99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Sean McQuillan resigns as Kernel boys soccer head coach

Sean McQuillan resigned as head coach of the Mitchell High School boys soccer team, the school announced Thursday.

081222 Mitchell BSOC Sean McQuillan.JPG
Former Mitchell boys soccer head coach Sean McQuillan during a girls high school soccer game on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
April 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM

MITCHELL — Sean McQuillan resigned as head coach of the Mitchell High School boys soccer team, the school announced Thursday.

McQuillan served as the head coach for two seasons. Over the two seasons, the Kernels compiled a record of 2-22-2, including a 1-10-2 mark this past campaign.

“I want to thank Sean for the work he has done as our Head Boys Soccer Coach these past two seasons," Mitchell Athletic Director Cory Aadland said in a press release. "He brought renewed energy, dedication and discipline to our boys soccer program. The impact he had on the program in his short time was significant and provides a strong foundation for the program to move forward. I recognize and respect the difficulty of his decision and wish Sean, Kassie and their family nothing but the best in the future."

A search for a new head coach for the boys soccer team will begin immediately, according to the release.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher