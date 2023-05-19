Region track roundup: Burke girls run away with Region 5B team title

LAKE ANDES, S.D. — The only girls team to score triple-digit points, Burke cruised to a team win at the Region 5B track meet on Thursday.

The Cougars dominated the relays, winning every one. Madyson Wendell, Addi Hood, Braelyn Duerfeldt and Breckynn Pistulka made up the winning 4x100 team (52.66 seconds), while Bridget Bartling replaced Addi Hood on the winning 4x200 team (1:50.63). Brylie Pistulka, Breckynn Pistulka, Hood and Piper Hanson won the 4x400 (4:17.95), while Sophia Bauld, Brylie Pistulka, Brecken Bolander and Kailee Frank made up the triumphant quartet in the 4x800 (10:29.45). In the 1600 sprint medley, it was Hanson, Duerfeldt, Breckynn Pistulka and Kailee Frank who won in 4:30.79.

Other winners for Burke included Duerfeldt in the 100 (13.89), Bolander in the 1600 (6:16.69), Frank in the 3200 (12:49.2), Hanson in the 100 hurdles (15.83) and the 300 hurdles (48.50), Paige Bull in the discus (119 feet, 7 inches) and Daytona Paris in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

Burke scored a total of 220 points, followed by Corsica-Stickney (94.5), Andes Central/Dakota Christian (86), Avon (74.5) and Wessington Springs (61) to make up the top five.

Corsica-Stickney won the boys side with 122 points, edging out Burke by one point. Shad Bosma won both the 110-meter hurdles (17.33) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.90) for the Jaguars, and he also teamed up with Caden Baumiller, Carter Wright and Waylon Bolle to win the 4x100 (46.18). Elsewhere for CS, Lucas Krogstad won the shot put (43 feet, 10.5 inches) and the discus (139-03).

Burke won the 4x200 relay as Moxon Fox, Breven Bolander, Izaak Koenig and Sawyer Tietgen ran it in 1:39.88, and Reed Benter, Tietgen, Gentry Bartling and Nick Nelson won the 4x400 for the Cougars in 3:39.52. Fox, Bartling, Tietgen and Benter also teamed up to win the 1600 sprint medley (3:47.71).

For the team standings, Wessington Springs was third with 106 points, while Avon (96) took fourth and Gregory (72) placed fifth.

MVP girls, Platte-Geddes boys win at Region 5A meet

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Berkeley Engelland won all four events she competed in to help the Titan girls to a first-place finish with 142.5 points at the Region 5A track meet on Thursday.

Engelland took first place in the 100-meter dash (12.50 seconds), the 200 (26.07), the 400 (57.33) and the 800 (2:14.31). Reagan Rus also had multiple first-place finishes for MVP, as she won the 100-meter hurdles (15.63) and the 300 hurdles (46.83). In the field, Clara Fink won both the shot put (38 feet, 8.25 inches) and the discus (121-11) for MVP.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reagan Rus leads the girls 100-meter hurdles race during the Region 5A track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Alexandria. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Ethan/Parkston won a pair of relays, as Lauren Ziebart, Berkley Ziebart, Marissa Storm and Morgan Maxwell won the 4x100 in 52.19 seconds, while Ella Pollreisz replaced Berkley Ziebart for the 4x400, where E/P won in 4:11.62. Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans won multiple events as well, as she took home the 1600 title (5:16.49) and the 3200 crown (11:52.81).

E/P (119) took second in the girls team scores, with Hanson (99) third, Platte-Geddes (83) fourth and Chamberlain (80) fifth.

For the boys, Platte-Geddes claimed first place with 127.5 points, while Hanson took second as a team with 119 points, followed by E/P (115.5), MVP (114) and Kimball/White Lake (74) to round out the top five.

Skyler Hanten won the 200-meter dash for the Black Panthers in 23.23 seconds and was a part of the winning 4x100 relay team with Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Aiden Bultje, as they ran it in 44.43 seconds. Braxton Breukelman joined Hanten, Rolland and Aiden Bultje to pick up a win in the 4x200 in 1:33.16. Lee Reiser also posted multiple first-place finishes for PG, as he won the shot put (57 feet, 1.5 inches) and the discus throw (152-03).

Ethan/Parkston’s James Deckert won the long jump (21-08) and the triple jump (41-07.5), while also winning the 1600 sprint medley relay in 3:44.93 with Cael Ryther, Kolter Kramer and Evan Bartelt. Ryther, Bartelt, Gage Hohn and Kramer also won the 4x400 (3:33.57), while Kramer won the 400-meter dash (50.16).

Menno boys take first, girls second at Region 4B meet

FREEMAN, S.D. — Five first-place finishers helped the Menno boys take home first place with 159 points at the Region 4B track meet on Thursday.

Brayden Sattler won the 400-meter dash in 52.85 seconds and was a part of the winning 4x800 squad, teaming up with Isaac Fergen, Izayah Ulmer and Kadeyn Ulmer to run it in 9:19.49. Kadeyn Ulmer also won the 800 in 2:04.32.

In the field, Owen Eitemiller’s leap of 12 feet, 6 inches won the pole vault by a foot and a half, while Cody Munkvold won the triple jump at 37-06.5.

Freeman Academy/Marion’s quartet of Liam Ortman, Jackson Donlan, Karter Weber and Keaton Preheim won the 4x400 relay in 3:39.69, helping the Bearcats to third place with 91 points, while Viborg-Hurley (127) was second.

On the girls side, Menno took second with 116 points, powered by six first-place finishes.

Ashton Massey was a part of four of the six, as she won the 100-meter hurdles (15.78), the 300 hurdles (46.56) and the triple jump (34 feet, 10 1/2 inches), while also teaming up with Ellyana Ulmer, Ervin Schrock and Zoe Schaeffer to win the 4x800 (10:33.55). Schaeffer also took first in the 3200 at 13:40.57, and Alana Fergen won the discus at 115 feet, 5.5 inches.

Freeman’s Makenzie Scharberg, Rylee Peters, Kate Miller and Zenovia Butler ran the 4x100 in 52.54 to claim first, helping the Fliers to a third-place team finish with 94 points. Freeman also won the 4x200 and the 4x400 with the squad of Peyton McCune, Vaida Ammann, Miller and Butler finishing in 1:50.76 in the 4x200, while Miller, Ammann, Butler and Peters ran the 4x400 in 4:15.49.

FAM’s Jada Koerner won the 800 in 2:22.77, while Scotland’s Trinity Bietz took the shot put crown with her toss of 38-0.75. Centerville (156) won the girls team title.

Winner boys come away with Region 7A team crown

MISSION, S.D. — The Winner boys racked up 142 points to take first place in the team score at the Region 7A track meet.

Aiden Barfuss won the 100-meter dash (10.97 seconds) for the Warriors and joined Zac Olson, Jackson Bachmann and Blake Volmer to win the 4x100 relay (45.68). Bachmann, Donny De'Sersa, Volmer and Karson Keiser won the 4x400 relay (3:43.51), Hayden McMurtrey, Matthew Calhoon, De’Sersa and Keiser won the 4x800 (10:31.31) and Olson, Bachmann, Volmer and Keiser won the 1600 sprint medley (3:51.59). In the field for Winner, Shawn Hammerbeck won the shot put (44 feet, 0.25 inch) and the discus (122 feet).

Elsewhere for the Warriors, McMurtrey was second in the 800 (2:21.37), while Keiser took second in the 1600 (4:45.46). Austin Blare finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.64), the 300 hurdles (47.31) and the triple jump (36-00.75).

Winner beat second-place Bennett County by 21 points.

For the girls, Keelie Kuil won the 200-meter dash (25.86) and the 400 (1:01.44). Preslie Petersek, Kylie Sachtjen, Livvy Audiss and Karlee Brozik took first in the 4x200 (1:53.05), while Lilly Barfuss, Petersek, Audiss and Kuil came in first in the 4x400 (5:09.93).

Jenaya Schrader had the best discus throw at 101 feet, 3 inches, and Karlee Brozik won the triple jump at 32 feet, 9 inches. Schrader was also second in the shot put (32-09), while Sachtjen took second in the high jump (4-05). Daisy McIntyre, Sachtjen, Brozik and Barfuss placed second in the 4x100 (55.36). Petersek was second in the 400-meter dash (1:03.24), as Winner claimed third as a team with 117 points, behind Bennett County (144) and Todd County (121).

Schmidt, Pulse pick up first-place finishes for MCM in Region 3A

HARTFORD, S.D. — Aubyn Schmidt and Brandy Pulse both had a first place finish for McCook Central/Montrose at the Region 3A track meet in Hartford on Thursday.

Schmidt won the discus throw by over 15 feet with her toss of 114 feet, 10 inches, and Pulse won the 300-meter hurdle in 46.92 seconds. Pulse also took second in the 100-meter dash (12.85), while Schmidt claimed second in the shot put (36-07).

Other top-three finishes on the girls side for MCM included Mandi Schock, who took third in the triple jump (33-03.25), and Pulse’s third-place finish in the 200-meter dash (27.52). On the boys side, Lane Deutsch came in second in the boys high jump (5-07), and Paul Kaffar took second in the long jump (20-01) and the triple jump (42-01).

The MCM girls tied Baltic for fifth with 68 points, while the boys took seventh with 40 points. Sioux Falls Christian, West Central, Madison and Dell Rapids were in first through fourth, respectively, in both the boys and girls team scores.

Lyman boys, girls claim seventh at Region 6B meet

GETTYSBURG, S.D. — Both the Lyman boys and girls took seventh at the Region 6B track meet on Thursday.

Rory McManus won the 110-meter hurdles for the Raiders in 15.84 seconds and also took second in the 300 hurdles (44.12) and the 100-meter dash (11.85). Braydon Oldenkamp was third in the 300 hurdles at 45.27. On the girls side, Makaylee Scott was second in the high jump at 4 feet, 11 inches.

Ipswich won both the boys and girls team titles with 198.5 and 144 points, respectively. The Lyman boys had 63 points and the girls had 30.