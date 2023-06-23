Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Severe weather wipes out Wyoming baseball tournament for Mitchell Post 18

Due to impending weather conditions across eastern Wyoming and western South Dakota, the Hladky Memorial Tournament was canceled.

Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_jersey.jpg
Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:16 PM

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mitchell Legion Post 18’s baseball trip to Gillette, Wyoming has been canceled.

Due to impending severe weather conditions across eastern Wyoming and western South Dakota, the Hladky Memorial Tournament was canceled.

Post 18 was scheduled to play two games Friday, a game Saturday and a game Sunday.

Mitchell, which is 12-7 on the season, has its next game against Brandon Valley in a home doubleheader on Wednesday, June 28.

By Mitchell Republic
062223.Kimball/White Lake Amateur.M Price.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 22: Offensive flurry carries KWL past Colome
June 23, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
6-22-23P-GvsAlexandriaLegion-48.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Platte/Geddes and Alexandria Legion game rained out
June 22, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Legion Baseball.jpg
Prep
South Dakota Diamond Report: Salem/Montrose/Canova stacks up five wins in a week
June 22, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
062423.N.DR.NOEM.jfif
South Dakota
Noem announces launch of ‘Freedom Works Here’ nationwide ad campaign
June 23, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
September 18, 2020 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Kris Hauge
6-22-23AndersEnga-1.jpg
Members Only
Community
Mitchell’s Enga looks to lead after acceptance to United States Air Force Academy
June 23, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
