Registration now open for Mitchell High School boys basketball camp

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School is hosting a three-day boys basketball camp from June 5-7 for kindergarten-through-12th-graders.

Cost for one camper is $50, which includes a t-shirt and a Kernel basketball. Ninth-through-12th grades will compete from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while sixth-through-eighth-graders compete from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and third-through-fifth-graders will compete from noon to 1:30 p.m. Kindergarten-through-second-graders will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Mitchell boys basketball coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt at ryker.kreutzfeldt@k12.sd.us.