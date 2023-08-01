Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker

The Trappers nickname will stay but the Jim River name has been replaced.

082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
In a 2021 photo, imagery of the Trapper logo is shown on the then-Jim River helmets.
Courtesy of the Scotland/Menno football program
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 5:08 PM

SCOTLAND, S.D. — Previously holding a unique name for their co-op, the Scotland and Menno high school co-op football program will no longer be called the “Jim River” Trappers.

A popular nickname for the James River that runs in between the towns of Scotland and Menno, Jim River became the team’s official name when the two schools combined their nine-man football programs two years ago. But according to head coach Ryan Robb, the decision was made to change the name to the Scotland/Menno Trappers for continuity purposes.

“We have football, golf, softball and baseball (co-oped), and everything besides football was Scotland/Menno,” Robb said. “So I said, 'Let's make it a big family and make it easier so there's no confusion about who is Scotland/Menno and who is Jim River.' So we just made it all Scotland/Menno.”

The decision to change the name to something simpler was agreed upon by both schools.

“We decided to let go of the Jim River name to let people know what schools were involved and establish an identity,” Menno athletic director Jacque Liebl said in an email.

Combining football in 2021 and becoming a Class 11B program, Scotland and Menno wanted a name that represented both towns equally. Though a non-traditional title, the Jim River name was well-liked among many members of the community. But according to Scotland athletic director Jim Kocer, not everyone was on board.

“Some felt the name Jim River did not give Scotland and Menno the notoriety (because) people did not know who Jim River was,” Kocer said in an email.

Though all the co-op sports are now uniform in title, a handful of athletic programs remain distinct to each school, including boys and girls basketball and track and field. The two schools recently considered co-oping those sports as well, but the measure did not pass.

“It will probably be brought up again,” Kocer said.

Football-wise, the combination of the two schools has been a healthy switch. According to Robb, the Trappers, who finished 3-5 in 2021 and 4-4 in 2022, have “over 40 guys on the roster this year,” and expect to be competitive.

“This is going to be our third year in the football co-op, and it's been awesome so far,” Ross said. “So I think it's here to stay.”

The Trappers begin the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Menno against Sioux Valley. The four home games will be split between the communites of Menno and Scotland.

Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
