South Dakota high school football all-star game off in 2023 due to lack of funding

VERMILLION — The summer sports schedule in South Dakota will pass in 2023 without the state's annual high school football all-star game.

Traditionally been played in June, the South Dakota Football Coaches Association's game will not take place this year.

According to Matt Christensen, board member of the SDFBCA and head coach at Brandon Valley, the game was canceled due to lack of funding.

“Our sponsor couldn't fund it this year. And we were unable to find a suitable replacement in time despite many efforts,” Christensen said. “We had hoped to make it go in June. We had examined alternatives and solutions. Now we're just looking for (sponsors) to make it happen for the future.”

The game, which pits two equally divided teams, was hosted in June at the DakotaDome in Vermillion in recent years. Supported by the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and backed by sponsorship money from Sanford Health, the SDFBCA housed 40-50 kids per team and coaches from across the entire state into dorm rooms, and paid for food and facility expenses.

“The best all-star games were in Vermillion in the dome there and funding came from Sanford those years,” Christensen said.

For the 2023 game, the board looked at alternative destinations that “better appeal to sponsors” and proved “the most value to the players,” Christensen said. Fixating on Sioux Falls, the SDFBCA attempted to host the game at Augustana University in June. But an anticipated sponsor was unable to fund the 2023 game, and multiple attempts to secure another one failed.

On July 5, the SDFBCA said the game won't happen in 2023. Christensen heard back from players and coaches alike, disappointed in the news.

Unfortunately, our annual all-star game didn’t happen in June despite many efforts. Talks have already begun to ensure the game takes place next June. We would still like to recognize the players and coaches who were all set to participate after being nominated and selected. (1/) pic.twitter.com/kCw8sJgQEI — SoDak Football Coaches Association (@sdfbca) July 6, 2023

“That's the toughest part for sure,” Christensen said. “And that's why we made every effort we could and dragged it out as long as we could, just looking for solutions. ... The game costs money and we needed money. We prefer not to have the players raise it.”

According to Milbank head football coach and 2023 Blue Team coach Brian Allmendinger, Christensen took on the challenge for the SDFBCA, sacrificing personal time to try and save the game.

“He does it all for the kids,” Allmendinger said. “I was joking with him earlier, if he made it happen, they would have had to rename it the Matt Christensen All-Star Game.”

Despite the cancellation this year, Christensen and the coaches association are taking action to assure the event resumes in 2024. One idea proposed by Allmendinger to further incentive sponsors was to add a service project aspect to the event for the athletics to participate in. At this point, every option is being considered.

“We just have to find the right location and partnership. Nothing's nailed down now,” Christensen said. “But the all-star game committee within the coaches association is going to exhaust all avenues and make sure the host site benefits, not only from the intangible gains of providing an opportunity for young people to compete, but tangible benefits to where you can measure the visitors.”

The all-star game has evolved through the years. Traditionally, there was a summer all-star banquet in Aberdeen, where high school kids across all varsity sports came to Northern State’s campus to play in games and attend coaching conventions.

Now, each sport hosts its own all-star game, typically following the season’s end. The SDFBCA has considered following suit, hosting its game the weekend prior to Thanksgiving. Logistically, though, June was determined the most viable time, because student housing space at universities are available for use.

“You need to have 100 players and 10 coaches. It's hard to budget for that hotel space,” Christensen said. “And so the dorms are essential to have 110 people staying in one place.”

Despite not playing the game, the SDFBCA still named its 2023 all-star team rosters and coaching staffs:

Red Team

Offense

Quarterback: Bennett Dannenbring, O’Gorman; Rugby Ryken, Yankton; Colin Bauman, Deubrook Area

Runningback: Matt Larson, St. Thomas More; Landon Iverson, Hot Springs; Peyton Frid, Beresford; Gavin Ross, Harrisburg; Griffin Clubb, Howard; Treven Grimsrud, Deubrook Area; Gunner Rohloff, Sturgis Brown; Anthony Moser, Rapid City Douglas

Wide receiver: Easton Ogle, St. Thomas More; Julian Scott, Rapid City Stevens; Tyler Sohler, Yankton; Peyton Hage, O’Gorman; Gabriel Lindeman, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Tight end: Gage Gilbert, Harding County/Bison; TE Layton Spratte, St. Thomas More; Cody Peterson, Lennox; Landon Schurch, Beresford; Aidan Brower, Sioux Valley; Chace Fornia, Elk Point-Jefferson; Jake Vanhout, McCook Central-Montrose; Elliot Renville, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Carter Skogsberg, Vermillion

Defense

Defensive Line: Chase DeRouchey, Potter County; Roz Baylor, Vermillion; Austin Hoiten, McCook Central/Montrose; Aidan Foley, Harrisburg; Abraham Myers, Sioux Falls Washington

Linebacker: Brady Hartwig, Spearfish; Reese Jacobs, Sturgis; Gabe Gutierrez, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Benjamin Swatek, Elk Point-Jefferson; Nate Ratzlaff, O’Gorman; Taven Clapper, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Cedar Amiotte, Wall; Cody Oswald, Yankton

Defensive back: Mandalla Mohamed, Sioux Falls Washington; Braeden Wulf, Lennox; Ryan Krog, Elkton-Lake Benton

Head coach: Nathan Lamb, Deubrook Area

Assistant coaches: Chris Koletzky, Sturgis; Jared Fredenburg, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Wayne Sullivan, St. Thomas More

Blue Team

Offense

Quarterback: Tray Hettick, Herreid/Selby Area; Tayton Snyder, Sioux Falls Christian; Josh Merkle, Canton

Running back: Brenden Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area; Israel Caldron, Brookings; Karson Carda, Aberdeen Central; Nelson Wright, Sioux Falls Jefferson

Offensive line: Kley Heumiller, Avon; RJ Perry, Great Plains Lutheran; Carter Traill, Dell Rapids; Charlie Prien, Hanson; Tucker Kooiman, Sioux Falls Christian; Riley Zomermaand, Sioux Falls Christian; Lucas Johnson, Madison; Lucas Krogstad, Corsica-Stickney

Wide Receiver: Eli Johnson, Milbank; Jack Merkwan, Pierre; Owen Heath, West Central; Landon Puffer, Hitchcock-Tulare

Tight End: Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme; Brian Johnson, Aberdeen Central; Braxton Saathoff, Estelline/Hendricks

Defense

Defensive Line: TJ Salmen, Hitchcock-Tulare; Rocky Wiedman, Todd County; Austin McNulty, Tri-Valley; Tyler Horner, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Trevor Werdel, Miller/Highmore-Harrold; Gunnar Stephens, Gregory; Antuan Duran, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Isaac Johnson, Brandon Valley

Linebacker: Aiden Schoenhard, Mobridge-Pollock; Tyrus Bietz, Jim River; Aidan Foell, Milbank; Beau Williams, Canton; Maddox May, Aberdeen Roncalli

Safety: Jagger Tyler, Mitchell; Ethan Opitz, Webster Area; S Keaton Rohlfs, Redfield

Cornerback: Brady Bierema, Avon; Dylan Stromer, West Central; Caden Hall, West Central

Head coach: Brian Allmendinger, Milbank

Assistant coaches: Brady Clark, Brookings; Tom Culver, Avon; Mike Murray, Gregory; Matt Christensen, Brandon Valley

