South Dakota Diamond Report: A look at the state’s top-10 Class B Legion baseball teams

MITCHELL — With just over three weeks until the Class B American Legion state baseball tournament gets underway from Redfield on July 28, there’s still plenty to be decided.

Several teams have impressed this season, competing across a dense field of state-tournament hopefuls. Seven region champions will advance to the state tournament, along with the hosts from Redfield.

Here’s a look at some of the top teams in Class B from across the state heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

1. Dell Rapids Post 65 (15-2)

After dropping its first two games of the season to Sioux Falls Post 15, Dell Rapids hasn’t looked back.

Post 65 has won its last 15 games to build up a 15-2 record, even while playing good competition. Dell Rapids has beaten Alexandria twice and has taken down Tabor and Yankton once. Along the way, Post 65 has scored 9.18 runs per game and given up 3.03 earned runs per contest on the mound.

As a team, Dell Rapids is hitting .343 with eight players over .300 (minimum 10 at-bats) and three guys at .400 or better. Jack Henry is hitting .600 (12-for-20) with two doubles, a triple and a home run, while Dylan Kindt is hitting .487 (19-for-39) with six doubles. Kindt also has a 0.50 ERA in 14 innings pitched.

Elsewhere on the mound, Brayden Pankonen has posted a 1.83 ERA through 15 1/3 innings, and Konrad Richeal has a 2.04 ERA in a team-high 24 innings.

2. Alexandria Post 41 (7-2)

With its only two losses coming to Dell Rapids, Alexandria is piecing together one of the better seasons in Class B.

Jackson Jarding is having a monster season, hitting .577 (15-for-26) with five doubles, four triples and two home runs to go along with 17 runs batted in, 13 runs scored and nine walks as well as a 2.002 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Alexandria's Jackson Jarding rounds third base to high five his third-base coach after hitting a home run during an American Legion baseball game against Platte/Geddes on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Alexandria. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Elsewhere, Sutton Dewald (.333), Jayce Slaba (.333) and Keenan Waldera (.310) are all hitting over .300 for Post 41. Hayden Schroeder has been a force on the mound, tossing a team-high 22 2/3 innings — the only pitcher with double-digit innings — to the tune of a 2.85 ERA with 17 strikeouts.

Alexandria has taken down the likes of Platte/Geddes and Tabor — two other top teams in the class — and has earned two run-rule victories this season, as well.

3. Tabor Post 183 (12-4)

One of the most well-rounded teams in the state, Tabor poses a legitimate threat in Class B on the heels of of Bon Homme/Avon’s state title game run in the spring season.

A team that hits .339 as a whole, Tabor is led by its two big bats of Riley Rothschadl and Landon Bares. Rothschadl is hitting .500 (24-for-48) with eight doubles and three home runs this season, with Bares not far behind at .489 (22-for-45) with six doubles and two triples. The duo has also scored 34 combined runs and driven in 29.

But Tabor also has depth to its lineup, with six other players batting better than .300, all of whom have more than 30 at-bats.

Tabor's Landon Bares swings at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Landon Smith has been arguably just as impressive on the mound for Post 183, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in a team-high 22 innings. Rothschadl is second on the squad in innings pitched at 19 1/3 and has yet to surrender an earned run while striking out 44. Brady Bierema has also been a positive for the Tabor pitching staff. He’s tied for the team high in appearances with seven and is 2-for-2 in save opportunities, while striking out 22 batters in 17 1/3 innings with a 2.83 ERA.

Post 183 is no stranger to good competition either, having beaten Salem/Montrose/Canova, Winner/Colome and Gregory County this season, as well as Sioux Falls Post 15 West.

4. Winner/Colome Post 169 (10-4)

A recent three-game losing streak has slowed the pace of Winner/Colome of late, but Post 169 is still a force in Class B.

The skid has come against solid competition, falling to Tabor and Gregory County over the stretch, though Winner/Colome handed Platte/Geddes its lone loss of the season thus far and beat Class A foes in Spearfish and Sturgis.

Last season’s state runner-up, the Winner/Colome offense is led by three returnees at .387 or better in at least 45 plate appearances. Ethan Bartels (.439) and Aiden Barfuss (.436) are both hitting well over .400, both with on-base-plus-slugging percentages over 1.000 at 1.025 and 1.188, respectively. Pierce Nelson is at .387 (12-for-31) but leads the team in on-base percentage at .565.

Rocky Wiedman leads the squad with 19 RBIs, followed by Barfuss at 17 to go along with his two doubles, two triples and one home run.

Similar to last season, Bartels has been the go-to guy on the mound for Winner/Colome. Through six starts, he’s 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 32 2/3 innings to go along with 47 strikeouts.

5. Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 (10-4)

With a few holdovers from the Howard team that came up one game from a spring state tournament berth, the SMC Legion squad has picked up where the Tigers left off.

After starting 0-2, Post 140 has won 10 of its last 12 games, though both defeats came against Class A Rapid City Post 320. Over three days at the Rushmore Classic, SMC went 3-1 including a 10-0 run-rule win over Class A Spearfish Post 164. Post 140 also owns one win over the Post 320 Stars in three tries and took out Dakota Valley and defending state champion Vermillion earlier in the season.

Griffin Clubb has slugged his way to a .543 batting average to lead the team, as is the co-leader in RBIs alongside Jackson Remmers and Will Cleveland, all with 12. In all, six SMC players are hitting .346 or better on the season, providing a punch up and down the lineup with a team average of .362 and on-base percentage of .475.

Jack Neises has held it down with a 0.382 ERA in 18 innings of work, good for a 3-0 pitching record. Meanwhile, Clubb and Braeden Kerkhove are both 2-0 on the mound.

6. Redfield Post 92 (13-5)

Though Redfield doesn’t have to worry about state tournament qualification, receiving an automatic bid as the host team, Post 92 still looks the part of a top contender.

Behind a powerful offense and steady pitching staff, Post 92 has carved out its spot as the top team in the north central region of the state. After an early stumble against Groton in a one-run game, Redfield bounced back to take out the Faulkton/Highmore Hitmen 12-0 and 10-1 in a doubleheader and avenged the Groton defeat with an 8-4 win.

During the spring high school season, Redfield made the state tournament and was defeated in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Tea Area.

Post 92 has a pair of big bats in Peyton Osborn, who’s batting .558 with 25 RBIs and has three triples and two home runs to his credits, and Keaton Rohlfs (.510 average, 23 RBIs). Camden Osborn and Nolan Gall are also hitting over .400 after more than 60 at-bats apiece, combining for 35 RBIs.

On the mound, Peyton Osborn leads a deep staff of arms with a 1.83 ERA across a team-high 23 innings. In all, six Redfield pitchers have recorded double-digit innings on the way to a team ERA of 2.58.

7. Faulkton/Highmore Hitmen (12-4)

A 7-3 victory over Winner/Colome showed that Faulkton/Highmore can contend at the top of Class B.

Including their triumph over the Royals, the Hitmen have won five of their last six games and 12 of 14 following an 0-2 start to the summer.

Layne Cotton leads the way at the plate and on the mound, owning a .500 batting average with 11 extra-base hits to go with a 3-0 pitching record. Not far behind are Gunnar Brueggeman and Blaze Herdman, who are both batting over .425 and own 2-0 pitching records.

Behind its top trio, Faulkton/Highmore has scored fewer than five runs in a game just once this summer and has eclipsed 10 runs on six occasions.

8. Platte/Geddes WhiteCaps (4-1)

Though limited in action so far this summer, Platte/Geddes has shown to be one of the better teams in Class B.

Dakota Munger is 8-for-13 for the WhiteCaps at the plate with five RBIs, three runs scored and four stolen bases, while also picking up two of their pitching wins.

Platte/Geddes has been one of the better pitching teams in Class B this season, surrendering just 13 runs over its five games, helping the WhiteCaps outscore their opponents by 17 runs so far.

Outside of Munger, Caden Oberbroekling tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout against Gregory County, fanning 13 in the win. Aiden Bultje also threw a complete-game shutout in a win against Wagner, giving up one hit over the five-inning win.

9. Groton Post 39 (11-5)

Though Groton hasn’t taken on the stiffest of competition yet, Post 39 has largely taken care of business.

The offense for Groton jumps off the page, hitting .331 as a squad with 31 doubles and nine triples, scoring 157 runs across its 16 games. On five occasions, Groton has scored 15 or more runs in a game, cracking 20 twice.

Brevin Fliehs boasts a team-high .436 (24-for-55) average with four triples, with Bradin Althoff just two points behind at .434 (23-for-53) to go along with a squad-best nine doubles, 25 RBIs, 24 runs scored and the team’s lone home run.

Ryan Groeblinghoff leads the Groton pitching staff with 22 1/3 innings pitched, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

10. Elk Point-Jefferson Post 134 (9-6)

One of the better pitching teams in the state with a team ERA at 2.69, Elk Point-Jefferson has a slew of arms it puts on the mound.

Five different pitchers have 12 1/3 or more innings pitched thus far, led by Ben Swatek at 18 ⅓. Swatek also leads Post 134 with 18 strikeouts and has a 1.91 ERA — one of three pitchers with an ERA under 2.00. Hunter Geary has a team-best 1.14 ERA, with Kayden Moore also under 2.00 at 1.70 — both through 12 1/3 innings. On top of that, Keaton Gale has a 2.52 ERA through 16 2/3 innings pitched, and six times this year EPJ has held its opponent to one or no runs.

Using that pitching, Post 134 captured a 10-1 win over last year’s state champion Vermillion, a 12-1 win over Faulkton and has also beaten Dakota Valley.

At the plate, Gale leads the team with a .375 average and is one of five players hitting over .300.

What to watch this week

Alexandria vs. Wagner, Friday, July 7, in Alexandria: As detailed above, Alexandria has been of Class B’s best teams all season, but Wagner is fresh off a pair of wins over Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney and Winner/Colome and will look to stay hot and pick up another win against a solid Class B squad.

Platte/Geddes vs. Winner/Colome, Tuesday, July 11, in Platte: Two of Class B’s top squads are set to do battle in Platte when Winner/Colome travels to take on the WhiteCaps.