South Dakota track and field top-10 leaderboard for May 1, 2023
Top-10 for all classes combined, as reported to athletic.net database.
Athletes listed by ranking, time, school and date mark was attained.
Through April 29 meets.
BOYS
100 Meters
1. Jaden Guthmiller, 10.50, Spearfish, April 14
2. Josiah Adams, 10.54, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
T3. Julian Scott, 10.80, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
T3. Griffin Fischer, 10.80, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
5. Carter VanDonge, 10.91, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
T6. Blake Boyster, 10.93, Custer, April 24
T6. Jade Anstine, 10.93, O'Gorman, April 27
T8. Braden Peterson, 10.97, Hot Springs, April 14
T8. Lucas Flemmer, 10.97, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 17
10. Chris Stanford, 10.99, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
200 Meters
1. Griffin Fischer, 21.79, Sioux Falls Lincoln Apr 13
2. Josiah Adams, 22.38, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
3. Keontay Rawls, 22.39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
4. Cael Meisman, 22.42, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
5. Lucas Flemmer, 22.43, Dell Rapids St. Mary, April 17
6. Blake Boyster, 22.45, Custer, April 24
7. Jade Anstine, 22.48, O'Gorman, April 27
8. Landon Dulaney, 22.51, Brandon Valley, April 7
9. Austin Gobel, 22.52, Yankton, April 27
10. Griffin Wilde, 22.60, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
400 Meters
1. James Pierce, 49.34, Lead-Deadwood, April 29
2. Blake Boyster, 49.45, Custer, April 11
3. Griffin Wilde, 49.51, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
4. Griffin Fischer, 49.76, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
5. Drew Salfrank, 49.99, Aberdeen Central, April 27
6. Isaac Davelaar, 50.13, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
7. Braden Peterson, 50.26, Hot Springs, April 11
T8. Treven Grimsrud, 50.53, Deubrook Area, April 27
T8. Jaxson Fiechtner, 50.53, Watertown, April 27
10. Rugby Ryken, 50.58, Yankton, April 27
800 Meters
1. Simeon Birnbaum, 1:53.69, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
2. Sam Castle, 1:57.32, O'Gorman, April 20
3. Andrew Atwood, 1:57.59, Beresford, April 17
4. Samuel Conrad, 1:58.94, Brookings, April 11
5. Davis Buck, 1:59.02, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
6. Matt Close, 1:59.09, Hot Springs, April 29
7. Trevor Thomsen, 1:59.44, Rapid City Central, April 29
8. Sawyer Clarkson, 1:59.65, Belle Fourche, April 29
9. Cody Vertin, 1:59.67, Brookings, April 27
10. Dylan Payer, 2:00.18, Yankton, April 11
1,600 Meters
1. Simeon Birnbaum, 4:01.05, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
2. Dylan Payer, 4:23.70, Yankton, April 17
3. Isaac Davelaar, 4:24.39, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
4. Sawyer Clarkson, 4:25.66, Belle Fourche, April 11
5. Grady Loos, 4:28.88, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
6. Cashton Johnson, 4:28.93, Harrisburg, April 27
7. Joe Cross, 4:30.16, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 25
8. Jack Castelli, 4:30.44, O'Gorman, April 20
9. Jared Lutmer, 4:31.61, Pierre, April 11
10. Andrew Atwood, 4:32.65, Beresford, April 27
3,200 Meters
1. Simeon Birnbaum, 8:34.10, Rapid City Stevens, April 8
2. Sawyer Clarkson, 9:13.31, Belle Fourche, April 29
3. Dylan Payer, 9:34.01, Yankton, April 27
4. Joe Cross, 9:34.51, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 25
5. Cashton Johnson, 9:38.95, Harrisburg, April 27
6. Jack Castelli, 9:43.65, O'Gorman, April 27
7. Grady Loos, 9:51.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
8. Mikah Peters, 9:53.42, Brandon Valley, April 27
9. Jared Lutmer, 9:53.82, Pierre, April 24
10. Kieran Weigelt, 9:54.48, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
110m Hurdles - 39"
1. Aidan Hedderman, 14.79, Sturgis, April 29
2. Josiah Adams, 15.07, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
3. Clay Sonnenschein, 15.11, Harrisburg, April 25
4. Tate Larson, 15.22, Harrisburg, April 25
5. Aiden Heimann, 15.37, Aberdeen Central, April 18
6. Owen Horsted, 15.47, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
7. Hunter Cramer, 15.48, Warner, April 29
8. Cody Oswald, 15.51, Yankton, April 27
T9. Layne Kuper, 15.55, Lennox, April 11
T9. Rory McManus, 15.55, Lyman, April 29
300m Hurdles - 36"
1. Josiah Adams, 38.54, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
2. Vaughn Brown, 40.06, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27
3. Aiden Heimann, 40.28, Aberdeen Central, April 24
4. Aaron VanHemert, 40.79, Brandon Valley, April 27
5. Simon Fried, 41.04, Mobridge-Pollock, April 24
6. Layne Kuper, 41.09, Lennox, April 25
7. Owen Horsted, 41.54, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
8. Bryce Palmer, 41.63, Mitchell, April 27
9. Aidan Hedderman, 41.76, Sturgis, April 29
10. Deegan Houska, 41.83, Pierre, April 24
4x100 Relay
1. 42.72, Rapid City Stevens (Julian Scott, Cael Meisman, Beck Morgan, Ben Lust), April 25
2. 42.87, Rapid City Central, April 29
3. 42.96, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
4. 43.01, O'Gorman, April 27
5. 43.15, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
6. 43.17, Spearfish, April 25
7. 43.22, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
8. 43.80, Brandon Valley, April 24
9. 43.86, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
10. 44.24, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27
4x200 Relay
1. 1:29.09, Sioux Falls Christian (Jahaeim Reuer, Noah Schroder, Carter VanDonge, Josiah Adams), April 17
2. 1:29.87, Rapid City Stevens, April 25
3. 1:30.11, Brandon Valley, April 24
4. 1:30.81, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
5. 1:30.85, Aberdeen Central, April 27
6. 1:30.86, Spearfish, April 25
T7. 1:31.13, Rapid City Central, April 11
T7. 1:31.13, Harrisburg, April 18
9. 1:31.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
10. 1:32.15, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
4x400 Relay
1. 3:22.66, Sioux Falls Christian ( Noah Schroder, Bennett Wassenaar, Davis Buck, Isaac Davelaar), April 17
2. 3:24.69, O'Gorman, April 27
3. 3:24.87, Aberdeen Central, April 17
4. 3:25.26, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27
5. 3:25.98, Yankton, April 27
6. 3:27.08, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13
7. 3:28.38, Brandon Valley, April 11
8. 3:28.60, Mitchell (Jagger Tyler, Bryce Palmer, Alexier Padilla, Nathan McCormick), April 27
9. 3:28.98, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
10. 3:31.29, Deubrook Area, April 17
4x800 Relay
1. 7:54.00, Sioux Falls Christian (Noah Schroder, Bennett Wassenaar, Davis Buck, Isaac Davelaar), April 27
2. 8:06.48, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
3. 8:08.45, O'Gorman, April 20
4. 8:11.22, Yankton, April 27
5. 8:20.55, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
6. 8:22.08, Vermillion, April 25
7. 8:22.22, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27
8. 8:23.46, Brandon Valley, April 27
9. 8:24.12, Sturgis, April 24
10. 8:24.65, Harrisburg, April 27
Sprint Medley Relay (1,600 meters)
1. 3:34.67, Sioux Falls Jefferson (Tayten Sanow, Taylen Ashley, Griffin Wilde, Kieran Weigelt), April 25
2. 3:36.34, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
3. 3:39.77, O'Gorman, April 18
4. 3:42.07, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27
5. 3:42.24, Rapid City Central, April 29
6. 3:43.07, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
7. 3:43.48, Spearfish, April 25
8. 3:43.49, Sturgis, April 29
9. 3:43.53, Custer, April 24
10. 3:43.76, Milbank, April 17
Shot Put - 12lb
1. Jason Maciejczak, 60-9, Pierre, April 24
2. Kael Miedema, 59-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
3. Lee Reiser, 59-4, Platte-Geddes, April 11
4. Caiden Mason, 57-2, Harrisburg, April 27
5. Jon Nefzger, 54-2, Estelline/Hendricks, April 25
6. Boaz Raderschadt, 53-11, Watertown, April 11
7. Paul Hoekman, 53-4, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
8. Ty Naaktgeboren, 51-10.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 20
T9. Elias Gillen, 51-7, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
T9. Brayden Cline, 51-7, Brandon Valley, April 24
Discus - 1.6kg
1. Kael Miedema, 191-7, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27
2. Jason Maciejczak, 181-1, Pierre, Apr 27
3. Tristan Niewenhuis, 169-3, Brandon Valley, April 11
4. Carson Stiff, 165-1, Harrisburg, April 27
5. Brayden Cline, 164-2, Brandon Valley, April 27
6. Lee Reiser, 159-1, Platte-Geddes, April 11
7. Conner Warren, 158-6, Rapid City Central, Mar 24
8. Brian Johnson, 156-7, Aberdeen Central, April 11
9. Paul Hoekman, 153-0, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
10. Trayden Lemons, 150-9, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
Javelin - 800g
1. Carson Barnett, 180-6, Harrisburg, April 27
2. Griffin Wilde, 177-7, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11
3. Zach Boden, 167-2, Beresford, April 11
4. Hayden Groos, 165-0.5, O'Gorman, April 18
5. Damon Roggenbuck, 164-9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27
6. Brayden Cline, 162-6, Brandon Valley, April 24
7. Cain Wallner, 157-8, Canton, April 25
8. Tate Schafer, 157-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
9. Kellan Odell, 154-11, Mitchell, April 27
10. Jack Smith, 153-5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
High Jump
1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-6, Gregory, April 11
T2. Beck Morgan, 6-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
T2. Brayden Delahoyde, 6-4, Spearfish, March 24
T4. Ethan McKnelly, 6-3, Tea Area, April 11
T4. Luther Nesheim, 6-3, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 25
T6. Reed Rus, 6-2, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 11
T6. Moshe Richmond, 6-2, Wolsey-Wessington, April 11
T6. Jack Mousel, 6-2, Colman-Egan, April 13
T6. Jeff Boschee, 6-1, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, April 25
T6. Trevor Fredenburg, 6-2, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
Pole Vault
T1. Beau Karst, 15-0, Harrisburg, April 4
T1. Owen Spartz, 15-0, Watertown, April 11
3. Aaron Hawkes, 14-9, Madison, April 11
4. Robbie Emery, 14-0, Custer, April 11
T5. Spencer Warkentien, 13-6, Brandon Valley, April 11
T5. Winston Prill, 13-3, St. Thomas More, April 18
T5. Drew Reetz, 13-3, Webster Area, April 24
T8. Lane Longbrake, 13-3, Belle Fourche, April 29
T8. 11 Chase Maher, 13-3, Rapid City Christian, April 29
T10. Tie (5 athletes), 13-0, April 6-27
Long Jump
1. Rylan McDonnell, 22-7.75, Wall, April 24
2. Jayden Munroe, 22-5, Aberdeen Roncalli, April 11
3. Griffin Wilde, 22-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Mar 31
4. James Deckert, 22-3, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
T5. Juven Hudson, 22-1, Watertown, April 11
T5. Trevor Heinz, 22-1, Ipswich, April 18
7. Aiden Cuka, 22-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
8. Landon Dulaney, 21-11.5, Brandon Valley, April 27
9. Madinko Hawley, 21-11.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
10. Austin Gobel, 21-5.5, Yankton, April 18
Triple Jump
1. James Deckert, 44-5, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
2. Jayden Munroe, 44-3, Aberdeen Roncalli, April 11
3. Kincade Lehman, 43-8.5, Custer, April 14
4. Kyle Konechne, 43-7.5, O'Gorman, April 11
5. Rylan McDonnell, 43-7.25, Wall, April 24
6. Wyatt Melcher, 43-6, Brandon Valley, April 18
7. Kennan Voss, 43-4.5, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
8. Aidan Hofer, 43-1.75, O'Gorman, April 11
9. Henry Theobald, 43-1, O'Gorman, April 20
10. Isaac Flanegan, 43-0.25, Rapid City Central, April 14
GIRLS
100 Meters
1. Jordyn Larsen, 12.30, Custer, April 11
2. Brooklyn Jurgens, 12.40, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
3. Mya Nishimura, 12.49, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
4. Linnea Nesheim, 12.51, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
5. Emma Buys, 12.63, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
6. Kali Ringstmeyer, 12.64, Pierre, April 11
7. Ellen Merkley, 12.72, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
8. Mia Mullenmeister, 12.75, Mitchell, April 11
T9. Jennifer Noutsougan, 12.76, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
T9. Berkeley Engelland, 12.76, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
200 Meters
1. Jordyn Larsen, 25.86, Custer, April 29
2. Julia Eggert, 26.00, O'Gorman, April 18
3. Berkeley Engelland, 26.13, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
4. Linnea Nesheim, 26.21, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
5. Mahli Abdouch, 26.24, O'Gorman, April 18
6. Anna Hoffman, 26.28, Spearfish, April 29
7. Brooklyn Jurgens, 26.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
8. Molli Thornton, 26.32, West Central, April 25
T9. Landree Wilson, 26.33, Sioux Valley, April 17
T9. Claudia Werner, 26.33, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
400 Meters
1. Julia Eggert, 57.97, O'Gorman, April 27
2. Berkeley Engelland, 58.07, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 11
3. Anna Vyn, 58.10, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
4. Mia Wentzy, 58.47, Brandon Valley, April 27
5. Shae Rumsey, 59.33, Yankton, April 17
6. Addison Scholten, 59.57, Brandon Valley, April 27
7. Ellie Olsen, 1:00.27, Deubrook Area, April 27
8. Madison Pederson, 1:00.44, Brandon Valley, April 7
9. Taryn Hyronimus, 1:00.60, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
10. Keelie Kuil, 1:00.64, Winner, April 27
800 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 2:10.78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
2. Anna Vyn, 2:15.68, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
3. Mia Wentzy, 2:16.44, Brandon Valley, April 7
4. Ali Bainbridge, 2:17.50, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
5. Libby Castelli, 2:18.11, O'Gorman, April 11
6. Addison Scholten, 2:19.55, Brandon Valley, April 27
7. Ruth Pardy, 2:19.98, O'Gorman, April 11
8. Ramsey Karim, 2:21.88, Custer, April 29
9. Madie Donovan, 2:21.89, Spearfish, April 29
10. Ragyn Peska, 2:22.84, Harrisburg, April 27
1,600 Meters
1. Libby Castelli, 4:55.25, O'Gorman, April 29
2. Ali Bainbridge, 5:02.44, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
3. Emery Larson, 5:04.57, Chester Area, April 17
4. Isabelle Bloker, 5:06.24, Sioux Valley, April 17
5. Ruth Pardy, 5:07.73, O'Gorman, April 20
6. Mia Wentzy, 5:08.90, Brandon Valley, April 11
7. Corinne Braun, 5:11.98, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
8. Brionna Holso, 5:12.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
9. Peyton VanDeest, 5:12.70, Spearfish, April 29
10. Ellie Maddox, 5:13.15, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
3,200 Meters
1. Ali Bainbridge, 10:49.87, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
2. Libby Castelli, 11:08.85, O'Gorman, April 18
3. Emery Larson, 11:14.05, Chester Area, April 27
3. Brionna Holso, 11:16.24, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
4. Gracie Uhre, 11:16.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
5. Ruth Pardy, 11:17.41, O'Gorman, April 18
6. Corinne Braun, 11:17.57, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
7. Addison Scholten, 11:22.86, Brandon Valley, April 18
9. Ellie Maddox, 11:24.81, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
10. Peyton VanDeest, 11:27.72, Spearfish, April 22
100m Hurdles - 33"
1. Dymond Nave, 15.10, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
2. Addie Budig, 15.19, Harrisburg, April 27
3. Anna Hoffman, 15.27, Spearfish, April 18
4. Nyariek Kur, 15.48, Sioux Falls Washington, April 18
5. Reagan Rus, 15.59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
6. Claire Fierro, 15.67, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
7. Jada Backes, 15.72, Rapid City Central, April 29
8. Shelby Bergan, 15.80, Brandon Valley, April 27
9. Hallie Forman, 15.89, Rapid City Central, April 29
10. Madyson Wolfe, 15.95, Rapid City Central, April 29
300m Hurdles - 30"
T1. Dymond Nave, 46.85, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
T1. Anna Hoffman, 46.85, Spearfish, April 29
3. Reagan Rus, 46.93, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
4. Audrey Meyer, 47.24, O'Gorman, April 25
5. Jada Backes, 47.42, Rapid City Central, April 18
6. Claire Fierro, 47.85, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
7. Shelby Bergan, 48.23, Brandon Valley, April 11
8. Mylee Sebbo, 48.24, St. Thomas More, April 29
T9. Claire Backstrom, 48.28, Harrisburg, April 25
T9. Madyson Wolfe, 48.28, Rapid City Central, April 29
4x100 Relay
1. 49.49, Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen, Claudia Werner, Brooklyn Jurgens), April 25
2. 49.81, Sioux Falls Christian, April 25
3. 50.22, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
4. 50.73, Pierre, April 24
T5. 50.86, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
T5. 50.86, Rapid City Central, April 29
7. 50.94, Mitchell (Lizzie Tyler, Lainee Forst, Claire Hegg, Brooke Bartscher), April 11
8. 50.96, Harrisburg, April 25
9. 51.06, Sturgis, April 29
10. 51.24, West Central, April 25
4x200 Relay
1. 1:45.14, Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Claire Fierro, Claudia Werner, Brooklyn Jurgens), April 25
2. 1:46.38, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
3. 1:46.66, Parker, April 27
4. 1:47.22, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
5. 1:47.46, Sturgis, April 11
6. 1:47.47, West Central, April 27
7. 1:48.33, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 25
8. 1:48.38, Spearfish, April 18
9. 1:48.64, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27
10. 1:48.78, O'Gorman, April 18
4x400 Relay
1. 3:57.91, Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg, Madison Pederson, Mia Wentzy), April 27
2. 4:00.84, O'Gorman, April 27
3. 4:01.61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27
4. 4:04.35, Sturgis, April 29
5. 4:05.80, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
6. 4:06.88, Rapid City Stevens, April 29
7. 4:10.97, Spearfish, April 18
8. 4:11.17, Mitchell (Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Brooke Bartscher, Lizzie Tyler), April 27
9. 4:11.29, Yankton, April 27
10. 4:11.45, Deubrook Area, April 27
4x800 Relay
1. 9:27.14, Brandon Valley (Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg, Shelby Bergan, Mia Wentzy), April 7
2. 9:40.00, Sioux Falls Christian, April 27
3. 9:44.95, Sturgis, April 24
4. 9:48.64, O'Gorman, April 20
5. 9:52.25, Spearfish, April 18
6. 9:53.37, Yankton, April 27
7. 9:57.55, Dakota Valley, April 25
8. 10:00.12, Vermillion, April 27
9. 10:02.24, Deubrook Area, April 27
T10. 10:04.42, Harrisburg, April 4
T10. 10:04.42, Lennox, April 27
Sprint Medley Relay (1,600 meters)
1. 4:09.40, Brandon Valley (Kadance Coughlin, Madison Pederson, Addison Scholten, Mia Wentzy), April 24
2. 4:14.00, O'Gorman, April 27
3. 4:16.56, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
4. 4:20.02, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 27
5. 4:21.53, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
6. 4:21.96, Sturgis, April 24
7. 4:23.28, Harrisburg, April 18
8. 4:23.65, Chester Area, April 17
9. 4:23.79, Spearfish, April 29
10. 4:23.84, Mitchell (Lainee Forst, Claire Hegg, Lizzie Tyler, Carsyn Weich), April 24
Shot Put - 4kg
1. Gracelyn Leiseth, 50-6, Hamlin, April 27
2. Reese Terwilliger, 43-10.25, Pierre, April 24
3. Kami Wadsworth, 42-9, Hamlin, April 11
4. Taryn Hermansen, 41-3.75, Aberdeen Central, April 24
5. Josie Curry, 41-1.5, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 27
6. Grace Steffen, 40-3.5, Harrisburg, April 27
7. Norah Christiansen, 39-8, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
8. Emma Yost, 39-2, Wagner, April 11
9. Lydia Hill, 39-1.75, Sully Buttes, April 11
10. Malia Kranz, 38-10, Watertown, April 27
Discus - 1kg
1. Gracelyn Leiseth, 171-8, Hamlin, April 13
2. Kami Wadsworth, 132-9, Hamlin, April 25
3. Aubyn Schmidt, 129-5, McCook Central/Montrose, April 11
4. Emma Yost, 127-2, Wagner, April 18
5. Sarah Zino, 127-1, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11
6. Ashlyn Tapio, 125-1, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
7. Paige Bull, 124-6, Burke, April 18
T8. Maya Shorter, 123-2, Pierre, April 27
T8. Alice Sedlacek, 123-2, Custer, April 29
10. Carlee Laubach, 122-4, Canton, April 11
Javelin - 600g
1. Brynn Nelson, 136-0, Rapid City Stevens, April 25
2. Isabel Carda, 129-2, Sioux Falls Washington, April 27
3. Kami Wadsworth, 128-11, Hamlin, April 27
4. Josey Wickersham, 125-6, Brandon Valley, April 24
5. Josie Curry, 120-0, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 27
6. Maddy Rohde, 117-6, Watertown, April 18
7. Maya Shorter, 116-9, Pierre, April 14
8. Logan Smidt, 113-4, Brookings, April 11
9. Mary Kolbeck, 112-3, Brandon Valley, April 24
10. Brienna Brewer, 111-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
High Jump
T1. Ciara Frank, 5-5, Aberdeen Central, April 24
T1. Audrey Nelson, 5-5, Madison, April 27
T3. Nancy Peter, 5-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Mar 31
T3. Jayaunna Stroh, 5-4, Brandon Valley, April 7
T3. Ashlyn Koupal, 5-4, Wagner, April 11
T3. Jorja VanDenHul, 5-4, Dakota Valley, April 13
T3. Ally Mullaney, 5-4, Miller, April 25
T8. Jade Rhody, 5-3, Beresford, April 3
T8. Clara Binstock, 5-3, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 27
T10. Tie (6 athletes), 5-2, April 6-25
Pole Vault
1. Ciana Stiefel, 11-9, Custer, April 11
2. Gretchen Adamski, 11-6, Spearfish, April 18
3. Reese Nida, 11-0, Spearfish, April 25
T4. Rylee Punt, 10-9, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
T4. Madeline Cross, 10-9, Spearfish, April 29
6. Kiah Boetel, 10-6, Harrisburg, April 27
7. Gracie Eisenbraun, 10-3, Kadoka Area, April 29
T8. Rose Dvoracek, 10-0, O'Gorman, April 11
T8. Elizabeth Lake, 10-0, Watertown, April 18
T8. Haley Fodness, 10-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 18
T8. Lucy Peterson, 10-0, Brandon Valley, April 25
Long Jump
1. Ciara Frank, 18-2, Aberdeen Central, April 18
2. Nyariek Kur, 18-0.5, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
3. Emma Goehring, 17-7.5, West Central, April 13
4. Ellen Merkley, 17-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
5. Jayrn Warejcka, 17-4, Canton, April 27
6. Rebecca Theis, 17-2.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
7. Molli Thornton, 17-1.5, West Central, April 25
T8. Nora Dinger, 17-1, Wall, April 27
T8. Cadence Nuttbrock, 17-1, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
10. Camryn Rohlfs, 17-0.75, Redfield, April 29
Triple Jump
1. Nyariek Kur, 38-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
2. Madison Pederson, 37-2.5, Brandon Valley, April 27
3. Rebecca Theis, 36-8.75, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
4. Nancy Peter, 36-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 27
5. Molli Thornton, 36-1, West Central, April 13
6. Peyton Bennett, 35-10.5, Harrisburg, April 13
7. Meredith Hruby, 35-4.75, Harrisburg, April 27
8. Claire Munch, 34-10.25, Dakota Valley, April 13
9. Maeve Boetel, 34-10, O'Gorman, April 20
10. Ashton Massey, 34-9, Menno, April 6
