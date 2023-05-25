99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Scotland's Trinity Bietz holds on for Class B girls shot put title with big first throw

Bietz's first throw was her best of the day, as it edged the second-place mark by one-quarter of an inch.

052523.TrinityBietz1.JPG
Scotland's Trinity Bietz competes in the girls shot put during the Class B state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 2:03 PM

SIOUX FALLS — As she’d done almost all season, Trinity Bietz set the mark to beat in the girls shot put with her first effort of the competition.

And as was the case more often than not throughout the year, the Scotland High School standout thrower watched as her peers took aim at her but continued to come up short.

In the end, Bietz’s initial throw of 39 feet, 1.5 inches, stood the test of time — through three rounds in her initial flight and three more in the finals — holding on to edge Lydia Hill, of Sully Buttes, by one-quarter of an inch for the Class B girls shot put title.

“All year, normally, my best throw has been my first,” Bietz explained. “I wouldn’t say I threw the best today, but the throw was good enough to give me a state championship.”

Though Bietz came in as the top seed in the field with a season-best mark of 40-7.5, 10 inches ahead of Hill’s best mark of 39-9.5 in second, the sophomore came in with a mindset that she had nothing to lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was, however, motivated by her perceived shortcomings at last year’s state meet. As a freshman, Bietz entered with a top-10 mark within Class B, but finished in 13th place at 33-7.5, more than 2 feet short of her season-best mark in 2022.

“I felt like I didn’t perform my best last year, so I wanted to avenge that performance,” Bietz said. “So I came in kind of mad and just went for it.”

Rounding out the top finishes in the event were Iroquois/Lake Preston’s Hadlee Holt (38-10.5) in third, Wessington Springs’ Avery Orth (37-3.25) in fourth, Avon’s Lila Vanderlei (36-9.5) in fifth, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Alivia Bickett (36-3) for sixth, James Valley Christian’s Maggie Decker (36-0) in seventh and Chester Area’s Lexis Siemonsma (35-9.5) taking eighth. Howard’s Rylee Rudebusch (35-3.25) also made the finals but just missed out on a top-eight finish.

But moments after receiving her medal and stepping off the awards podium, Bietz’s mind had already started to wander to May 2024.

“I’m excited now and I’m excited for next year,” Bietz said. “Why not go after it again and break another school record like I did this year? It’s just so exciting to say I did it as a sophomore and could come back two more times. Maybe I’ll be able to say I’m a three-time state champion.”

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
052423 Reg baseball Madison run scored.JPG
Prep
Madison blitzes previous unbeaten Howard to win trip to Class B state baseball
May 24, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
050623 HWDR-2 Brooke Bartscher.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Having already broken two school girls relay records, Mitchell track gunning for another at state meet
May 24, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
050523.Riley Rothschadl (2).JPG
Prep
Area selections fill out Class B all-state high school baseball teams
May 24, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052223.N.DR.SCHOOLBOARD2.JPG
News
Mitchell Board of Education discusses teacher supply, professional development funding boost
May 22, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
A visual of the Pumped Storage Project
South Dakota
Energy companies abandon proposed South Dakota pumped storage project in Gregory County
May 23, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
DSC_4927.JPG
South Dakota
SD Gov. Noem brings back foster scholarship, sidestepping lawmakers with federal funds
May 23, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft gets $1.27 million signing bonus as part of four-year contract with Green Bay Packers
May 23, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer