99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Sioux Falls Roosevelt quiets Mitchell bats to pick up win in pitchers duel

Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Logan Edwards was unrelenting, hurling a complete-game, two-hit shutout.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-13.jpg
Mitchell's Dylan Soulek fires a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
May 08, 2023 at 8:54 PM

MITCHELL — For five innings, both pitchers were on cruise control.

But Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Logan Edwards was unrelenting, hurling a complete-game, two-hit shutout as the Rough Riders took down Mitchell 3-0 on Monday in high school baseball action at Cadwell Park.

For Mitchell, Dylan Soulek was virtually untouchable for the first five innings, surrendering just three walks as he took a no-hitter to the sixth inning. The Rough Riders broke through, though, collecting all four of their hits and all three of their runs in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI triple from Jack Radel. Carter Miller pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for Mitchell, racking up a pair of stikeouts in the frame.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-15.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Mitchell baseball unable to overcome stout pitching of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeats Mitchell 3-0.
May 08, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury

On the opposing side, Edwards surrendered a leadoff, infield single to Lincoln Bates in the first inning and then held the Kernels hitless until a Karter Sibson double with one out in the seventh. Edwards faced the minimum number of hitters through his first five innings of work.

Soulek took the loss on the mound despite the no-hit bid, finishing the day going six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, four walks and picking up seven strikeouts. For Roosevelt, Edwards gave up one walk across his seven, two-hit innings. He also hit two batters and recorded eight strikeouts, picking up at least one in six of the seven innings he threw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell dropped to 7-9 with the loss and will square off with Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday, May 9, in Sioux Falls.

Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher