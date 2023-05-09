Sioux Falls Roosevelt quiets Mitchell bats to pick up win in pitchers duel

MITCHELL — For five innings, both pitchers were on cruise control.

But Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Logan Edwards was unrelenting, hurling a complete-game, two-hit shutout as the Rough Riders took down Mitchell 3-0 on Monday in high school baseball action at Cadwell Park.

For Mitchell, Dylan Soulek was virtually untouchable for the first five innings, surrendering just three walks as he took a no-hitter to the sixth inning. The Rough Riders broke through, though, collecting all four of their hits and all three of their runs in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI triple from Jack Radel. Carter Miller pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for Mitchell, racking up a pair of stikeouts in the frame.

On the opposing side, Edwards surrendered a leadoff, infield single to Lincoln Bates in the first inning and then held the Kernels hitless until a Karter Sibson double with one out in the seventh. Edwards faced the minimum number of hitters through his first five innings of work.

Soulek took the loss on the mound despite the no-hit bid, finishing the day going six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, four walks and picking up seven strikeouts. For Roosevelt, Edwards gave up one walk across his seven, two-hit innings. He also hit two batters and recorded eight strikeouts, picking up at least one in six of the seven innings he threw.

Mitchell dropped to 7-9 with the loss and will square off with Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday, May 9, in Sioux Falls.