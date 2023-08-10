Senior-led Mitchell girls soccer looks to play with intensity this season

MITCHELL — The way Mitchell’s girls soccer team wants to approach the 2023 fall season can be summarized in one word: Intensity.

“We want to hit the field running fast, make plays and catch our opponent off guard,” senior captain Mia Mullenmeister said.

Looking to build upon a 7-7 record last year, the Kernels believe if they can play this way consistently, it will help them reach a goal of earning a top eight seed in the Class AA state tournament, granting the opportunity to host a playoff game, and, more importantly, increase the chance of winning in the postseason.

“The one thing I haven’t done yet is win a playoff game,” Mia said. “That is a huge goal, and I think this team can definitely accomplish that this year.”

Scott Mullenmeister, Mia's father, who assumed the head coach position this season after working alongside former coach Bob Lemon for several years, has spent the practices leading up to the season readying the team to chase after this ambition.

“The girls worked hard over the summer, and I think we did what we needed to do over the past couple of weeks to get prepared,” Scott said. “We’ve been focusing on our tactical side of things and how quickly we move the ball.”

The Kernels' greatest strength appears to be their goal-scoring ability. This begins with Mia, a 2022 all-state player and Utah State commit. She scored 21 of Mitchell's 39 total goals last season.

“Mia is our top scorer; she’s our finisher,” Scott said. “She also has great soccer intelligence and can really hit our players very well on through balls. She’s very talented at how she distributes.”

The attacking front also includes sophomore Kenzi Kayl, who scored 11 goals as a freshman last season, and senior captain Lily Peterson, a capable goal-scorer who returns after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

Defensively, Scott expects a group that can “build our attack out-of-the-back,” meaning the defensive line can not only limit the opposition's goal-scoring opportunities but create avenues from the back line for the Kernels to pounce on offense. Anchoring the defense is senior outside back and captain Maddie Kempf, and sophomore center back Kassedy Knippling.

“(Kempf) is just a really strong presence, and she’s also a big leader when it comes to the team as a whole,” Scott said.

Molding it together is the midfield, led by all-state player Adelyn Prunty, a senior captain who started all 14 games last season and played a key role in helping the Kernels maintain possession.

"She just goes all day long,” Scott said. “She’s the energy for us in the middle and was an all-state selection last year and was quite deserving of that. She’s the core of that middle group.”

Freshman starting midfielder Taryn Thomas will also be big contibutor.

Rounding out the pitch is junior Tenley Peterson, who returns as starting goalie.

"We have some pretty fast players," Mia added. "Our defensive line will be solid this year, and I think our midfield has been doing a good job of finding through passes and creating ways to bring more action."

According to Scott Mullenmeister, the roster consists of four seniors, nine juniors and a strong sophomore class that will be looked upon to step up in certain roles. It’s a balanced roster capable of holding well for the 13-game regular season slate and, the team hopes, has the necessary aggression to put the Kernels in a good position come postseason play.

"This is probably the strongest team that I've seen," Scott said. "Just from a whole team perspective, as far as what we can put on the field."

Mitchell opens the season Friday, Aug. 11, on the road against 2022 Class AA state champion Harrisburg, then hosts five straight home games, beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Joe Quintal Field against Sioux Falls Christian. The Kernels close the regular season on Sept. 26 at Aberdeen Central, and the first round of the playoffs begins on Oct. 6.

