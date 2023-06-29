South Dakota Diamond Report: Area players enjoying both Legion and amateur success

MITCHELL — Seeing a name on both an American Legion roster and an amateur baseball roster isn’t uncommon.

Though to see success and consistent playing time at both levels is much less common.

Here’s a look at some area standouts who are producing at both the Legion and amateur levels this season.

Cain Tobin and Griffin Tobin, MVPCS and Plankinton Bankers

Cain Tobin has been a force at the plate for Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney all season.

He’s played in all 11 games for the Padres and is hitting a team-best .424 (14-for-33) and has a hit in nine of the 11 contests so far. On top of that, he’s knocked in six runs, scored six times, stolen six bases and has just four strikeouts in his 37 plate appearances. Tobin has also appeared on the mound three times for MVPCS, yielding just two earned runs.

For the Bankers, Tobin has seen regular playing time, recording multi-hits games against Wessington Springs, Kimball/White Lake and Four Corners.

Griffin Tobin has also been a staple at the top of the lineup for the Bankers this year, and he picked up four RBIs in a win over Chamberlain. For MVPCS, he’s got five hits and has scored seven runs.

Platte/Geddes' Dakota Munger flips the ball during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Alexandria. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dakota Munger, Platte/Geddes and Chamberlain Mallards

Dakota Munger is having one of the best amateur seasons among any player in the state.

For the Chamberlain Mallards, he’s hitting .656 (21-for-32) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs to go along with seven stolen bases. He’s hit safely in all seven games he’s played in and has racked up three or more hits in five of the seven contests, including a pair of four-hit games.

With Platte/Geddes Legion, he’s 6-for-9 so far across three games with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and four stolen bases, going 3-for-3 with a run, an RBI and two steals against Gregory County.

Parkston's Luke Bormann delivers a pitch during an American Legion game against Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Dimock. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Luke Bormann and Kaleb Weber, Parkston and Parkston Mudcats

Luke Bormann just posted his best pitching outing to date, going seven innings in a win against Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney on June 27 and not giving up an earned run for Post 194 while striking out 10. He’s thrown the most innings this season for the Legion squad with 20 1/3 and has struck out 32 batters in the process.

At the plate, he’s hitting .250 (4-for-16) but has seven walks, five stolen bases and has scored seven times.

For the Mudcats, he’s second on the team with four doubles and is tied for first with 12 runs scored and six stolen bases while hitting .268 (11-for-41) across 12 games. Bormann also hasn’t committed an error in the field for the Mudcats this season.

Kaleb Weber has been on a tear for the Mudcats, hitting .387 (12-for-31) and is tied with Bormann for the team lead in swiped bags with six. Adding nine walks, he’s third on the team in on-base percentage at .525 and he’s third in runs scored at 11.

For Post 194, he's drawn nine walks, which leads the team, and his .550 on-base percentage is second on the squad. On the mound, he's second on the team with 12 innings pitched and has also picked up a win.

Parkston's Brayden Jervik throws the ball to first base during an American Legion game against Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Dimock. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Brayden Jervik, Parkson and Parkston Devil Rays

Brayden Jervik had maybe his best game of the season for the Parkston Devil Rays against Mount Vernon on June 25 when he went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, extending his hitting streak to four-straight games. He pushed that streak to five games against Lesterville on June 28 with another multi-hit game, racking up two singles, driving in two runs and scoring one.

Jervik is starting to heat up on the Legion team, too, with hits in back-to-back games for Parkston. In just 13 at-bats so far, he’s got a double and five RBIs for Post 194.

What to watch this week

Multiple games in Winner, Saturday, July 1: Tabor, at 8-3, takes on both Winner/Colome and Gregory County, while the Royals, at 10-1, also face Wagner.

Platte/Geddes at Gregory County, Thursday, July 6: A pair of teams with plenty of talent but not a ton of games played so far this season, this matchup features two teams that could make a charge toward the state tournament.