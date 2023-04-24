South Dakota track and field top-10 leaderboard for April 24, 2023
A look at the top track and field athletes in South Dakota through April 20 meets
South Dakota track and field leaders
Top-10 for all classes combined, as reported to athletic.net database.
Athletes listed by ranking, time, school and date mark was attained.
Through April 20 meets.
BOYS
100 Meters
1. Jaden Guthmiller, 10.50, Spearfish, April 14
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Josiah Adams, 10.54, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
T3. Julian Scott, 10.80, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
T3. Griffin Fischer, 10.80, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
5. Carter VanDonge, 10.91, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
6. Braden Peterson, 10.97, Hot Springs, April 14
7. Jahaeim Reuer, 11.00, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
T8. Austin Gobel, 11.01, Yankton, April 11
T8. Landon Dulaney, 11.01, Brandon Valley, April 11
ADVERTISEMENT
10. Jade Anstine, 11.02, O’Gorman, April 20
200 Meters
1. Griffin Fischer, 21.79, Sioux Falls Lincoln Apr 13
2. Josiah Adams, 22.38, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
3. Keontay Rawls, 22.39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
4. Jade Anstine, 22.49, O'Gorman, April 11
5. Landon Dulaney, 22.51, Brandon Valley, April 7
6. Nick Olson, 22.68, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
ADVERTISEMENT
7. Nate Andresen, 22.71, Brandon Valley, April 7
8. Carter VanDonge, 22.84, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
9. Daniel Stoll, 22.86, Faulkton Area, April 17
10. Jackson Boonstra, 22.96, Dakota Valley, April 13
400 Meters
1. Blake Boyster, 49.45, Custer, April 11
2. James Pierce, 49.56, Lead-Deadwood, April 11
3. Braden Peterson, 50.26, Hot Springs, April 11
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Griffin Fischer, 50.29, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
5. Sam Castle 50.81, O'Gorman, April 11
6. Simeon Birnbaum, 50.92, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
7. Cael Meisman, 51.00, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
8. Treven Grimsrud, 51.01, Deubrook Area, April 13
9. Drew Salfrank, 51.17, Aberdeen Central, April 17
10. Jensen Hyronimus, 51.47, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13
800 Meters
ADVERTISEMENT
1. Simeon Birnbaum, 1:53.69, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
2. Sam Castle, 1:57.32, O'Gorman, April 20
3. Samuel Conrad, 1:58.94, Brookings, April 11
4. Dylan Payer, 2:00.18, Yankton, April 11
5. Cashton Johnson, 2:00.58, Harrisburg, April 4
6. Avery Bradshaw, 2:01.09, Dakota Valley, April 6
7. Andrew Atwood, 2:01.34, Beresford, April 3
8. Jaxson Fiechtner, 2:01.75, Watertown, April 11
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Davis Buck, 2:02.14, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
10. Kieran Weigelt, 2:02.41, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11
1600 Meters
1. Simeon Birnbaum, 4:14.72, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
2. Dylan Payer, 4:23.70, Yankton, April 17
3. Sawyer Clarkson, 4:25.66, Belle Fourche, April 11
4. Jack Castelli, 4:30.44, O'Gorman, April 20
5. Jared Lutmer, 4:31.61, Pierre, April 11
6. Kieran Weigelt, 4:33.41, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 7
7. Andrew Atwood, 4:33.47, Beresford, April 6
8. Joe Cross, 4:33.85, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 17
9. Grady Loos, 4:34.76, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
10. Trevor Thomsen, 4:34.78, Rapid City Central, March 24
3200 Meters
1. Simeon Birnbaum, 8:34.10, Rapid City Stevens, April 8
2. Sawyer Clarkson, 9:37.71, Belle Fourche, April 15
3. Joe Cross, 9:45.21, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 17
4. Grady Loos, 9:51.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
5. Kieran Weigelt, 9:55.35, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13
6. Luke Rupert, 9:57.30, Hill City, April 14
7. Isaac Davelaar, 9:57.86, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
8. Mikah Peters, 10:01.35, Brandon Valley, April 7
9. Lane Krautschun, 10:01.89, Belle Fourche, April 15
10. Jared Lutmer, 10:04.31, Pierre, April 14
110m Hurdles - 39"
1. Aidan Hedderman, 14.86, Sturgis, April 11
2. Josiah Adams, 15.13, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
3. Aiden Heimann, 15.37, Aberdeen Central, April 18
4. Tate Larson, 15.44, Harrisburg, April 18
5. Clay Sonnenschein, 15.47, Harrisburg, April 18
6. Owen Horsted, 15.51, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
7. Cody Oswald, 15.52, Yankton, April 18
8. Layne Kuper, 15.55, Lennox, April 11
9. Carter Geditz, 15.57, Ipswich, April 18
10. Reed Rus, 15.63, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
300m Hurdles - 36"
1. Josiah Adams, 40.19, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
2. Aaron VanHemert, 40.85, Brandon Valley, April 7
3. Aiden Heimann, 41.05, Aberdeen Central, April 11
4. Owen Horsted, 41.54, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
5. Bryce Palmer, 41.79, Mitchell, April 17
6. Layne Kuper, 41.92, Lennox, April 6
7. Cody Oswald, 42.01, Yankton, April 17
8. Austin Strasser, 42.19, Lennox, April 6
9. Simon Fried, 42.37, Mobridge-Pollock, April 11
10. Deegan Houska, 42.43, Pierre, April 11
4x100 Relay
1. 43.25, Sioux Falls Jefferson (Eddie Mulbah, Griffin Wilde, Taylen Ashley, Nelson Wright), April 13
2. 43.40, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
3. 43.49, Spearfish, April 18
4. 43.66, O'Gorman, April 11
5. 43.67, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
6. 43.85, Rapid City Central, April 11
7. 43.98, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
8. 44.32, Sioux Falls Washington, April 18
9. 44.66, Harrisburg, April 4
10. 44.82, Yankton, April 17
4x200 Relay
1. 1:29.09, Sioux Falls Christian (Jahaeim Reuer, Noah Schroder, Carter VanDonge, Josiah Adams), April 17
T2. 1:31.13, Rapid City Central, April 11
T2. 1:31.13, Harrisburg, April 18
4. 1:31.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
5. 1:31.29, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
6. 1:31.55, Spearfish, April 18
7. 1:31.79, Aberdeen Central, April 11
8. 1:32.28, O’Gorman, April 18
9. 1:32.64, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11
10. 1:33.22, Brandon Valley, April 18
4x400 Relay
1. 3:22.66, Sioux Falls Christian (Noah Schroder, Bennett Wassenaar, Davis Buck, Isaac Davelaar), April 17
2. 3:24.87, Aberdeen Central, April 17
3. 3:26.42, Yankton, April 17
4. 3:27.08, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13
5. 3:27.20, O'Gorman, April 20
6. 3:28.38, Brandon Valley, April 11
7. 3:31.56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
8. 3:33.22, Mitchell (Connor Singrey, Jagger Tyler, Nathan McCormick, Bryce Palmer), April 11
9. 3:34.13, Brookings, April 18
10. 3:36.57, West Central, April 6
4x800 Relay
1. 8:05.35, Sioux Falls Christian (Bennett Wassenaar, Connor Pruis, Davis Buck, Isaac Davelaar), April 17
2. 8:08.45, O'Gorman, April 20
3. 8:26.36, Custer, April 11
4. 8:26.67, Sturgis, April 11
5. 8:29.56, Vermillion, April 6
6. 8:30.06, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 31
7. 8:30.21, Rapid City Central, April 11
8. 8:31.58, Belle Fourche, April 11
9. 8:32.55, Hill City, April 11
10. 8:34.15, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
Sprint Medley Relay (1600 meters)
1. 3:36.34, Sioux Falls Christian (Jahaeim Reuer, Johnny Skyberg, Bennett Wassenaar, Isaac Davelaar), April 17
2. 3:39.77, O'Gorman, April 18
3. 3:43.76, Milbank, April 17
4. 3:43.89, Brookings, April 18
5. 3:44.60, Beresford, April 13
6. 3:44.77, Harrisburg, April 18
7. 3:45.41, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 18
8. 3:45.56, Yankton, April 17
9. 3:47.50, Hot Springs, April 14
10. 3:48.08, Dell Rapids, April 17
Shot Put - 12lb
1. Kael Miedema, 59-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
2. Lee Reiser, 59-4, Platte-Geddes, April 11
3. Jason Maciejczak, 58-9.75, Pierre, April 14
4. Caiden Mason, 54-4.5, Harrisburg, April 13
5. Boaz Raderschadt, 53-11, Watertown, April 11
6. Paul Hoekman, 52-4, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
7. Elias Gillen, 51-7, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
8. Jon Nefzger, 51-0.25, Estelline/Hendricks, April 18
9. Bryan Ramirez, 50-1, Huron, April 11
10. William Paepke, 49-6, Rapid City Central, March 30
Discus - 1.6kg
1. Kael Miedema, 185-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 18
2. Tristan Niewenhuis, 169-3, Brandon Valley, April 11
3. Jason Maciejczak, 167-8, Pierre, April 14
4. Carson Stiff, 160-9, Harrisburg, April 18
5. Lee Reiser, 159-1, Platte-Geddes, April 11
6. Conner Warren, 158-6, Rapid City Central, March 24
7. Brian Johnson, 156-7, Aberdeen Central, April 11
8. Brayden Cline, 152-9.75, Brandon Valley, April 7
9. Trayden Lemons, 150-9, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
10. RJ Perry, 149-9, Great Plains Lutheran, April 13
Javelin - 800g
1. Carson Barnett, 178-10.5, Harrisburg, April 18
2. Griffin Wilde, 177-7, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11
3. Zach Boden, 167-2, Beresford, April 11
4. Hayden Groos, 165-0.5, O'Gorman, April 18
5. Damon Roggenbuck, 162-6, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 18
6. Tate Schafer, 157-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
7. Brayden Cline, 155-2.5, Brandon Valley, April 18
8. Barret Schweitzer, 151-6, Stanley County, April 11
9. Cain Wallner, 148-8, Canton, April 17
T10. Kolby Denke, 148-5, St. Thomas More, April 14
T10. Josh Merkle, 148-5, Canton, April 17
High Jump
1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-6, Gregory, April 11
T2. Beck Morgan, 6-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
T2. Brayden Delahoyde, 6-4, Spearfish, March 24
4. Ethan McKnelly, 6-3, Tea Area, April 11
T5. Reed Rus, 6-2, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 11
T5. Moshe Richmond, 6-2, Wolsey-Wessington, April 11
T5. Jack Mousel, 6-2, Colman-Egan, April 13
T5. Luther Nesheim, 6-2, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
T9. Layton Smith, 6' 1, Lennox, April 11
T9. Jeff Boschee, 6' 1, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, April 18
Pole Vault
T1. Beau Karst, 15-0, Harrisburg, April 4
T1. Owen Spartz, 15-0, Watertown, April 11
3. Aaron Hawkes, 14-9, Madison, April 11
4. Robbie Emery, 14-0, Custer, April 11
T5. Spencer Warkentien, 13-6, Brandon Valley, April 11
T5. Winston Prill, 13-3, St. Thomas More, April 18
7. Jayden Johnson, 13-0, Milbank, April 6
T8. Brody Janvrin, 12-9, Spearfish, March 30
T8. Jason Lenning, 12-9, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
T10. Tie (6 athletes), 12-6, April 7-18
Long Jump
1. Jayden Munroe, 22-5, Aberdeen Roncalli, April 11
2. Griffin Wilde, 22-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 31
3. James Deckert, 22-3, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
T4. Juven Hudson, 22-1, Watertown, April 11
T4. Trevor Heinz, 22-1, Ipswich, April 18
6. Madinko Hawley, 21-11.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
7. Landon Dulaney, 21-10.5, Brandon Valley, April 7
T8. Aiden Cuka, 21-5.5, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13
T8. Austin Gobel, 21-5.5, Yankton, April 18
T10. Jase Thiesse, 21-4.5, O'Gorman, April 11
T10. Jiven Maharajh, 21-4.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
Triple Jump
1. James Deckert, 44-5, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
2. Jayden Munroe, 44-3, Aberdeen Roncalli, April 11
3. Kincade Lehman, 43-8.5, Custer, April 14
4. Kyle Konechne, 43-7.5, O'Gorman, April 11
5. Wyatt Melcher, 43-6, Brandon Valley, April 18
6. Kennan Voss, 43-4.5, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
7. Aidan Hofer, 43-1.75, O'Gorman, April 11
8. Henry Theobald, 43-1, O'Gorman, April 20
9. Isaac Flanegan, 43-0.25, Rapid City Central, April 14
10. Juven Hudson, 43-0, Watertown, April 11
GIRLS
100 Meters
1. Jordyn Larsen, 12.30, Custer, April 11
2. Brooklyn Jurgens, 12.40, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
3. Mya Nishimura, 12.49, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
4. Linnea Nesheim, 12.51, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
5. Emma Buys, 12.63, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
6. Kali Ringstmeyer, 12.64, Pierre, April 11
7. Ellen Merkley, 12.72, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
8. Mia Mullenmeister, 12.75, Mitchell, April 11
T9. Jennifer Noutsougan, 12.76, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
T9. Berkeley Engelland, 12.76, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
200 Meters
1. Julia Eggert, 26.00, O'Gorman, April 18
2. Berkeley Engelland, 26.13, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
3. Linnea Nesheim, 26.21, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
4. Mahli Abdouch, 26.24, O'Gorman, April 18
5. Ella Termaat, 26.41, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
T6. Hailee Christensen, 26.65, Harrisburg, April 4
T6. Molli Thornton, 26.65, West Central, April 6
8. Madison Pederson, 26.70, Brandon Valley, April 7
9. Emma Buys, 26.72, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
T10. Audrey Meyer, 26.76, O'Gorman, April 11
T10. Alaina Dean, 26.76, Hill City, April 11
400 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 58.07, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 11
2. Anna Vyn, 58.10, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
3. Julia Eggert, 59.11, O'Gorman, April 20
4. Shae Rumsey, 59.33, Yankton, April 17
5. Madison Pederson, 1:00.44, Brandon Valley, April 7
6. Mia Wentzy, 1:00.51, Brandon Valley, April 18
7., Savaeh Sichmeller, 1:00.69, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
8. Kyra Weiss, 1:00.91, Brandon Valley, April 11
9. Ragyn Peska, 1:00.92, Harrisburg, April 11
10. Keelie Kuil, 1:01.16, Winner, April 17
800 Meters
1. Berkeley Engelland, 2:10.78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
2. Mia Wentzy, 2:16.44, Brandon Valley, April 7
3. Ali Bainbridge, 2:17.50, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
4. Libby Castelli, 2:18.11, O'Gorman, April 11
5. Ruth Pardy, 2:19.98, O'Gorman, April 11
6. Addison Scholten, 2:22.20, Brandon Valley, April 7
7. Sophia Redler, 2:23.25, Dakota Valley, April 6
8. Presli White, 2:23.87, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
9. Brionna Holso, 2:24.23, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
10. Sarah VanDeBerg, 2:24.48, Brandon Valley, April 7
1600 Meters
1. Libby Castelli, 5:01.98, O'Gorman, April 20
2. Ruth Pardy, 5:07.73, O'Gorman, April 20
3. Mia Wentzy, 5:08.90, Brandon Valley, April 11
4. Ellie Maddox, 5:13.15, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
5. Ali Bainbridge, 5:13.99, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
6. Brionna Holso, 5:14.33, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
7. Addison Scholten, 5:14.64, Brandon Valley, April 11
8. Peyton VanDeest, 5:18.52, Spearfish, March 24
9. Ramsey Karim, 5:24.63, Custer, April 11
10. Sarah VanDeBerg, 5:26.73, Brandon Valley, April 11
3200 Meters
1. Ali Bainbridge, 10:49.87, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 7
2. Libby Castelli, 11:08.85, O'Gorman, April 18
3. Brionna Holso, 11:16.24, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
4. Gracie Uhre, 11:16.25, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
5. Ruth Pardy, 11:17.41, O'Gorman, April 18
6. Corinne Braun, 11:17.57, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
7. Addison Scholten, 11:22.86, Brandon Valley, April 18
8. Natalie Smith, 11:30.11, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
9. Mia Wentzy, 11:32.00, Brandon Valley, April 11
10. Peyton VanDeest, 11:39.18, Spearfish, April 14
100m Hurdles - 33"
1. Dymond Nave, 15.13, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
2. Anna Hoffman, 15.27, Spearfish, April 18
3. Addie Budig, 15.39, Harrisburg, April 18
4. Nyariek Kur, 15.48, Sioux Falls Washington, April 18
5. Reagan Rus, 15.59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
6. Claire Fierro, 15.86, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
7. Shelby Bergan, 15.93, Brandon Valley, April 18
8. Jayaunna Stroh, 16.01, Brandon Valley, April 18
9. Jada Backes, 16.03, Rapid City Central, April 18
10. Tierney Faulk, 16.09, Yankton, April 11
300m Hurdles - 30"
1. Reagan Rus, 46.93, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, April 17
2. Jada Backes, 47.42, Rapid City Central, April 18
3. Anna Hoffman, 47.74, Spearfish, April 18
4. Audrey Meyer, 47.84, O'Gorman, April 20
5. Shelby Bergan, 48.23, Brandon Valley, April 11
T6. Madyson Wolfe, 48.32, Rapid City Central, April 11
T6. Mylee Sebbo, 48.32, St. Thomas More, April 18
8. Tierney Faulk, 48.81, Yankton, April 17
T9. Brandy Pulse, 48.97, McCook Central/Montrose, April 11
T9. Claire Fierro, 48.97, Rapid City Stevens, April 18
4x100 Relay
1. 49.65, Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen, Claudia Werner, Brooklyn Jurgens), April 18
2. 50.22, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
3. 50.37, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
T4. 50.94, Mitchell (Lizzie Tyler, Lainee Forst, Claire Hegg, Brooke Bartscher), April 11
T4. 50.94, Pierre, April 11
T6. 51.37, Rapid City Central, April 11
T6. 51.37, Aberdeen Central, April 11
8. 51.38, Sturgis, April 11
9. 51.74, Harrisburg, April 4
10. 51.75, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
4x200 Relay
1. 1:46.96, Rapid City Stevens (Mya Nishimura, Julia Bradley, Claudia Werner, Brooklyn Jurgens), April 11
2. 1:47.38, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
3. 1:47.46, Sturgis, April 11
4. 1:47.58, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
5. 1:48.38, Spearfish, April 18
6. 1:48.78, O'Gorman, April 18
7. 1:49.07, Harrisburg, April 18
8. 1:49.49, Mitchell (Lizzie Tyler, Carsyn Weich, Mia Mullenmeister, Brooke Bartscher), April 17
9. 1:49.61, West Central, April 6
10. 1:50.56, Vermillion, April 6
4x400 Relay
1. 4:01.18, O'Gorman (Audrey Meyer, Jenna Krouse, Mahli Abdouch, Julia Eggert), April 20
2. 4:03.54, Brandon Valley, April 7
3. 4:06.08, Sioux Falls Christian, April 17
4. 4:10.97, Spearfish, April 18
5. 4:11.23, Mitchell (Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Brooke Bartscher, Lizzie Tyler), April 11
6. 4:11.63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
7. 4:12.24, Tea Area, April 13
8. 4:13.49, Sturgis, April 14
9. 4:15.75, Custer, April 11
10. 4:16.14, Harrisburg, April 4
4x800 Relay
1. 9:27.14, Brandon Valley, (Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg, Shelby Bergan, Mia Wentzy), April 7
2. 9:48.64, O'Gorman, April 20
3. 9:52.25, Spearfish, April 18
4. 9:55.00, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
5. 10:04.42, Harrisburg, April 4
6. 10:05.03, Dakota Valley, April 17
7. 10:12.83, Vermillion, April 6
8. 10:15.50, Sturgis, April 11
9. 10:19.00, Colman-Egan, April 3
10. 10:24.79, Rapid City Central, April 11
Sprint Medley Relay (1600 meters)
1. 4:16.56, Sioux Falls Christian (Brenna Beyke, Mya VanDonge, Katie VanderLeest, Anna Vyn), April 17
2. 4:21.53, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
3. 4:23.28, Harrisburg, April 18
4. 4:27.94, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 18
5. 4:31.87, Hill City, April 14
6. 4:35.06, Yankton, April 17
7. 4:35.20, Ethan/Parkston, April 18
8. 4:36.04, Custer, April 14
9. 4:37.54, Vermillion, April 6
10. 4:38.54, Freeman Academy/Marion, April 18
Shot Put - 4kg
1. Gracelyn Leiseth, 49-2, Hamlin, April 11
2. Kami Wadsworth, 42-9, Hamlin, April 11
3. Reese Terwilliger, 40-8.75, Pierre, April 14
4. Norah Christiansen, 39-8, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 13
5. Emma Yost, 39-2, Wagner, April 11
6. Lydia Hill, 39-1.75, Sully Buttes, April 11
7. Grace Steffen, 38-11, Harrisburg, April 18
8. Taryn Hermansen, 38-10, Aberdeen Central, April 11
9. Josie Curry, 38-8, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 6
10. Trinity Bietz, 38-5.25, Scotland, April 11
Discus - 1kg
1. Gracelyn Leiseth, 171-8, Hamlin, April 13
2. Kami Wadsworth, 130-0, Hamlin, April 11
3. Aubyn Schmidt, 129-5, McCook Central/Montrose, April 11
4. Emma Yost, 127-2, Wagner, April 18
5. Sarah Zino, 127-1, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 11
6. Ashlyn Tapio, 125-1, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
7. Carlee Laubach, 122-4, Canton, April 11
8. Torri Virtue, 122-3, Custer, April 11
9. Paige Bull, 121-4, Burke, April 13
10. Alice Sedlacek, 119-9, Custer, April 11
Javelin - 600g
1. Brynn Nelson, 129-0, Rapid City Stevens, April 11
2. Maddy Rohde, 117-6, Watertown, April 18
3. Maya Shorter, 116-9, Pierre, April 14
4. Isabel Carda, 116-5, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
5. Logan Smidt, 113-4, Brookings, April 11
6. Mary Kolbeck, 112-1, Brandon Valley, April 11
7. Brienna Brewer, 111-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
8. Kami Wadsworth, 110-11, Hamlin, April 11
9. Josie Curry, 110-9, Elk Point-Jefferson, April 3
10. Addison Hock, 108-4, Rapid City Stevens, March 24
High Jump
T1. Nancy Peter, 5-4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 31
T1. Jayaunna Stroh, 5-4, Brandon Valley, April 07
T1. Ashlyn Koupal, 5-4, Wagner, April 11
T1. Ciara Frank, 5-4, Aberdeen Central, April 11
T1. Audrey Nelson, 5-4, Madison, April 11
T1. Jorja VanDenHul, 5-4, Dakota Valley, April 13
7. Jade Rhody, 5-3, Beresford, April 3
T8. Eliza Bauers, 5-2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, April 6
T8. Cadence Nuttbrock, 5-2, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 7
T8. Skyler Volmer, 5-2, Lyman, April 11
T8. Regan Lust, 5-2, Aberdeen Central, April 11
T8. Ally Mullaney, 5' 2, Miller, April 18
Pole Vault
1. Ciana Stiefel, 11-9, Custer, April 11
2. Gretchen Adamski, 11-6, Spearfish, April 18
3. Rylee Punt, 10-9, Sioux Falls Christian, April 11
4. Reese Nida, 10-6, Spearfish, March 24
T5. Rose Dvoracek, 10-0, O'Gorman, April 11
T5. Madeline Cross, 10-0, Spearfish, April 18
T5. Haley Fodness, 10-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 18
T5. Elizabeth Lake, 10-0, Watertown, April 18
9. Kiah Boetel, 9-9, Harrisburg, April 18
T10. Tie (7 athletes), 9-6, April 6-18
Long Jump
1. Ciara Frank, 18-2, Aberdeen Central, April 18
2. Nyariek Kur, 18-0.5, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
3. Emma Goehring, 17-7.5, West Central, April 13
4. Ellen Merkley, 17-7, Sioux Falls Lincoln, April 18
5. Rebecca Theis, 17-2.5, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
T6. Lauren Ziebart, 17-0.5, Ethan/Parkston, April 11
T6. Tierney Faulk, 17-0.5, Yankton, April 11
8. Cadence Nuttbrock, 17-0, Sioux Falls Jefferson, April 13
9. Karlie Goergen, 16-11.75, Hanson, April 11
10. Burkley Olson, 16-10.5, Yankton, April 11
Triple Jump
1. Nyariek Kur, 38-11, Sioux Falls Washington, April 11
2. Rebecca Theis, 36-8.75, Rapid City Stevens, April 14
3. Madison Pederson, 36-4, Brandon Valley, April 11
4. Molli Thornton, 36-1, West Central, April 13
5. Peyton Bennett, 35-10.5, Harrisburg, April 13
6. Nancy Peter, 35-8.5, Sioux Falls Jefferson, March 31
7. Claire Munch, 34-10.25, Dakota Valley, April 13
8. Maeve Boetel, 34-10, O'Gorman, April 20
9. Ashton Massey, 34-9, Menno, April 6
10. Meredith Hruby, 34-8, Harrisburg, April 13
ADVERTISEMENT