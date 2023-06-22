South Dakota Diamond Report: Salem/Montrose/Canova stacks up five wins in a week

SALEM, S.D. — The past week was a good one for the Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 American Legion baseball team.

Between June 13 and June 20, Post 140 played five games, winning all five by a combined score of 47-12 to move to 5-2 on the season.

SMC started the streak with a 10-0 run-rule win over Flandreau led by three hits from Griffin Clubb and a 10-strikeout performance from Jack Neises. Clubb followed it up with a win on the mound and home run against defending state champion Vermillion, while Jackson Remmers picked up three hits, three runs batted in and scored twice.

Despite collecting just two hits in the game, Post 140 came from behind to swipe a 4-3 win off of Dakota Valley, as Owen Alley recorded the win and Luke Koepsell was credited with a save.

SMC's fourth win was the most emphatic, piling up 15 runs in two innings to earn another run-rule win over Parkston. Remmers had three hits, while Neises pushed four runs across and Will Cleveland added three RBIs.

Tied 2-all after four innings, Post 140 scored the final five runs to down Colman 7-2 and push its winning streak to five games. Remmers added three more hits and went six innings without allowing an earned run on the mound in a start, though Clubb was credited with the win and Neises got a save.

Aided by the hot streak, Remmers now leads SMC in batting average (.526), on-base percentage (.591), hits (10), RBIs (six) and runs (seven).

Next up for Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 is a doubleheader meeting with Rapid City Post 320 on Friday in Canova.

Top performances

Gregory County's offense piled up the hits and runs in a 17-6 defeat of Valentine (Neb.) on June 14. Jad Leber and Gannon Thomas were both perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 and 3-for-3, respectively, and coming around to score seven total runs. Meanwhile, Gunnar Stephens and Kade Braun each picked up two hits to drive in five runs apiece.

Platte/Geddes' Caden Oberbroekling spun a gem to help the WhiteCaps down Gregory County 2-0 on June 16. The 6-foot-2 rising senior yielded just two walks and three hits while sending 13 batters down on strikes as part of a complete-game-shutout effort.

Landon Bares paced Tabor offensively in win over Vermillion on June 19. The rising senior recorded four hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs and one run scored. For the season, Bares owns a .400 batting average and is tied for the team lead in RBIs with eight.

A perfect day at the plate by Winner/Colome's Rocky Wiedman paved the way for a 16-1 victory over Valentine (Neb.) on Jun 21. Wiedman powered his way to nine RBIs with a home run and a double as part of his 4-for-4 effort in the batter's box. The big day now has Wiedman at 15 RBIs for the season, which is tied for tops on the team.

Last week's highlighted games

Platte/Geddes 2, Gregory County 0: Behind Oberbroekling's command on the mound and a solid day at the plate for Dakota Munger (three hits, one RBI and one run) and Dawson Hoffman (two hits and one run), the WhiteCaps moved to 3-0. P/G is on the road for four of its next five contests, which includes visits to Alexandria, Parkston, Winner/Colome and a rematch with Gregory County.

Tabor 12, Vermillion 7: Including Bares, six Tabor players picked up multiple hits as Tabor racked up 16 hits as a team to take down the defending Class B Legion state champions. Further, four players drove in multiple runs for Tabor, which took a first-inning lead and never trailed in the contest.

Game to watch this week

Platte/Geddes visits Winner/Colome on Tuesday, June 27, in a meeting of two sides without a loss through June 21. The WhiteCaps and Royals played a classic in their meeting last summer, with Winner/Colome rallying from a 5-0 deficit to score eight runs across the final two innings in an 8-7 win.