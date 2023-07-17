South Dakota Diamond Report: A look at each area team's region tournament draw

MITCHELL — With the regular season officially in the rearview mirror, the Class B American Legion baseball region tournaments are set to get underway this week.

In this week’s edition of the Diamond Report, the Mitchell Republic sports staff takes a look at each double-elimination regional bracket with area teams, breaking down the squads vying for a state tournament berth. Seven region tournament winners will advance to the state competition next week.

The Class B state tournament is from July 28 to Aug. 1 in Redfield, with Redfield Post 92 getting an automatic bid to the tournament as the host.

Region 4B, in Tabor

In Tabor, five area squads are a part of a solid field of teams in the Region 4B tournament — arguably one of the most wide-open regions in the state.

Wagner, one of the hottest teams in Class B, takes on Parkston at 2 p.m. Tuesday to open the bracket, with the winner facing Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, host Tabor takes on Alexandria at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney's Mason Hetland throws the ball to first base as Parkston's James Deckert runs down the line during an American Legion game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Dimock. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Tabor enters the Region 4B tournament at 15-5, having just seen an end to its six-game winning streak in the season finale against Wagner. Post 183’s first-round foe, Alexandria, posted an 11-3 mark this season, splitting two matchups against Tabor.

Elsewhere, Wagner has shaken off a 1-4 start to enter the tournament at 7-7, taking down MVPCS, Winner/Colome, Gregory County, Platte/Geddes and Tabor in the process of winning five of its last seven games. Wagner’s first-round opponent, Parkston, went 4-10 on the season, picking up wins over Tabor, Wagner, MVPCS and Vermillion.

Tabor's Easton Mudder runs toward third base during an American Legion baseball game against Alexandria on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Rounding out the field, MVPCS got off to a scorching start at 5-0 and enters the postseason at 8-8, though the Padres beat Winner/Colome 11-1 on July 7, and Parkston 10-1 two days later.

Region 5B, in Lake Norden

Salem/Montrose/Canova has been rolling during the virtually all season and heads into the Region 5B tournament to face Elkton in the first round. A win for Post 140 would send it to face Colton in Round 2, whereas a loss would send it to the loser’s bracket.

Hamlin and Humboldt/Hartford will also duel in the first round, with the winner taking on host Lake Norden/Badger and the loser to face the loser of SMC and Elkton. Hartford/Humboldt represented the region in last year's Class B state tournament.

Salem/Montrose/Canova's Ty Morrison takes off to steal second base as Volga's Garrett Bothe delivers a pitch during an American Legion baseball game on Saturday, Julu 8, 2023, in Salem. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

SMC has won four games in a row to close out the season and has beaten Class A teams in Rapid City Post 320 and Spearfish Post 164 this season.

Region 7B, in Winner

In Region 7B, Winner/Colome, Platte/Geddes and Gregory County make up three-fifths of the bracket, joined by Stanley County and Belle Fourche. All three of those teams played in last year's Class B state tournament, as Gregory was the host community and Platte/Geddes won the Region 4B tournament.

Gregory County and Stanley County get the action going at noon Tuesday, before a contest between Platte/Geddes and Belle Fourche at 2:30 p.m. From there, Winner/Colome plays the winner of Stanley County and Gregory County at 5 p.m. and the loser of the Stanley County-Gregory County game takes on the loser of the contest between Platte/Geddes and Belle Fourche.

Platte/Geddes has the fewest number of games played among area teams in this region with eight, compiling a 5-3 record in that span and dropping its last two games to Wagner and Alexandria. The WhiteCaps also split with Winner/Colome this season, each squad taking one game.

Platte/Geddes' Joey Foxley leaps over Winner/Colome's Zachary Olson during an American Legion baseball game between on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Platte. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Winner/Colome started off 9-0 but has dropped six of its last eight contests to come into the Region 7B tournament at 12-7. The Royals won their final game of the regular season, trouncing Parkston 17-6 to snap a three-game skid.

Gregory County was one of the teams to defeat Winner/Colome during the losing streak on its way to a 6-5 record this season. Gregory County topped Winner/Colome twice and fell to the Royals once this season while also beating Wagner once.