South Dakota high school football scores for Aug. 18, 2023
A look at high school scores from around the state from the first week of prep football action in 2023.
MITCHELL — Here are the South Dakota high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 43, Baltic 0
Britton-Hecla 20, Great Plains Lutheran 16
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 0
Chester 40, Garretson 0
Corsica-Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin 30
Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Waverly-South Shore 12
Deubrook Area 22, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Deuel 26, Clark/Willow Lake 8
De Smet 40, Castlewood 12
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Parker 6
Faulkton Area 24, Ipswich 6
Flandreau 14, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 56, Burke 19
Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Northwestern 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Leola/Frederick Area 26, Herreid/Selby Area 0
Lyman 36, Jones County 18
Parkston 60, Kimball/White Lake 14
Potter County 68, Newell 30
Rapid City Christian 44, Lead-Deadwood 0
Stanley County 42, Sully Buttes 20
Timber Lake 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28
Webster Area 20, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Winner 8, Tri-Valley 0 (3 OT)
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Lake Preston 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8
Thursday's scores
Avon 42, Colome 12
Dupree 42, Faith 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Colman-Egan 16
Harding County/Bison 58, New Underwood 6
Sioux Valley 42, Scotland/Menno 0
Sisseton 40, Dakota Hills 0
Wall 54, Bennett County 6
White River 36, Kadoka Area 18
