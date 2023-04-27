Sean McQuillan resigns as Kernel boys soccer head coach

MITCHELL — Sean McQuillan resigned as head coach of the Mitchell High School boys soccer team, the school announced Thursday.

McQuillan served as the head coach for two seasons. Over the two seasons, the Kernels compiled a record of 2-22-2, including a 1-10-2 mark this past campaign.

“I want to thank Sean for the work he has done as our Head Boys Soccer Coach these past two seasons," Mitchell Athletic Director Cory Aadland said in a press release. "He brought renewed energy, dedication and discipline to our boys soccer program. The impact he had on the program in his short time was significant and provides a strong foundation for the program to move forward. I recognize and respect the difficulty of his decision and wish Sean, Kassie and their family nothing but the best in the future."

A search for a new head coach for the boys soccer team will begin immediately, according to the release.