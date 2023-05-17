99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Jennings tossed her second no-hitter of the year as Mitchell took down the Rough Riders in six innings.

041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Mitchell's Rylee Jennings delivers a pitch to home plate during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Cadwell Sports Complex in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Rylee Jennings hurled her second no-hitter of the season, as the Mitchell High School softball team picked up a 14-2 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday.

Jennings worked around a pair of unearned runs in the first inning and didn’t give up much else the rest of the way, as she went six innings without allowing a hit, giving up two walks and striking out nine in the win. She also tossed a no-hitter in Mitchell’s season-opening win against Aberdeen Central.

At the plate, Mitchell picked up nine hits, including a home run from Delaney Degen, triples from Alyssa Magee and Mallory Miedema and doubles from Lauren Van Overschelde, Mady Thompson and Emma Hegg. Magee has multiple hits for the Kernels, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in and three runs scored.

Mitchell struck for three runs in the first inning and two in each of the second and third innings before a seven-run sixth inning put the game out of reach and enacted a run-rule victory for the Kernels.

Mitchell (4-13) hosts Rapid City Stevens on Friday and Sturgis on Saturday to close out the regular season.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
