South Dakota Diamond Report: A look at each area team's region tournament draw
Taking a weekly look at South Dakota American Legion baseball action.
MITCHELL — With the regular season officially in the rearview mirror, the Class B American Legion baseball region tournaments are set to get underway this week.
In this week’s edition of the Diamond Report, the Mitchell Republic sports staff takes a look at each double-elimination regional bracket with area teams, breaking down the squads vying for a state tournament berth. Seven region tournament winners will advance to the state competition next week.
The Class B state tournament is from July 28 to Aug. 1 in Redfield, with Redfield Post 92 getting an automatic bid to the tournament as the host.
Region 4B, in Tabor
In Tabor, five area squads are a part of a solid field of teams in the Region 4B tournament — arguably one of the most wide-open regions in the state.
Wagner, one of the hottest teams in Class B, takes on Parkston at 2 p.m. Tuesday to open the bracket, with the winner facing Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, host Tabor takes on Alexandria at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tabor enters the Region 4B tournament at 15-5, having just seen an end to its six-game winning streak in the season finale against Wagner. Post 183’s first-round foe, Alexandria, posted an 11-3 mark this season, splitting two matchups against Tabor.
Elsewhere, Wagner has shaken off a 1-4 start to enter the tournament at 7-7, taking down MVPCS, Winner/Colome, Gregory County, Platte/Geddes and Tabor in the process of winning five of its last seven games. Wagner’s first-round opponent, Parkston, went 4-10 on the season, picking up wins over Tabor, Wagner, MVPCS and Vermillion.
Rounding out the field, MVPCS got off to a scorching start at 5-0 and enters the postseason at 8-8, though the Padres beat Winner/Colome 11-1 on July 7, and Parkston 10-1 two days later.
Region 5B, in Lake Norden
Salem/Montrose/Canova has been rolling during the virtually all season and heads into the Region 5B tournament to face Elkton in the first round. A win for Post 140 would send it to face Colton in Round 2, whereas a loss would send it to the loser’s bracket.
Hamlin and Humboldt/Hartford will also duel in the first round, with the winner taking on host Lake Norden/Badger and the loser to face the loser of SMC and Elkton. Hartford/Humboldt represented the region in last year's Class B state tournament.
SMC has won four games in a row to close out the season and has beaten Class A teams in Rapid City Post 320 and Spearfish Post 164 this season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Region 7B, in Winner
In Region 7B, Winner/Colome, Platte/Geddes and Gregory County make up three-fifths of the bracket, joined by Stanley County and Belle Fourche. All three of those teams played in last year's Class B state tournament, as Gregory was the host community and Platte/Geddes won the Region 4B tournament.
Gregory County and Stanley County get the action going at noon Tuesday, before a contest between Platte/Geddes and Belle Fourche at 2:30 p.m. From there, Winner/Colome plays the winner of Stanley County and Gregory County at 5 p.m. and the loser of the Stanley County-Gregory County game takes on the loser of the contest between Platte/Geddes and Belle Fourche.
Platte/Geddes has the fewest number of games played among area teams in this region with eight, compiling a 5-3 record in that span and dropping its last two games to Wagner and Alexandria. The WhiteCaps also split with Winner/Colome this season, each squad taking one game.
Winner/Colome started off 9-0 but has dropped six of its last eight contests to come into the Region 7B tournament at 12-7. The Royals won their final game of the regular season, trouncing Parkston 17-6 to snap a three-game skid.
Gregory County was one of the teams to defeat Winner/Colome during the losing streak on its way to a 6-5 record this season. Gregory County topped Winner/Colome twice and fell to the Royals once this season while also beating Wagner once.
ADVERTISEMENT