South Dakota Diamond Report: What would a Mitchell area American Legion Class B all-star team look like?

MITCHELL — With the Major League Baseball All-Star break upon us, the Mitchell Republic sports staff got to wondering.

What would a Mitchell area Class B American Legion All-Star baseball team look like?

This week’s South Dakota Diamond Report attempts to tackle that idea, examining the top players from the region so far this season. Staying true to the MLB rules, at least one player from each Mitchell area squad will be selected.

Pitchers

Alexandria's Hayden Schroeder delivers a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Tabor on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Hayden Schroeder, Alexandria

With three starts and five appearances under his belt this season, Alexandria’s Hayden Schroeder has shown himself to be one of Class B’s top pitchers.

Arguably his best start of the season came in his first appearance when he pitched all five innings in a win over Colton with three hits and four strikeouts. All told, he’s 1-1 on the season with 27 2/3 innings pitched and 24 strikeouts with a 2.27 earned-run average, and he’s the only pitcher for Alexandria with 10 or more innings pitched.

Salem/Montrose/Canova's Jack Neises delivers a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Volga on Saturday, Julu 8, 2023, in Salem. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Jack Neises, Salem/Montrose/Canova

Jack Neises has been one of the toughest pitchers to score on in Class B.

Through 22 1/3 innings this season for Salem/Montrose/Canova, Neises has yielded just three earned runs, accumulating a 0.94 ERA and a 4-0 record through four starts and five appearances. In his first start of the season he tossed six innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Flandreau. He also struck out seven in a win over Rapid City Post 320, going 5 1/3 innings with five hits with one run.

Platte/Geddes' Dakota Munger flips the ball during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Alexandria. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dakota Munger, Platte/Geddes

Platte/Geddes only has six games played as of July 12, but Dakota Munger has earned a win in two of them.

He threw a complete game in a win over MVPCS, giving up two hits and four runs (two earned) with five strikeouts. He also went six innings against Parkston, earning the win after giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts. He’s also been solid at the plate for Platte/Geddes this summer. Through the four games he’s played in, Munger is 8-for-13 (.615) at the plate with a double, five RBIs, three runs scored and four stolen bases.

Position players

Tabor's Riley Rothschadl catches a pop up during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Riley Rothschadl, Tabor

The spring Class B picked up right where he left off, having arguably the best season across all of South Dakota Legion this summer.

Riley Rothschadl is hitting .519 with a 1.544 on-base-plus-slugging percentage to go along with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 runs batted in. He’s drawn 16 walks, stolen 21 bases and scored 27 runs for Tabor and has yet to strikeout in 76 plate appearances. And while he’s listed here for his performance at the plate, he just as easily could be recognized for what he’s done on the mound, with a 0.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched with just 12 hits allowed.

Tabor's Landon Bares swings at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Landon Bares, Tabor

The other part of Tabor’s 1-2 punch in the line, Landon Bares is having a successful season in his own right.

Bares boasts a .411 average, picking up 23 hits, including six doubles and a pair of triples. He’s also second on the team with 17 RBIs and has 10 stolen bases.

Brady Bierema, Tabor

Hitting .388 with a 1.096 OPS, Brady Bierema has been another key cog in the lineup for Post 183. Outside of Rothschadl, he’s the only other player with a home run for Tabor, and he’s also got four doubles and two triples, as well as 12 stolen bases without being caught.

Alexandria's Jackson Jarding swings at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Tabor on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Jackson Jarding, Alexandria

To put into perspective how much of a force Jackson Jarding has been this season for Alexandria, he went 2-for-3 with a double and three walks against Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney and his OPS went down.

The Dakota Wesleyan signee is hitting .586 with a 1.990 OPS, collecting six doubles, four triples and two home runs with 20 RBIs, 15 runs scored and 12 walks. He’s picked up multiple hits six times this year, with three three-hit games and has had a hit in nine of Alexandria’s 11 games.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney's Cain Tobin swings at a pitch during an American Legion game against Parkston on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Dimock. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Cain Tobin, MVPCS

A consistent force for the Padres, Cain Tobin has been collecting hit after hit for Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney.

Hitting .405 this season, Tobin has recorded a hit in 11 of his 14 games, with multiple hits in four contests, including a four-hit game against Huron. He’s added two doubles, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored this season with just six strikeouts in 51 plate appearances.

Winner/Colome's Aiden Barfuss swings at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Platte/Geddes on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Platte. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Aiden Barfuss, Winner/Colome

Aiden Barfuss has done a little bit of everything at the plate for Winner/Colome this season.

He’s hitting a team-high .452 and owns a 1.326 OPS. He also leads the team with three triples and two home runs and is tied for the team lead with 20 RBIs while stealing seven bases and producing seven multi-hit games.

Winner/Colome's Pierce Nelson chases down Platte/Geddes' Tanner Dyk during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Platte. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Pierce Nelson, Winner/Colome

Pierce Nelson has been an on-base machine for Winner/Colome this season.

With 18 hits and 14 walks, Nelson had bolstered his on-base percentage to a team-high .579 through 57 plate appearances while hitting .439. His OPS sits at 1.067, and he’s a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen-base attempts and is tied for third on the team in runs scored with 13 and is third with nine RBIs.

Griffin Clubb, SMC

One of the few players hitting over .500 across the state, Griffin Clubb has picked up a hit in nine of his 12 games for Salem/Montrose/Canova.

Clubb is at .514 for the season with an OPS at 1.255 to go along with four doubles and a home run. He recently pieced together a seven-game hitting streak and had multiple hits in five of the seven games, including a pair of three-hit games.

Jackson Remmers, SMC

Four three-hit games this season has helped Jackson Remmers to his .429 average for Salem/Montrose/Canova, picking up 18 total hits, including three doubles and a triple.

On the bases, Remmers has seven steals and has scored 14 runs. He’s also driven in 11 runs and has struck out just three times through 48 trips to the plate on his way to compiling a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.048 OPS.

Matt Link, Wagner

Matt Link’s presence in the lineup for Wagner has helped aid a resurgent back half of the season.

Link leads the squad with a .345 average and has knocked in four runs while scoring seven. He’s also swiped five bags and struck out only three times in 35 trips to the plate. On the mound, he also has the most innings thrown for Wagner at 24 2/3 with 26 strikeouts.

Gannon Thomas, Gregory County

A strong start to the campaign helped Gannon Thomas stake his claim to the Gregory County representation.

For the season, Thomas has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .400. In addition to his talents as a utility infielder, Thomas has also been looked to as a top contributor on the Gregory County pitching staff, where he’s accumulated 25 strikeouts in 19 innings of work.

Kaleb Weber, Parkston

Playing all over the infield for Post 194, Kaleb Weber has proven to be a reliable member of Parkston’s squad in a number of ways.

At the plate, he owns a batting average of .381 and with a keen eye has drawn 13 walks this summer, helping boost his on-base percentage well over .500. On the mound, he’s one of Post 194’s top arms with 22 strikeouts in 18 innings, including 10 Ks in six innings during his June 30 outing.

(Note: Individual statistics were not available for Gregory County, Platte/Geddes and Parkston, so figures were calculated using available game logs.)

