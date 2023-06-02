Shooting for a state title: Kernel girls golf goes for Class AA crown in Pierre

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School girls golf is 36 holes away from accomplishing the goal of its season.

Win a state championship.

After being state runner-up two years in a row and finishing three strokes out of the top spot in 2022, the Kernels have played like a team on a mission in 2023. That’s been apparent by the numerous school records broken during the season and the increasing number of low rounds. MHS tees off in the two-day state tournament at 8 a.m. Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

“They’re ready for the state tournament to start right now,” coach Jeff Meyerink said. “Being the team to beat, it’s a good spot to be because you know if you play your best, nobody is going to catch you. … We have seven or eight players capable of scoring in that top-four for us and unfortunately, we only get to bring six with us to Pierre. To be in that position and to show the confidence we have, I’m really excited to see what we can do.”

Meyerink said the No. 1 asset the Kernels have right now is their consistency. Allison Meyerink, the coach’s daughter, along with Quinn Dannenbring and Maddie Childs have made for a solid top-three all season, and Lara Widstrom, Jayli Rients and Ava Eliason all have had consistent scores with peaks throughout the season. Together, they’ve posted seven of MHS’ 10 best tournament scores in school history this season.

The Kernels averaged 325 as a team score this season in 12 events. That score was previously the best in school history, and MHS has routinely bettered it this season, including a 306 on May 30 on the state meet course, which saw both Meyerink and Childs shoot even-par-72s, the first time two Kernels shot par or better in the same tournament.

“I think we’re excited, we’re confident and ready to go,” junior Allison Meyerink said. “We have to stay in the golf mindset and that frame of mind and just stay positive, keep our heads into the round and I think we can play well.”

Mitchell's Allison Meyerink hits a tee shot during the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Meyerink has made Kernel history already with her 2023 season. She now owns seven of the nine best individual rounds in Kernel history, including a pair of 68s from earlier in the season, with the latest helping her win the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship.

Meyerink has teed it up in 10 tournaments this season and she’s won seven of them, with a scoring average of 74.60 strokes per round, which is No. 1 in the state this season.

“She’s really driving the ball well, her short game has been really solid. She’s really just putting it all together this year," Jeff Meyerink said. "She’s had glimpses of it in the past but not for this long of a stretch. Now that she’s been in the 60s and been under par, once you have that feeling, you don’t want to give those shots away. She’s willing to keep pushing and not get too conservative."

Allison Meyerink credited her distance as being a key advantage on the course. She has good distance with her irons and she can regularly drive the ball between 250 and 280 yards, she said, giving her a leg up with her approach shots. That will be an advantage on a course that plays in the 5,000-yard range for high school girls competitions.

“I can hit it further than most players, so that usually comes in handy. Then I’ve only got short shots in and that can help with the putting,” said Meyerink, who tied for third in last year’s individual competition and is shooting to be Mitchell’s first girls state golf individual champion.

Childs is second on the team in scoring average at 80.73 strokes per round, which ranks fifth in Class AA, and coach Meyerink called her the team’s most consistent player. The freshman said she’s spent a lot of time practicing and training, and she’s seeing that hard work pay off.

“My short game has gotten a lot better,” Childs said. “That’s where you can gain strokes on your opponents. … We all build off each other and it’s fun to see our whole team shoot well.”

Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring hits an approach shot at the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

When blending aggressiveness with course management, coach Meyerink said he lets the players decide how best to attack the course, which will be important on a course the Kernels know pretty well after playing there twice this season.

“We may talk about a few holes, where we don’t want to miss long, where you want to be on a certain green,” Meyerink said. “But overall, they all know their games better than I do and I let them do what they’re comfortable with. That’s been the best approach. … A lot of the girls have played there quite a bit. It helps to get a couple extra looks at it before state, so we’ll do that on Sunday.”

Mitchell’s top rival this season has been Aberdeen Central. Led by freshmen Olivia Braun and Emma Dohrer, the Golden Eagles have won four tournaments this season over Mitchell, and the Kernels won two tournaments via tiebreaker over Aberdeen in late April. In the Kernels’ five event win streak in May, MHS has won three times over Aberdeen.

The start time is 8 a.m. Monday, with Allison Meyerink leading off for Mitchell on the No. 1 tee. Maddie Childs will tee off at 8:10 a.m., followed by Quinn Dannenbring at 8:20 a.m., Lara Widstrom at 8:30 a.m., Jayli Rients at 8:40 a.m., and Ava Eliason at 8:50 a.m. The top-four teams are grouped together in the opening round, meaning Mitchell’s golfers will be grouped with Aberdeen Central, Rapid City Stevens and Watertown participants.