South Dakota basketball coaches question necessity of altering free throw, bonus rules

MITCHELL — End-of-game situations across the high school basketball landscape are poised to look and feel a little different in 2023-24.

In April, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee approved a pair of intertwined rule changes to foul administration and free throws procedures.

Starting this winter, teams will reach the free-throw bonus when the opponent commits its fifth foul of each quarter with team fouls resetting at the end of each quarter, and all common fouls will result in two free throws when a team is in the bonus. The new rules will match those used in women's college basketball, which plays four quarters (though 10 minutes in length compared to eight in high school) and resets the bonus at the conclusion of each quarter.

According to Justin Ingalls, the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s officials coordinator, South Dakota’s participation under the new rules is yet to be finalized but generally the SDHSAA follows the NFHS' rules.

Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus once their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed. The rule change eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.

Now, the alteration of the rules has South Dakota coaches questioning the necessity of such changes.

“I just didn't see the need or hear anybody that wanted [the change],” said Mitchell boys coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt. “I think it caught everybody by surprise.”

"I don't like it," said Platte-Geddes boys coach Frank Cutler, not mincing words.

Adding confusion and some frustration to the situation was the NFHS’s justification for altering the rules. In its May announcement of the rule changes, the NFHS said the rules committee studied data that “showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds.”

“I thought the reasoning behind it made no sense,” Kreutzfeldt said.

“That sounds like a really silly, weak explanation to me, but I don't study the statistics,” Cutler offered.

Wagner girls coach Mike Koupal said he views the rule changes through the scope of history, and times in which controversial changes have proven to be accepted as quality additions to the game.

Wagner girls basketball coach Mike Koupal looks on from the Red Raider bench as Winner's Bella Swedlund shoots a free throw late in the fourth quarter of a Class A SoDak 16 contest on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Corn Palace. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“I think they're trying just to change the game a little,” Koupal said. “When they installed the shot clock, there was a big uproar with that, but I think it transitioned smoothly. I guess we’ll just have to see what this rule change is going to bring.”

Where the coaches agree is expecting late-game situations to be the area where the changes are most likely to be felt. Most notably, the elimination of the one-and-one free throw bonus is likely to favor the team with the lead at the end of games.

“I think it takes away from that end-of-game anxiety that free throw shooters have,” Cutler explained. “It makes it much easier when you got two shots instead of the one-and-one you have to make one to get anything.”

Koupal pointed out that if a team excels at avoid fouls, resetting the foul count at the end of the third quarter could be a negative if that team trails or falls behind late and has to commit several fouls in order to put the other team in the bonus to extend the contest.

Though any potential impact will wait until December and beyond to be felt, the coaches are accepting that the new rules are likely here to stay long-term, and it will take an initial adjustment period to get used to the flow and dynamic created by the changes.

“Eventually, after probably just a year or two, it'll be like normal again,” Kreutzfeldt said.

“The game will move forward, and it'll be OK,” Cutler added. “Everybody will adjust accordingly.”

