 4x100 Brooke Bartscher.JPG
Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher runs the final leg of the girls 4x100-meter relay during the Corn Palace Relays track meet on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

4x200 Relay

1. 1:45.14, Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Claire Fierro, Claudia Werner, Brooklyn Jurgens), April 25

2. 1:46.38, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

3. 1:46.66, Parker, April 27

4. 1:47.22, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

5. 1:47.46, Sturgis, April 11

6. 1:47.47, West Central, April 27

7. 1:48.33, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25

8. 1:48.38, Spearfish, April 18

9. 1:48.64, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27

10. 1:48.78, O'Gorman, April 18

4x400 Relay

1. 3:57.91, Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg, Madison Pederson, Mia Wentzy), April 27

2. 4:00.84, O'Gorman, April 27

3. 4:01.61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27

4. 4:04.35, Sturgis, April 29

5. 4:05.80, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

6. 4:06.88, Rapid City Stevens, April 29

7. 4:10.97, Spearfish, April 18

8. 4:11.17, Mitchell (Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Brooke Bartscher, Lizzie Tyler), April 27

9. 4:11.29, Yankton, April 27

10. 4:11.45, Deubrook Area, April 27

4x800 Relay

1. 9:27.14, Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg, Shelby Bergan, Mia Wentzy), April 7

2. 9:40.00, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27

3. 9:44.95, Sturgis, April 24

4. 9:48.64, O'Gorman, April 20

5. 9:52.25, Spearfish, April 18

6. 9:53.37, Yankton, April 27

7. 9:57.55, Dakota Valley, April 25

8. 10:00.12, Vermillion, April 27

9. 10:02.24, Deubrook Area, April 27

T10. 10:04.42, Harrisburg, April 4

T10. 10:04.42, Lennox, April 27

Sprint Medley Relay (1,600 meters)

1. 4:09.40, Brandon Valley (Kadance Coughlin, Madison Pederson, Addison Scholten, Mia Wentzy), April 24

2. 4:14.00, O'Gorman, April 27

3. 4:16.56, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17

4. 4:20.02, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27

5. 4:21.53, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18

6. 4:21.96, Sturgis, April 24

7. 4:23.28, Harrisburg, April 18

8. 4:23.65, Chester Area, April 17

9. 4:23.79, Spearfish, April 29

10. 4:23.84, Mitchell (Lainee Forst, Claire Hegg, Lizzie Tyler, Carsyn Weich), April 24

Shot Put - 4kg

1. Gracelyn Leiseth, 50-6, Hamlin, April 27

2. Reese Terwilliger, 43-10.25, Pierre, April 24

3. Kami Wadsworth, 42-9, Hamlin, April 11

4. Taryn Hermansen, 41-3.75, Aberdeen Central, April 24

5. Josie Curry, 41-1.5, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 27

6. Grace Steffen, 40-3.5, Harrisburg, April 27

7. Norah Christiansen, 39-8, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13

8. Emma Yost, 39-2, Wagner, April 11

9. Lydia Hill, 39-1.75, Sully Buttes, April 11

10. Malia Kranz, 38-10, Watertown, April 27

Discus - 1kg

1. Gracelyn Leiseth, 171-8, Hamlin, April 13

2. Kami Wadsworth, 132-9, Hamlin, April 25

3. Aubyn Schmidt, 129-5, McCook Central/Montrose, April 11

4. Emma Yost, 127-2, Wagner, April 18

5. Sarah Zino, 127-1, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11

6. Ashlyn Tapio, 125-1, Ethan/Parkston, April 11

7. Paige Bull, 124-6, Burke, April 18

T8. Maya Shorter, 123-2, Pierre, April 27

T8. Alice Sedlacek, 123-2, Custer, April 29

10. Carlee Laubach, 122-4, Canton, April 11

Javelin - 600g

1. Brynn Nelson, 136-0, Rapid City Stevens, April 25

2. Isabel Carda, 129-2, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27

3. Kami Wadsworth, 128-11, Hamlin, April 27

4. Josey Wickersham, 125-6, Brandon Valley, April 24

5. Josie Curry, 120-0, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 27

6. Maddy Rohde, 117-6, Watertown, April 18

7. Maya Shorter, 116-9, Pierre, April 14

8. Logan Smidt, 113-4, Brookings, April 11

9. Mary Kolbeck, 112-3, Brandon Valley, April 24

10. Brienna Brewer, 111-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24

High Jump

T1. Ciara Frank, 5-5, Aberdeen Central, April 24

T1. Audrey Nelson, 5-5, Madison, April 27

T3. Nancy Peter, 5-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Mar 31

T3. Jayaunna Stroh, 5-4, Brandon Valley, April 7

T3. Ashlyn Koupal, 5-4, Wagner, April 11

T3. Jorja VanDenHul, 5-4, Dakota Valley, April 13

T3. Ally Mullaney, 5-4, Miller, April 25

T8. Jade Rhody, 5-3, Beresford, April 3

T8. Clara Binstock, 5-3, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27

T10. Tie (6 athletes), 5-2, April 6-25

Pole Vault

1. Ciana Stiefel, 11-9, Custer, April 11

2. Gretchen Adamski, 11-6, Spearfish, April 18

3. Reese Nida, 11-0, Spearfish, April 25

T4. Rylee Punt, 10-9, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11

T4. Madeline Cross, 10-9, Spearfish, April 29

6. Kiah Boetel, 10-6, Harrisburg, April 27

7. Gracie Eisenbraun, 10-3, Kadoka Area, April 29

T8. Rose Dvoracek, 10-0, O'Gorman, April 11

T8. Elizabeth Lake, 10-0, Watertown, April 18

T8. Haley Fodness, 10-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 18

T8. Lucy Peterson, 10-0, Brandon Valley, April 25

Long Jump

1. Ciara Frank, 18-2, Aberdeen Central, April 18

2. Nyariek Kur, 18-0.5, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11

3. Emma Goehring, 17-7.5, West Central, April 13

4. Ellen Merkley, 17-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18

5. Jayrn Warejcka, 17-4, Canton, April 27

6. Rebecca Theis, 17-2.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 14

7. Molli Thornton, 17-1.5, West Central, April 25

T8. Nora Dinger, 17-1, Wall, April 27

T8. Cadence Nuttbrock, 17-1, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

10. Camryn Rohlfs, 17-0.75, Redfield, April 29

Triple Jump

1. Nyariek Kur, 38-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11

2. Madison Pederson, 37-2.5, Brandon Valley, April 27

3. Rebecca Theis, 36-8.75, Rapid City Stevens, April 14

4. Nancy Peter, 36-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27

5. Molli Thornton, 36-1, West Central, April 13

6. Peyton Bennett, 35-10.5, Harrisburg, April 13

7. Meredith Hruby, 35-4.75, Harrisburg, April 27

8. Claire Munch, 34-10.25, Dakota Valley, April 13

9. Maeve Boetel, 34-10, O'Gorman, April 20

10. Ashton Massey, 34-9, Menno, April 6

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
