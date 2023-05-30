SDHSAA service award winner Dave Stevens has followed his athletic passions for 50 years

SIOUX FALLS — Dave Stevens has always been passionate about sports.

And in his life, that's always meant trying to give back as well. On Saturday at the South Dakota State High School Track and Field Championships, Stevens was honored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association with the organization's Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes outstanding service to the state's youth through high school activities program.

"It's really an honor," Stevens said. "But it's very special that they would recognize a volunteer like me."

In addition to track and field, Stevens, 79, officiated football and basketball at the high school and college level for 43 years, including winning the state's outstanding girls basketball award in 1991. He's still regularly involved with the SDHSAA as an officials observer and was involved with the creation of the SDHSAA Foundation, which raises money to support the SDHSAA's missions.

Now, he gets to be front and center at the state's two biggest track meets: the Howard Wood Dakota Relays and the state high school championship meet. In 2022, he was recognized for 50 years of service to the Howard Wood Dakota Relays as a volunteer, and he's previously served as the Relays' board president.

"I've always thought three things: you should give back to your church, you should give back to your profession and you should give back to your passion. And this has always been a passion for me," Stevens said. "I just love it and you get to make some great relationships with some wonderful people and get to meet some great student-athletes. This event is such a great time every year."







A native of North Platte, Nebraska and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Stevens had a few years of teaching and coaching in Columbus, Nebraska before moving to South Dakota, where he worked as a stockbroker and financial advisor in Sioux Falls for 33 years, which got him started with working at local track meets.

Stevens, of Ethan, has lived in the Mitchell area for nearly 20 years after moving to the community to serve as executive director of the Mitchell United Way, a role which he held until 2022.

For many years at the Dakota Relays and state track meets, Stevens would be tasked with working the timing equipment at the finish line and working as a lane picker, making sure the correct time and finish position was assigned to each athlete. These days, in the age of electronic timing, Stevens is recording the finish of each race as a backup in case the high-tech methods malfunction.

"What's a better place to watch a track meet than the finish line?" Stevens said, laughing. "Electronics has made us obsolete but I want to be at the finish line, so I'm recording every finish just in case electronics doesn't work. They never need the video and I don't really care but I like to be at the finish line."

Mebius honored for 25 years as a track starter

The South Dakota High School Sports Officials Council honored Michael Mebius, of Wessington Springs, on Saturday at the state track meet with its 25-year official award.

A 1968 Wessington Springs alumnus, Mebius graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University and taught and coached at Plankinton before moving back to Wessington Springs in 1974. There, he worked and eventually became owner of the local hardware store.

Former Wessington Springs track coach and principal Tom Long talked Mebius into becoming a track starter around the same time the school built a new track facility, in part because he was already a staple at Spartans sporting events.

Mebius has been a starter at more than 300 track and cross country meets over the last 25 years, including a number of state meets.