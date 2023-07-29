Salem/Montrose/Canova breaks out big bats in Class B Legion win over Tabor

REDFIELD, S.D. — Salem/Montrose/Canova’s Legion baseball team showed up in Redfield for the Class B American Legion baseball tournament on Friday with a goal of being aggressive.

In the aftermath of a 15-2 win over one of the pre-tournament favorites Tabor, consider that goal met.

SMC scored in six of their seven innings at the plate and reached base 26 times in the first-round game, putting the pressure on the Bluebirds throughout the contest at American Legion Field.

“Their pitcher was around the zone and we tried to take advantage of that early in the count,” SMC coach Curt Neises said. “We wanted to be aggressive and really set the tone at the plate.”

SMC (18-5) will face Dell Rapids in the second round on Saturday, while Tabor now faces elimination against Platte/Geddes at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Salem/Montrose/Canova's Jack Neises swings at the ball during the Class B Legion baseball state tournament against Tabor on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.a Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

SMC led 2-1 after two innings and stretched the lead from there, scoring two in the third and three in the fourth inning for a 7-1 lead, plus four runs each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Friday’s win came after Tabor won twice during the season between the two teams by margins of 7-0 and 11-1.

“We talked about how everyone was 0-0 coming in,” coach Neises said. “They had beaten us and quite soundly. Tabor is a really good team for a reason and earlier in the year, we didn’t hit the ball as well as we could have and we saw what we were capable of today”

Braeden Kerkhove scored four times for SMC, with two hits. Jack Neises and Weston Remmers each drove in a pair of runs, while Remmers and Jackson Grady each had three hits. Griffin Clubb, who scored three times, had a three-run home run in the seventh inning to left-center field that proved to be the cherry on top of the state tournament victory.

Jack Neises pitched well, throwing five innings and allowing five hits, one run and striking out five on 80 pitches. Owen Alley was solid in relief, allowing one run and one hit in two innings.

“They pitched very well,” said Curt Neises, talking about the efforts of his son and Alley. “We talked about trying to get ground ball outs. (Tabor) is such a good hitting team and if you elevate it, they can hit it. Our defense came in and really helped us out too.”

Brady Bierema had a double and two hits for Tabor (18-6), which was kept to only six hits. Riley Rothschadl added a double. Landon Smith took the loss, throwing 2 1/3 innings with five hits and three earned runs allowed and one strikeout. The Bluebirds then used four pitchers to close out the game and try to manage pitch counts to allow pitchers to return later in the tournament.

Friday represented a good first step for SMC, which is well aware of the challenge awaiting with Dell Rapids, who have won 26 games in a row after their first round win over Platte/Geddes.

“Tonight, it’s one game, but it’s a big game,” Curt Neises said. “We will enjoy this for a few hours and they we have to be ready for Dell Rapids, because they’re extremely good and they have strong pitching.”

The Mitchell Republic's Adam Thury contributed to this report.