Severe weather wipes out Wyoming baseball tournament for Mitchell Post 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mitchell Legion Post 18’s baseball trip to Gillette, Wyoming has been canceled.
Due to impending severe weather conditions across eastern Wyoming and western South Dakota, the Hladky Memorial Tournament was canceled.
Post 18 was scheduled to play two games Friday, a game Saturday and a game Sunday.
Mitchell, which is 12-7 on the season, has its next game against Brandon Valley in a home doubleheader on Wednesday, June 28.
