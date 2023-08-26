South Dakota high school football scores for Aug. 25, 2023
A number of notable results came from across the state in the first full week of high school football.
MITCHELL — Here's a look at the South Dakota high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023:
Friday’s results
Alcester-Hudson 38, Corsica-Stickney 8
Avon 62, Burke 21
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Flandreau 2
Britton-Hecla 44, Florence/Henry 16
Canistota 30, Howard 18
Canton 30, Sioux Falls Christian 16
Chester 63, Centerville 34
Clark/Willow Lake 6, Webster Area 0
Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0
Dell Rapids 44, Madison 13
Deubrook Area 44, Colman-Egan 14
Deuel 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Douglas 34, Belle Fourche 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Faith 50, Newell 8
Faulkton Area 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 50, Iroquois/Lake Preston 0
Gayville-Volin 42, Colome 22
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waverly-South Shore 0
Groton Area 56, Redfield 6
Hamlin 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0
Harding County/Bison 28, Kadoka Area 26
Herreid/Selby Area 24, Timber Lake 13
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 10
Jones County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Lemmon/McIntosh 22, Dupree 6
Lennox 42, Chamberlain 29
Lyman 36, New Underwood 12
Milbank 9, Beresford 0
Mobridge-Pollock 42, Dakota Hills 8
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19
Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0
Pierre 32, Aberdeen Central 0
Philip 22, Wall 12
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12
Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, Harrisburg 21 (OT)
Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Sioux Falls Washington 27, Rapid City Stevens 7
Sioux Valley 42, Sisseton 7
Stanley County 38, De Smet 30
Sturgis 20, Rapid City Central 7
Tea Area 27, Huron 26
Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13
Viborg-Hurley 50, Garretson 0
Warner 41, Leola/Frederick Area 0
Watertown 33, Brookings 0
White River 40, Bennett County 22
Winner 46, Wagner 6
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 59, Scotland/Menno 13
Yankton 42, Mitchell 0
Thursday's scores
Kimball/White Lake 18, Bon Homme 6
