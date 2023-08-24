Quality continues to be lead focus for Mitchell High School cross country in 2023

MITCHELL — “The quality is there.”

That phrase speaks to the continued growth of Mitchell High School cross country under Katie Buschbach, now in her sixth season as the Kernels’ head coach.

“We don’t have the kids here who are just doing things after school so they can just get to 5 p.m.,” she said. “The kids we have here work really hard, they put the time in and they want to be a part of this team. … Most of them are just genuinely good kids and they try hard every day and they motivate each other. They want to succeed and get better. That’s the team that I’ve wanted for a long time and it’s growing.”

Equipped with some upperclassmen on the boys side of the roster and experience for the girls team, Mitchell is looking to make some continued headway in Class AA cross country and get on the scoreboard, after not scoring as a team for boys or girls at the 2022 state meet.

Buschbach said much of the team was a part of the high school track season last spring, which helps translate over to the cross country season

“We really encouraged them to do that,” she said. “It helps to carry over to cross country, know their 400 and 800 and mile splits and that transfers over to the workouts.”

Mitchell's Hunter Patton runs toward the finish line in the Class AA boys race at the South Dakota state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

For the MHS boys, Hunter Patton was the Kernel to watch in 2022. Patton excelled as a freshman, running 17:07.9 for a season-best in a 11th place at the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet and he was 45th at the Class AA state competition. Racing unattached, he also had a top-60 finish at the Nike Heartland Regional Championships.

On the boys side, Elijah Schroeder was MHS’ second-best runner in 2022 and he returns for his senior season, as does Austin Reimnitz, who had a personal-best in the ESD meet. Sophomore Floyd Korzan will be a runner to watch for the Kernels, Buschbach said, and ninth-grader Colin Pickett is also expected to factor into the varsity lineup as well, after getting some experience last season. Seniors Abe Gunnare and D.J. Sheets will also be key members of the team for MHS.

For the Kernel girls, all of Mitchell’s youth from 2022 is now a year older. Londyn Schroeder leads the team as a ninth-grader after a personal-best in the Class AA state meet last season, finishing 59th overall. Aspen Evers and Alexis Daley also ran in the state meet, and fellow sophomores Avrie London and Mya Vogel return this season. Tayla Cournoyer, a seventh-grader, is a runner to watch, Buschbach said, to potentially contribute to the varsity later in the season.

“We’re going with having the time standard again to qualify for the state meet,” Buschbach said. “Our kids know they have to beat the clock and I think that will help create that team mentality in reaching that goal together.”

The Kernels will open the new season on Monday, Aug. 28 for the Mitchell Invitational meet at Wild Oak Golf Course, which is MHS’ only home meet of the year. The Kernels will get quite familiar with the Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls course this season, as it hosts the annual Augustana Twilight meet on Sept. 1, the Nike Heartland Preview on Sept. 9, the Harrisburg-hosted Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Oct. 7 and the state cross country championships on Oct. 21.