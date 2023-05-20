Seventh-grade boys team victory leads Mitchell at home Big 4 middle-school meet

MITCHELL — A strong effort up and down the roster, including six event champions, led the Mitchell Middle School seventh-grade boys to a team victory at the Big 4 track and field meet on Friday afternoon at Joe Quintal Field.

Mitchell scored 182.66 points in the seventh-grade boys scoring, just ahead of Brookings’ Mickelson Middle School squad at 174.83 and Watertown was third at 161.5, with Huron at 86 points.

Among the seventh-graders, Evan Mitchell won the 800 and 1,600-meter races for the Kernels, posting a time of 2:19.72 in the 800 and 5:04.56 in the 1,600, both personal bests. Teammate Noah Bennett was third in the 1,600-meter race (5:16.78). Bennett, Mitchell, Brady Hoesing and Marek Antaya helped the Kernels win the 4x400-meter relay in a time of 4:12.67.

In the throws, Owen Schelske won the shot put and discus events. In the shot, his top throw was 37 feet, 2 inches, while he won the discus with a throw of 101 feet, 1 inch.

Ben Anderson won the high jump with a clearance of 4-foot-8. In the pole vault, Antaya and Ethan Hegg each finished in second place, with marks of 7-foot-6.

Antaya was second in the 400 dash (1:00.03) and Lawson LeBrun had a third-place finish in the 100 dash (13.19 seconds).

For the eighth-grade team points, Mitchell was fourth at 91. Watertown won with 236.25, followed by Brookings (141.25) and Huron (140.5). Mitchell’s Mason Kempf finished second in the 200-meter dash in 25.86 seconds and third in the 400-meter race (1:00.89). Kempf was also second in the discus (119-5) and the shot put (40-8), the latter of which was won by teammate Bryer Stach (47-3) for Mitchell in the shot.

In girls competition, Ava Prunty continued her strong spring in the seventh-grade division, winning the 200 (29.23), 400 (1:06.61) and the 800 (2:40.10). Abby Hohn won the 100-meter dash (13.93) and was second in the 200-meter race (29.66). The relay team of Prunty, Mandalyn Dirksen, Madi Moon and Hohn won the 4x200 race in a time of 2:00.80. Brookings won the team scoring for girls seventh-grade with 236.08 points, followed by Watertown (129.16), Huron (125.25) and Mitchell (108.5).

Mitchell finished third in the team points race among the eighth-grade girls with 85.5 points, ahead of Huron’s 79 points. Watertown won easily with 283 points, followed by Brookings at 123.5. In the eighth-grade races, Emily Ellis won the 200-meter sprint in 30.15 seconds. Londyn Schroeder was second in the 800 (2:44.50) and 1,600-meter race (5:53.46). McKayla Linke finished third in the 800 run (2:47.27). In the shot put, Lily Steele was second for Mitchell (32-10.5).