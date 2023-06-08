99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Renner stops Mitchell Post 18's offense, win streak

Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_hat_general2.jpg
Mitchell baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:33 PM

RENNER, S.D. -- Mitchell Post 18's offense never got going early on Wednesday night and Renner Post 307 came out on top of an American Legion baseball matchup by a 7-1 margin. The loss ends Mitchell's (8-2) win streak at six games.

Royals pitcher Braylon Bear carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Mitchell finally fired up the offense with a pair of two out hits from Karter Sibson and Esten Schlimgen.

After a Lincoln Bates walk loaded the bases, Landon Waddell earned a base on balls and an RBI to get Mitchell on the scoreboard by scoring Sibson before the game ended on a flyout in the next at-bat.

Sibson and Bates each had stolen bases and Waddell walked twice. Parker Mandel took the loss for Mitchell, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out five in three innings. Colin Stange threw two innings and Mason Herman threw one inning for Post 18, with six hits allowed combined, five runs and no strikeouts.

Hunter Den Boer had a fifth-inning home run for Renner (5-2) and Sully Schlimgen had a triple to lead the Royals. Bear finished by throwing 6 2/3 innings with one hit and one run allowed, while striking out six.

Mitchell (8-2) is back in action on Sunday, June 11 with a 1 p.m. home doubleheader with the Aberdeen Smittys.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
