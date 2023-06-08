Renner stops Mitchell Post 18's offense, win streak

RENNER, S.D. -- Mitchell Post 18's offense never got going early on Wednesday night and Renner Post 307 came out on top of an American Legion baseball matchup by a 7-1 margin. The loss ends Mitchell's (8-2) win streak at six games.

Royals pitcher Braylon Bear carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Mitchell finally fired up the offense with a pair of two out hits from Karter Sibson and Esten Schlimgen.

After a Lincoln Bates walk loaded the bases, Landon Waddell earned a base on balls and an RBI to get Mitchell on the scoreboard by scoring Sibson before the game ended on a flyout in the next at-bat.

Sibson and Bates each had stolen bases and Waddell walked twice. Parker Mandel took the loss for Mitchell, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out five in three innings. Colin Stange threw two innings and Mason Herman threw one inning for Post 18, with six hits allowed combined, five runs and no strikeouts.

Hunter Den Boer had a fifth-inning home run for Renner (5-2) and Sully Schlimgen had a triple to lead the Royals. Bear finished by throwing 6 2/3 innings with one hit and one run allowed, while striking out six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell (8-2) is back in action on Sunday, June 11 with a 1 p.m. home doubleheader with the Aberdeen Smittys.

