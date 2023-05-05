Registration now open for youth Kernels girls basketball summer camp

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School is hosting a two-day girls basketball camp on June 12 and 13 for kindergarten-through-sixth-graders.

Cost for one camper is $40 and includes a t-shirt, while cost for a family (two or more campers) is $60. Fifth and sixth grades will compete from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., third and fourth grades will compete from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and kindergarten through second grade will compete from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is open at www.kernelcamps.com. For more information, contact Mitchell girls basketball coach Dave Brooks at dave.brooks@k12.sd.us.