Record number of players take on 15th annual State Farm youth tennis tournament in Mitchell

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Tennis Association summer tennis tournament schedule opened on Saturday, May 27 with the annual Becky Moore/Doug Markworth State Farm Junior Tennis Jamboree.

The tournament, in its 15th year, had a record number of 54 participants on the 12 courts at Hitchcock Park. The event is a USTA Level 8 jamboree, geared toward middle school and high school beginner tennis players, giving players a chance to play against similar opponents and gain match experience.

Next on the home event schedule is the Mitchell Tennis Classic on June 16-18 at Hitchcock Park.

Results from the event are below:

2023 State Farm Junior Tennis Tournament

Saturday, May 27 at Hitchcock Park

Singles play

US Open bracket

Championship: Megan Mastel def. Dylan Putnam, 8-3

Third place: Delaney Degen def. Sophia Huber, 8-1

French Open bracket

Championship: Ivan Krajewski def. Dayton Adams, 8-5

Third place: Graycee Sargent def. Paw Kler Moo, 8-2

Mitchell's Delaney Degen hits a serve during the State Farm Junior Tennis Tournament on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Wimbledon bracket

Championship: Mitchell Crothers def. Nyla Rouse, 8-2

Third place: Nicholas Crothers def. Jacob Frost, 8-2

Australian Open bracket

Championship: Clay Bathke def. Roz Wilson, 8-4

Third place: Izabella Hale def. Kaden Putnam, 8-5

Indian Wells round robin

Nora Krajewski def. Ian Weber, 8-0

Nora Krajewski def. Jacob Woodward, 8-0

Nora Krajewski def. Luke Van Leeuwen, 8-2

Jacob Woodward def. Luke Van Leeuwen, 8-5

Ian Weber def. Luke Van Leeuwen, 8-7(2)

Ian Weber def. Jacob Woodward, 8-4

Mitchell's Cooper Star hits a return shot during the State Farm Junior Tennis Tournament on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Laver Cup round robin

Lauren Woodward def. Liam Schiefen, 8-7(0)

Lauren Woodward def. Caleb Machado, 8-0

Lauren Woodward def. Jack Beckstrom, 8-4

Liam Schiefen def. Jack Beckstrom, 8-6

Liam Schiefen def. Caleb Machado, 8-3

Jack Beckstrom def. Caleb Machado, 8-4

Miami Open round robin

Jager Juracek def. Levi Loken, 8-6

Jager Juracek def. Zach Fuhrer, 8-3

Jager Juracek def. Matthew Mauszycki, 8-6

Matthew Mauszycki def. Zach Fuhrer, 8-1

Matthew Mauszycki def. Levi Loken, 8-2

Levi Loken def. Zach Fuhrer, 8-3

Mitchell's Sophia Huber hits a shot during the State Farm Junior Tennis Tournament on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Cincinnati Open round robin

Lincoln Bottum def. Nathan Wagner, 8-5

Lincoln Bottum def. Owen Raml, 8-4

Lincoln Bottum def. Cooper Star, 8-3

Luke Moeller def. Cooper Star, 8-4

Luke Moeller def. Nathan Wagner, 8-5

Luke Moeller def. Owen Raml, 8-6

Luke Moeller def. Lincoln Bottum, 8-7(3)

Cooper Star def. Owen Raml, 8-3

Owen Raml def. Nathan Wagner, 8-4

Nathan Wagner def. Cooper Star, 8-7(3)

Doubles play

Division A — Championship: Jager Juracek/Luke Jerke def. Levi Loken/S. Mullenmeister, 8-3

Division B — Championship: Megan Mastel/Nora Krajewski def. Matthew Mauszycki def. M. Dailey, 8-7(3)

Division C — Round robin: Jacob Woodward/Luke Van Leeuwen def. Talon Fenski/Ivan Krajewski, 8-1; Cooper Star/Dylan Putnam def. Jacob Woodward/Luke Van Leeuwen, 8-2; Cooper Star/Dylan Putnam def. Talon Fenski/Ivan Krajewski, 8-2

Division D — Round robin: Dayton Adams/Dawson Adams def. Kaden Putnam/Ian Weber, 8-0; Dayton Adams/Dawson Adams def. Sophia Huber/Katie Morgan, 8-5; Sophia Huber/Katie Morgan def. Kaden Putnam/Ian Weber, 8-1

Division E — Championship: Kinzey Breidenbach/Graycee Sargent def. Ava Prunty/Elliot Smith, 8-4

Division F — Championship: Mitchell Crothers/Nicholas Crothers def. Frankie Kranz/Roz Wilson, 8-6; Frankie Kranz/R. Wilson def. Jack Beckstrom/Liam Schiefen, 8-2; Mitchell Crothers/Nicholas Crothers def. Jack Beckstrom/Liam Schiefen, 8-4

Division G — Championship: Clay Bathke/W. Mullenmeister def. Stratton Zens/Mason Moody, 8-7(2)