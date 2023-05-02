Sioux Falls Washington power surge takes down Kernel softball

MITCHELL — Six home runs from the Sioux Falls Washington offense helped spell an early end for the Mitchell High School softball team on Monday in its game at the Cadwell Sports Complex, a 21-3, three-inning Warrior victory.

As a team, Washington was 23-for-29 at the plate for the game (.793), and every player in the lineup had at least a hit and a run scored. Tierney Schramm hit three home runs, Isabel Carda added two blasts of her own and Tajsia Herron had a home run for Washington, which moved to 7-1 on the season with the victory.

The Warriors scored 10 runs in the top of the first, nine more in the second inning and added two more in the third inning to create the cushion to invoke the 15-run rule after three innings of play. Herron was 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Schramm was 3-for-3 with six RBIs, while the Warriors got three RBIs each from Carda, Herron, Mollie Kruse and Emma Hensley. Jacey Hayen was the winning pitcher for the Warriors, allowing five hits, three runs and striking out two.

For Mitchell, Mallory Miedema had a solo home run — her second homer of the season — and Delaney Degen was 2-for-2 with an RBI double and a run scored. Rylee Jennings and Macey Linke also had base hits for MHS, with Linke logging an RBI single in the first inning. Jennings was the losing pitcher, while logging a pair of strikeouts.

Mitchell (2-6) is back in action at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 for a game against Sioux Falls Jefferson at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.