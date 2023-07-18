6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Sioux Falls East earns top seed for South Dakota Class A Legion baseball postseason

Legion Baseball general art
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 4:46 PM

SIOUX FALLS — The seven matchups for the South Dakota Class A American Legion postseason first round are set, with Sioux Falls East claiming the No. 1 seed in the regular season.

Sioux Falls East, which was 20-5 against South Dakota Class A Legion teams, has posted a 35-8 record overall. They will face Sturgis in the best-of-three first round, with the seven winners from those series advancing to the Class A state tournament.

Game 1 of each series will be played on Thursday, July 20, followed by Game 2 and the if-necessary Game 3 on Friday, July 21. The state tournament will be seeded based on the results of the opening-round series.

Harrisburg Gold earned the No. 2 seed and will host Sioux Falls West in the opening round. Other host teams for the first round include Brookings, Rapid City Post 22, Rapid City Post 320, Renner and Watertown. Pierre, which won the spring Class A high school baseball title, is seeded 12th and faces Rapid City Post 22 in the best-of-three round.

The Hardhats from Post 22 and Renner have won the last five Class A state titles, with Post 22 winning the championships in 2018 and 2022, plus the non-American Legion sanctioned title in 2020, while Renner won the 2019 and 2021 state crowns.

Third-seeded Yankton is the host of the Class A state tournament and receives an automatic bid to the tournament, which starts Wednesday, July 25, at Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Park. The state tournament will be seeded based on the results of the first-round series.

Class A Legion postseason first round

Best-of-three series at high seed. Game 1 on Thursday, July 20. Games 2 and 3 on Friday, July 21. 

Teams listed with overall record and records against Class A South Dakota competition.

No. 15 Sturgis (10-27, 5-18) at No. 1 Sioux Falls East (35-8, 20-5)

No. 14 Sioux Falls West (9-30, 6-20) at No. 2 Harrisburg Gold (19-12, 9-5)

No. 13 Huron (11-23, 6-14) at No. 4 Brookings (23-15, 16-8)

No. 12 Pierre (9-26, 6-18) at No. 5 Rapid City Post 22 (44-21, 17-8)

No. 11 Harrisburg Maroon (10-22, 6-11) at No. 6 Rapid City Post 320 (25-31, 16-7)

No. 10 Brandon Valley (20-21, 10-11) at No. 7 Renner (26-17, 15-10)

No. 9 Aberdeen (25-16, 16-13) at No. 8 Watertown (32-30, 21-15)

*No. 3 Yankton automatically qualified for the state tournament as host team.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
