Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

South Dakota high school football scores for Aug. 18, 2023

A look at high school scores from around the state from the first week of prep football action in 2023.

springs 1.JPG
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Football senior receiver Brock Krueger celebrates his touchdown catch with junior Blake Larson in the second quarter of the Blackhawks' season opener against Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Aug. 18, 2023 in Wessington Springs<br/><br/>
Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
August 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM

MITCHELL — Here are the South Dakota high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 43, Baltic 0
Britton-Hecla 20, Great Plains Lutheran 16
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 0
Chester 40, Garretson 0
Corsica-Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin 30
Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Waverly-South Shore 12
Deubrook Area 22, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Deuel 26, Clark/Willow Lake 8
De Smet 40, Castlewood 12
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Parker 6
Faulkton Area 24, Ipswich 6
Flandreau 14, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 56, Burke 19
Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Northwestern 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Leola/Frederick Area 26, Herreid/Selby Area 0
Lyman 36, Jones County 18
Parkston 60, Kimball/White Lake 14
Potter County 68, Newell 30
Rapid City Christian 44, Lead-Deadwood 0
Stanley County 42, Sully Buttes 20
Timber Lake 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28
Webster Area 20, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Winner 8, Tri-Valley 0 (3 OT)
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Lake Preston 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8

Thursday's scores
Avon 42, Colome 12
Dupree 42, Faith 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Colman-Egan 16
Harding County/Bison 58, New Underwood 6
Sioux Valley 42, Scotland/Menno 0
Sisseton 40, Dakota Hills 0
Wall 54, Bennett County 6
White River 36, Kadoka Area 18

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
081823 Parkston KWL football 12.JPG
Prep
Prep football roundup for Aug. 18: Parkston sprints past Kimball/White Lake in opener
50m ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
IMG_1907.jpg
Prep
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan starts new season strong, as Jeff VanLeur approaches more SD football history
1h ago
 · 
By  Trent Singer
081823.Howard1.JPG
Prep
Defense dominates as Howard topples Hanson in Cornbelt Conference clash
1h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Castellanos-Rosales.jpg
South Dakota
South Dakota elects not to seek death for Dakota Dunes murder suspect
10h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
PierreFederalCourthouse.jpg
Local
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Christian logo and wordmark
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment
2d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
4d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks