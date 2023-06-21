Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Riptide to host annual summer swim meet in Huron

The Dakota Riptide's annual outdoor swim competition will take place this weekend on June 22-24 in Huron.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:13 PM

HURON — The Dakota Riptide's annual outdoor swim competition will take place this weekend on June 22-24 in Huron. The meet will be held at Splash Central Water Park, which includes a 50-meter competition pool.

Swimming begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All events will be contested as timed finals.

It is the second consecutive year the team's outdoor meet has been held in Huron for the swim program which draws athletes from both Mitchell and Huron.

Due to the closure of the indoor pool at the Mitchell Recreation Center during the winter season, it is the first Riptide-hosted competition in a year's time. It will also be the team's first home meet under new head coach Christian Fossum.

The competition will get underway with a handful of 200-meter races on Friday night, before a full slate of races on Saturday and Sunday. The races are split into age-12-and under and age 13 and older.

Individuals will be awarded for top-eight finishes and relays finishing in the top-three will be recognized, along with high-point scorers in the top-three.

