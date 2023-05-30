99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Riley Rothschadl’s semifinal no-hitter propels Bon Homme/Avon into Class B title game

Bon Homme/Avon will face Tea Area for the Class B championship on Tuesday evening.

5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-10.jpg
Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl delivers a pitch during a Class B state baseball semifinal game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 5:24 PM

SIOUX FALLS — On Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium, Bon Homme/Avon’s Riley Rothschadl showed Dell Rapids exactly why he was named Class B baseball player of the year.

Behind a masterful two-way performance from their senior standout, the Cavaliers (16-0) notched a 5-0 defeat of two-time defending champion Dell Rapids (19-3) in the state semifinals.

“We just wanted the right matchup. We needed Riley on the mound to beat those guys,” said BHA head coach Gary Kortan of Dell Rapids. “They’re two-time champs, region champs and the team everyone has on their radar to try and knock them off. To our kids’ credit, we did it.”

The Cavaliers struck first in the third inning, with Rothschadl launching a triple to left-center field. Moments later, Easton Mudder singled up the middle to plate Rothschadl and give BHA the 1-0 lead.

It was Rothschadl that got the offense started again in the fifth with another triple, this time driving in Landon Schmidt before another Mudder single up the middle scored Rothschadl. Later in the frame, Mudder scored on a Landon Bares groundout and Brady Bierema came home on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

On the mound, Rothschadl was in total control, hurling all seven innings while piling up 16 strikeouts, which included fanning the side in the seventh inning to punctuate the effort. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with two triples, a walk, two runs scored and one run batted in.

“It feels great. To throw a no-hitter in the semis is pretty cool,” Rothschadl said of his afternoon. “But the job’s not done. That game means nothing if we don’t go get this next one.”

Standing between BHA and an undefeated state title campaign is Tea Area (19-5). The Titans advanced with a 3-2 extra-innings walk-off win over Dakota Valley (15-2) earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is where we expected to be coming into the weekend and to get here is a feat,” Rothschadl said. “But we gotta go out and win it now.”

Tea Area 3, Dakota Valley 2 (8 innings)

A batted ball from Tea Area’s Matt Halbur plated Clayton Schwebach in the bottom of the eighth inning, as the Titans advanced to the state championship game via walk-off. The win sends the Titans to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Tea Area grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning behind a bases-loaded walk and an outfield error by Dakota Valley and maintained the advantage through five frames.

In the sixth, the Panthers tied up the contest as Jake Pruchniak singled to drive in one run and Jaxon Hennies swiped home.

Dakota Valley managed to put one runner on base in the top half of the eighth, but in the bottom half, the Titans had two on with one out when Halbur’s ground ball to the shortstop resulted in an error and the game-winning run.

Schwebach was in command on the mound for the Titans, hurling 7 2/3 innings with six strikeouts to four hits and two walks allowed.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
