South Dakota Diamond Report: Alexandria, Winner/Colome, Platte/Geddes all off to unbeaten starts

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — As the temperature heats up, so too does the American Legion baseball season in South Dakota.

With the season off and running, a handful of area teams are surging in June, while plenty of area athletes have gotten off to hot starts during in the start of the summer season. Here’s a look at some of the happenings from the 2023 season, with the first summer edition of the Diamond Report.

Area unbeatens

Alexandria

Alexandria is off to one of the best starts across the state at 3-0 and having won each game by at least six runs.

Alexandria's Jackson Jarding throws down to second base as a Tabor runner tries to steal during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Post 41 is hitting .400 as a team, with Sutton Dewald (.750), Jackson Jarding (.625) and Ben Wilber (.545) all hitting over .500 with at least eight at-bats. Jarding is slugging 1.250 through the first three games of the season and has an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 2.000. The Dakota Wesleyan pledge also has a pair of doubles and a triple, as well as four runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks and two stolen bases.

On the mound for Alexandria, Hayden Schroeder has thrown a team-high 12 innings, pitching to the tune of a 1.17 earned-run average with nine strikeouts. Jarding has also been featured on the mound for Post 41 and has yet to allow a run through six innings of work.

Alexandria's Hayden Schroeder delivers a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Tabor on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

After a win over Tabor last time out, Alexandria will get another test when it hosts fellow undefeated Platte/Geddes on Thursday.

Winner/Colome

Last season’s Class B runner-up, Winner/Colome didn’t lose a ton coming into this year and is off to a hot 3-0 start to the 2023 campaign, including a win over Gregory County.

Back on the mound for Winner/Colome this season, Ethan Bartels has thrown 14 of the team’s 22 innings through the first three games with a 2-0 record, 18 strikeouts, a 1.00 earned-run average and a .79 walks-and-hits-per-innings-pitched average.

Pierce Nelson — another returnee from last year’s squad — paces the team in average in the early going at .556 (5-for-9). Two more members of last year’s squad, Aiden Barfuss and Landon Calhoon, have also produced through the first three games. Barfuss is 4-for-9 with a triple, while Calhoon is 4-for-12 with two doubles.

Platte/Geddes

Though just two games in, Platte/Geddes is off to a 2-0 start after making a run to the Class B state tournament in the spring as a part of the Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake co-op.

The White Caps rolled over Wagner 10-0 to open their season and then defeated a now-6-3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney team, 7-4. P/G has four players hitting over .400 with at least five at-bats, including Dakota Munger and Oakley Kott, who are both 3-for-6 with a pair of RBIs each.

Only Munger and Aiden Bultje have pitched thus far, each throwing a complete game. Munger surrendered two hits and four runs in seven innings the win over MVPCS, though just two runs were earned, while Bultje struck out five and gave up just one hit to Wagner in the five-inning, shutout win.

The White Caps have also committed just two errors through their first two games. Their schedule heats quickly, though, as they take on Gregory County (June 16), Alexandria (June 22), MVPCS (June 23) and Winner/Colome (June 27) — a combined record of 13-4 — for their next four games.

Who’s hot?

Not a ton of teams have a lot of games under their belts but there have been plenty of players who have gotten off to hot starts this summer.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney’s Cain Tobin is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with two doubles, four runs batted in, six runs scored and six stolen bases during the Padres’ 6-3 start. He’s already pieced together a seven-game hitting streak this season and had a 4-for-4 showing against Huron on May 26. Teammate Brady Fox has only played in three games thus far but is 5-for-10 with two doubles and four RBIs and has tallied multiple hits in two of his three games so far.

For Tabor, Landon Schmidt and Riley Rothschadl have picked up right where they left off during the spring season in the early goings of summer. Schmidt is 4-for-8 with a double and three walks so far, while Rothschadl is 5-for-12 with a pair of doubles and four runs scored. Tabor has also been torrid on the base pads with 31 stolen bases through the team’s first four games, led by eight from Brady Bierema, while Schmidt has tacked on five.

Tabor's Riley Rothschadl throws a ball to third base during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

What to watch this week

Gregory County at Platte/Geddes (in Platte), Friday, June 16: After making it to the state tournament last year, Gregory County is off to a 1-1 start this year but still boasts talent from last year’s team such as Rylan Peck and Gannon Thomas. Platte/Geddes, fresh off its spring Class B state tournament appearance as a part of the PGDCWL co-op, is off to a 2-0 start this summer.

Tabor at Vermillion, Monday, June 19: Last summer’s state champions, Vermillion is 4-5 to start the season and will look to gain momentum against a talented Tabor squad that features a bulk of the players from Bon Homme/Avon’s Class B runner-up spring season this year.