Quinn Dannenbring continues strong play in Sanford golf series, advances in national junior competition

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring continued her solid play in the South Dakota Golf Association's Sanford Golf Series on Tuesday at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course.

Dannenbring, a rising senior for Mitchell High School, finished third in the girls scoring, posting a round of 82. Aberdeen's Olivia Braun posted a score of 75 to earn medalist honors, with Spearfish's Alison Kennedy finishing with a round of 80 for second place.

The tournament also doubled as a local qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, which will be held in November in Kinder, Louisiana. In Dannenbring's girls 16-18 age group, the top-three finishers advance to the regional qualifier on Aug. 14-15 in Prior Lake, Minnesota, with Dannenbring advancing with the second-best score.

In the season-long Sanford Series points leaderboard, Braun leads participating girls with 170 points, while Huron's Bryn Huber is second with 165 points. Rylan Horning, of Rapid City, has 150 points, Mitchell's Allison Meyerink has scored 125 points and Quinn Dannenbring is fifth with 112.5 points.

In the boys competition, Parker Reede, of Spearfish, won in his hometown with a 1-under round of 71, scoring three birdies and only a double bogey on his card. Fort Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein, Hartford's Kamden Zomer and Spearfish's Charlie Rassmussen each finished with scores of 74, taking second, third and fourth places, respectively on a scorecard playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asher Dannenbring was the top Mitchell boys finisher with a round of 79, good for 10th place alone. Noah Larson, also of Mitchell, shot 86 and finished in 19th place.

In Sanford Series season points, Asher Dannenbring ranks seventh among participating boys with 62.5 points. Eli Anema, a Harrisburg golfer who has won twice this season, leads with 200 boys points.

Next up on the Sanford Series schedule is a one-day event on Thursday, July 6 at Brookings Country Club. It is the penultimate event before the season championship on July 17 at Sutton Bay Golf Course near Agar.