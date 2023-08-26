6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

South Dakota high school football scores for Aug. 25, 2023

A number of notable results came from across the state in the first full week of high school football.

Parkston 2.JPG
Parkston's Kaden Holzbauer celebrates a second-quarter interception in nine-man action against Platte-Geddes on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Platte.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
August 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM

MITCHELL — Here's a look at the South Dakota high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023:

Friday’s results

Alcester-Hudson 38, Corsica-Stickney 8

Avon 62, Burke 21

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Flandreau 2

Britton-Hecla 44, Florence/Henry 16

Canistota 30, Howard 18

Canton 30, Sioux Falls Christian 16

Chester 63, Centerville 34

Clark/Willow Lake 6, Webster Area 0

Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0

Dell Rapids 44, Madison 13

Deubrook Area 44, Colman-Egan 14

Deuel 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Douglas 34, Belle Fourche 16

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Faith 50, Newell 8

Faulkton Area 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 50, Iroquois/Lake Preston 0

Gayville-Volin 42, Colome 22

082523.MitchellFootball1.JPG
Prep
Yankton blanks Kernels in season-opening rivalry meeting
The Bucks found the endzone on six consecutive possessions to pull away for the Eastern South Dakota Conference win.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Landon Dierks

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waverly-South Shore 0

Groton Area 56, Redfield 6

Hamlin 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0

Harding County/Bison 28, Kadoka Area 26

Herreid/Selby Area 24, Timber Lake 13

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 10

Jones County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 22, Dupree 6

Lennox 42, Chamberlain 29

Lyman 36, New Underwood 12

Milbank 9, Beresford 0

Mobridge-Pollock 42, Dakota Hills 8

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19

Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0

Pierre 32, Aberdeen Central 0

Philip 22, Wall 12

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12

_SLC5869.JPG
Sports
AAA championship rematch goes to Sioux Falls Jefferson in OT win over Harrisburg
The Tigers fought back from a two-touchdown deficit but couldn't stop the Caveliers at the end.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Trent Singer / For Sioux Falls Live

Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, Harrisburg 21 (OT)

Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Sioux Falls Washington 27, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Valley 42, Sisseton 7

Stanley County 38, De Smet 30

Sturgis 20, Rapid City Central 7

Tea Area 27, Huron 26

Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13

Viborg-Hurley 50, Garretson 0

Warner 41, Leola/Frederick Area 0

Watertown 33, Brookings 0

White River 40, Bennett County 22

Winner 46, Wagner 6

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 59, Scotland/Menno 13

Yankton 42, Mitchell 0

082423.KWLfootball1.JPG
Prep
Kimball/White Lake holds fifth-ranked Bon Homme in check for home victory
Kimball/White Lake's defense did not allow a point in its home opener against the Cavaliers.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

Thursday's scores

Kimball/White Lake 18, Bon Homme 6

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
