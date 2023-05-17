Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS — Rylee Jennings hurled her second no-hitter of the season, as the Mitchell High School softball team picked up a 14-2 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday.

Jennings worked around a pair of unearned runs in the first inning and didn’t give up much else the rest of the way, as she went six innings without allowing a hit, giving up two walks and striking out nine in the win. She also tossed a no-hitter in Mitchell’s season-opening win against Aberdeen Central.

At the plate, Mitchell picked up nine hits, including a home run from Delaney Degen, triples from Alyssa Magee and Mallory Miedema and doubles from Lauren Van Overschelde, Mady Thompson and Emma Hegg. Magee has multiple hits for the Kernels, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in and three runs scored.

Mitchell struck for three runs in the first inning and two in each of the second and third innings before a seven-run sixth inning put the game out of reach and enacted a run-rule victory for the Kernels.

Mitchell (4-13) hosts Rapid City Stevens on Friday and Sturgis on Saturday to close out the regular season.