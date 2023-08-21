South Dakota Gridiron Report: Five teams that can emerge in 2023

MITCHELL — Welcome back to another season of high school football in South Dakota and a new season of the South Dakota Gridiron Report.

We’ll be here each week to write about the stories of the week around the state, taking a big-picture look at what’s happening around the state and breaking it down.

With a new season underway, we wanted to look at the state’s championship outlook but under a different light. What are some teams that might emerge and make a surprise trip to the DakotaDome this season?

To make sure we’re talking about some different squads in 2023, we placed a simple rule for this exercise: an emerging team has to have gone at least 10 years without a trip to the state title game to be considered.

Here’s five we put in the spotlight:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Valley

Last state title game appearance: 1988

Who to watch: The Cossacks have a bevy of dynamic athletes that could help push them over the top in 2023. Those talents were on full display in Week 0, as top playmakers Brock Christopherson, Donovan Rose, Boden Schiller and Maverick Nelson all found the endzone for a Sioux Valley offense that rolled up 437 yards (398 on the ground).

Why they can emerge: The Cossacks have shown themselves to be at the top of Class 11B in past seasons, including a 9-2 record in 2021 and 10-1 in 2017, so Sioux Valley is now looking to break through. Regular-season contests with Big East Conference foes Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and Elk Point-Jefferson in September will say a lot about what kind of team the Cossacks have in 2023.

Watertown's Juven Hudson (31) sheds the tackle attempt of Mitchell's Bryce Palmer (24) during the first half of a Class 11AA prep football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Watertown

Last state title game appearance: 2013

Who to watch: Juven Hudson is the starting point for the Arrows offense, as he’s one of the most dynamic running backs in the state. After rushing for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, he’s one of 14 seniors on the roster. Joined by senior linebacker Simon Hendricks, the Arrows look to turn around a 3-7 season from 2022.

Why they can emerge: Before Pierre’s reign and Tea Area’s rise, Class 11AA had a history of new teams challenging at the Dome. If this division were to open up, Hudson could be the right playmaker to help drive Watertown back to the top of Class 11AA.

De Smet

Last state title game appearance: 2003

ADVERTISEMENT

Who to watch: The Bulldogs have eight seniors back for 2023, including all-state defensive back Kadyn Fast, who also plays running back, plus skill players Tom Aughenbaugh, Trace Van Regenmorter and Britt Carlson.

Why they can emerge: While basketball is where De Smet has been winning championships lately, the Bulldogs were 7-4 last season in football and reached the semifinals, losing 48-0 to Hitchcock-Tulare. Those two teams will play again on Oct. 6 in Hitchcock, while the Patriots are a worthy favorite in Class 9B, De Smet has the athleticism to take a step forward this season.

Elkton-Lake Benton's Tanner Stein carries the ball after a reception during a nine-man football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Canistota. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Elkton-Lake Benton

Last state title game appearance: 2006

Who to watch: The Elks lost talented dual-threat quarterback Ryan Krog to graduation but there’s still a lot of skill remaining for ELB. Top receiving targets Tanner Stein and Carson Griffith — the Class 9AA all-state tight end selection in 2022 — return, as does speedy running back Riddick Westley.

Why they can emerge: ELB was right on the doorstep of reaching the DakotaDome last season, falling to Parkston in the Class 9AA semifinals. That should serve as motivation to get back there and the Elks have been a steadily improving program. The class is not an easy one to compete in but the Elks have two key games — Bon Homme and Class 9A Canistota — both at home during the regular season.

Deuel

Last state title game appearance: None

Who to watch: The Cardinals lost three all-state players from last season and graduated 14 seniors but return key nice talent at the skill positions, including Trey Maaland at quarterback and defensive back, Gabe Sather at wide receiver and lineman Robert Begalka. Deuel made a three-win increase in victories in last year’s 8-2 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why they can emerge: Deuel showed last year what they can do against their schedule of northeast South Dakota Class 11B teams, going 7-1 in the regular season. The only loss was to Aberdeen Roncalli, which they face this week on the road. The Cavaliers won that game 14-7 last season, and Deuel then tore off seven wins in a row to reach the Class 11B quarterfinals. It’s crazy early in the season and Deuel has a lot to prove but a win in Aberdeen gives the Cardinals an inside track to an 8-0 regular season and a strong seed in the postseason.

Eye-opening victories

Winner hangs on: There’s no question that the story of Week 0 was the odd game in Winner with the Warriors winning 8-0 in triple overtime over Tri-Valley. Certainly, the expectation was that the Warriors would be a bit more well-oiled in the opener but the Mustangs deserve their share of credit for making the trip west and giving Winner all it could handle and then some. And the Warriors are going to be motivated to show they are capable of much more. Either way, it is another great chapter in the storied history between Winner and Tri-Valley in football.

There’s no question that the story of Week 0 was the odd game in Winner with the Warriors winning 8-0 in triple overtime over Tri-Valley. Certainly, the expectation was that the Warriors would be a bit more well-oiled in the opener but the Mustangs deserve their share of credit for making the trip west and giving Winner all it could handle and then some. And the Warriors are going to be motivated to show they are capable of much more. Either way, it is another great chapter in the storied history between Winner and Tri-Valley in football. De Smet pulls away: As touched on above, De Smet is expected to be a solid team in Class 9B this season and they pulled away late on their home field on Friday over Class 9A No. 4 Castlewood. The game was tied at 14-all late in the first half and the Bulldogs took over from there for a 40-14 victory, giving the state an early measuring stick game for two teams expected to be in the mix of their respective classes.

As touched on above, De Smet is expected to be a solid team in Class 9B this season and they pulled away late on their home field on Friday over Class 9A No. 4 Castlewood. The game was tied at 14-all late in the first half and the Bulldogs took over from there for a 40-14 victory, giving the state an early measuring stick game for two teams expected to be in the mix of their respective classes. Chargers light it up: The suspicion is that Hamlin is loaded for 2023 and the Chargers did nothing to dispel that on Friday in a 54-0 mercy-rule win over Florence/Henry, which was a Class 9AA playoff qualifier last season. The Chargers allowed 21 yards of offense and had all kinds of players involved in the scoring to start 1-0.

Game balls

Have an entry for this section? Email us at sports@mitchellrepublic.com with the information and let us know.



Elkton-Lake Benton’s Colt Beck finished with four rushing touchdowns on just five carries in a 56-16 win over Colman-Egan.

finished with four rushing touchdowns on just five carries in a 56-16 win over Colman-Egan. Paxton Bierema , of Avon, wasted no time starting his season, running the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in the Pirates’ win over Colome. Bierema finished with four total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing, one return), and was 8-for-9 passing for 139 yards in the game. Also in that game, Terran Talsma had 20 total tackles and three sacks for Avon.

, of Avon, wasted no time starting his season, running the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in the Pirates’ win over Colome. Bierema finished with four total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing, one return), and was 8-for-9 passing for 139 yards in the game. Also in that game, had 20 total tackles and three sacks for Avon. Rylee Veal had 253 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns for Harding County/Bison in its lid-lifter win over New Underwood, including a 95-yard touchdown run.

had 253 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns for Harding County/Bison in its lid-lifter win over New Underwood, including a 95-yard touchdown run. Waylon Bolle , of Corsica-Stickney, picked up where he left off last season, scoring on five of his nine carries in the Jags’ win over Gayville-Volin. Bolle finished with 295 yards in the game and teammate Carter Wright had 173 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.

, of Corsica-Stickney, picked up where he left off last season, scoring on five of his nine carries in the Jags’ win over Gayville-Volin. Bolle finished with 295 yards in the game and teammate had 173 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Elk Point-Jefferson started with a strong effort in Game 1, which included Garrett Merkley scoring twice, including an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown and Keaton Gale throwing for three touchdowns and 195 yards for the Huskies in their 48-6 win over Parker.

scoring twice, including an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown and throwing for three touchdowns and 195 yards for the Huskies in their 48-6 win over Parker. Hamlin had four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) from Evan Stormo and Tyson Stevenson had a hand in four scores in the Chargers’ 54-0 win over Florence/Henry (one rushing, three passing).

Three we’re waiting for

Here are three games on next week’s schedule we’re fired up for:

